Harry Maguire plays like a Moose ?
If he was Canadian, you sure he wasn't suggesting Maguire needs a moose?
Elliott Management have made it through to the second phase of the Manchester United sale process. The American hedge fund are not interested in buying the club outright but do want to invest in the club. They join the bids fronted by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in ther next round of the bidding process.https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/mar/10/premier-league-team-news-previews-press-conferences-and-european-reaction-live
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Any team losing 7-0 in the Premier League is a disgrace. Man Utd losing 7-0 at Anfield is all of that, multiplied by 100. We have pretty much destroyed the "Man Utd are back" story in 90 minutes. No one will be afraid of them after that twatting ...
Yeah, that was the same guy who called Darwin Núñez "Poonez", despite being a grown adult. However, there was another one I noticed, a Canadian guy (I think?) who popped up on these reaction videos last season. In one of them (I think it was the 4-0 at Anfield one) who, in one unguarded moment, said "Harry Maguire needs a noose". So, from the immature to the downright fucking sinister. One the whole, however, these goal reaction videos are good fun.
Got bought by NYT. Now they have to generate clicks to get ad revenue. Especially since the membership fees are so low
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
What's happened to The Athletic? The standard of journalism has really gone downhill. Just seems to have been infested with football twitter bellends voicing their opinions these days.
6 of the top 9 stories on the BBC Salford football website earlier were about this shower, puff pieces about Ten Hag and Brunoh, they're nothing more than a propaganda wing of that lot now.
to be honest, I find all of this 'ermagerrrhd look at mow much da meeja talk about or favour them' stuff, proper cringe.
Do you aye?
Erik ten Hag is Barclays 7Up Premier League Manager of the Month
State of that award, looks like an energy drink can
Crosby Nick never fails.
