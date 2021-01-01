« previous next »
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44880 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:03:41 am
Harry Maguire plays like a Moose ?
Moose Karen?
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44881 on: Today at 11:22:17 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:13:49 am
If he was Canadian, you sure he wasn't suggesting Maguire needs a moose?

Entirely possible. But I daresay he was being just another toxically entitled Man United supporter.
Online Mahern

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44882 on: Today at 11:48:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:58:58 am
Elliott Management have made it through to the second phase of the Manchester United sale process. The American hedge fund are not interested in buying the club outright but do want to invest in the club. They join the bids fronted by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in ther next round of the bidding process.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/mar/10/premier-league-team-news-previews-press-conferences-and-european-reaction-live

Hopefully it's our Harvey
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44883 on: Today at 11:51:20 am »
Harvey Elliott already owns United though??
Online Red Beret

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44884 on: Today at 12:11:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:04:17 am
Any team losing 7-0 in the Premier League is a disgrace. Man Utd losing 7-0 at Anfield is all of that, multiplied by 100. We have pretty much destroyed the "Man Utd are back" story in 90 minutes. No one will be afraid of them after that twatting ...

Their friendly refs are going to have to pull double shifts to build the team's confidence back up. Expect United to be showered in penalties and opposition players being sent off for sneezing.
Online Red Beret

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44885 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 10:12:15 am

Yeah, that was the same guy who called Darwin Núñez "Poonez", despite being a grown adult. However, there was another one I noticed, a Canadian guy (I think?) who popped up on these reaction videos last season. In one of them (I think it was the 4-0 at Anfield one) who, in one unguarded moment, said "Harry Maguire needs a noose". So, from the immature to the downright fucking sinister. One the whole, however, these goal reaction videos are good fun.

Yeah I've noticed the Canadian guy too. As amusing as I find his rants, he comes across as genuinely unstable. I half expected him to start screaming and tearing his room to pieces.
Offline Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44886 on: Today at 12:20:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:15:00 am
Got bought by NYT. Now they have to generate clicks to get ad revenue. Especially since the membership fees are so low

Ah o.k. That explains a lot.
Offline harleydanger

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44887 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
Corner turned.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44888 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:58:58 am
Elliott Management have made it through to the second phase of the Manchester United sale process. The American hedge fund are not interested in buying the club outright but do want to invest in the club. They join the bids fronted by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in ther next round of the bidding process.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/mar/10/premier-league-team-news-previews-press-conferences-and-european-reaction-live

Well, they should invest the money somewhere, after getting 1.2 billion from RedBird for AC Milan ...
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44889 on: Today at 01:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:38:28 am
What's happened to The Athletic? The standard of journalism has really gone downhill. Just seems to have been infested with football twitter bellends voicing their opinions these days.

Trying to take a stab at quality journalism turned out not to be profitable enough, so now they have reverted to the same clickbaity approach of all the rest.
Online Red Beret

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44890 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »
Fucking hell, some of the tossers on this. :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc&amp;ab_channel=KayArmenTV" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owsXhV_axuc&amp;ab_channel=KayArmenTV</a>
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44891 on: Today at 02:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:38:28 am
What's happened to The Athletic? The standard of journalism has really gone downhill. Just seems to have been infested with football twitter bellends voicing their opinions these days.

Just another rag now. A laughable product.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44892 on: Today at 03:07:48 pm »
6 of the top 9 stories on the BBC Salford football website earlier were about this shower, puff pieces about Ten Hag and Brunoh, they're nothing more than a propaganda wing of that lot now.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44893 on: Today at 03:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:07:48 pm
6 of the top 9 stories on the BBC Salford football website earlier were about this shower, puff pieces about Ten Hag and Brunoh, they're nothing more than a propaganda wing of that lot now.

The tweet from their Twitter sport account after the final whistle on Sunday was "We have no words...". They were gutted.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44894 on: Today at 03:31:38 pm »
to be honest, I find all of this 'ermagerrrhd look at mow much da meeja talk about or favour them' stuff, proper cringe.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44895 on: Today at 03:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:31:38 pm
to be honest, I find all of this 'ermagerrrhd look at mow much da meeja talk about or favour them' stuff, proper cringe.
Do you aye?
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44896 on: Today at 03:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:36:16 pm
Do you aye?

Arr do aye. Makes us look like proper eejuts :)
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44897 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm »
Erik ten Hag is Barclays 7Up Premier League Manager of the Month
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44898 on: Today at 03:48:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:42:38 pm
Erik ten Hag is Barclays 7Up Premier League Manager of the Month

Bacardi and 7up you say?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44899 on: Today at 04:42:09 pm »
Managoh of the munf
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44900 on: Today at 09:25:41 pm »


 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44901 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
State of that award, looks like an energy drink can
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44902 on: Today at 10:36:36 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:26:30 pm
State of that award, looks like an energy drink can

Shower Gel for me Clive.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44903 on: Today at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:25:41 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao
I note that one of those Ten Hags is holding up all 5 digits of a hand and the other is holding up 2...
