The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 12:48:39 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:39:41 pm
Rejoice, for He is Arisen.

You're welcome...

Cheers. Welcome back Capon !
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 12:51:02 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 12:39:55 pm
1)I know what you mean. Still embarrassing though.

2) I wouldn't liken FlyingPig to Partridge. Goldbridge has loads of Partridge moments in him though.
Yeah fair points. Im probably getting them mixed up.

I think my favourite clips on all these recent ones is the one where theres Liverpool and Man United fans mixed. The main Liverpool fan goes nuts ;D and this dude in a sunhat wanders into shot every now and then and does a head wobble or something 😎 I couldnt watch them all game (does anyone?!) but theyre funny afterwards, in moderation!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 12:51:58 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:39:41 pm
Rejoice, for He is Arisen.

You're welcome...
Yay! ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:33:28 am
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.

Never ever watched this stuff before - like I never watch gogglebox - cant get the concept of watching someone watching something - but people on here were saying It was funny so gave it a go - as soon as the guy say Poonez it went off - sort of thing youd expect a five year old to come out with
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 01:42:26 pm
Wouldnt we all benefit from a few more Mateusz Klichs ? After a draw with Southampton last year, a fan called Bob tweeted the then Leeds centre-back. Stop giving the fckin ball away FFS and stupid free kicks around the box its kids stuff FFS.

The response from Klich: Fuck off. Bob. Thats what I wanted from Wout: I did it. I touched the sign. And Id do it again. Fuck off and care about something that actually matters.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/all-apologies-absurd-weghorst-liverpool-manchester-united-furore
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:33:28 am
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.

There's far worse than Goldbridge on Youtube. Adam McKola and Ste Howson are tools of the highest order.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 06:33:53 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm
There's far worse than Goldbridge on Youtube. Adam McKola and Ste Howson are tools of the highest order.

Thank fuck I've never watched any of them :D
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 11:46:39 am
Has anyone done a mock up yet of the Magnificent Seven film poster suitably amended ?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 07:38:48 pm
Here we have it, ladies and gents.  8)

EDIT: age restricted? Since when? :lmao



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AA_HXGxsj4U&amp;ab_channel=PaddyPower" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AA_HXGxsj4U&amp;ab_channel=PaddyPower</a>
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:33:28 am
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.

Flying Pig is an absolute disgrace and always has been. At least Goldbridge's act can be funny (and he's not completely clueless when he talks on other pods or radio), but yer man is just a childish gobshite. Clearly-forced anger and shouting with no actual laughs - the man is an embarrassment.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm
Flying Pig is an absolute disgrace and always has been. At least Goldbridge's act can be funny (and he's not completely clueless when he talks on other pods or radio), but yer man is just a childish gobshite. Clearly-forced anger and shouting with no actual laughs - the man is an embarrassment.

Everyone is laughing at him not with him.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm
And they call Nunez a Flop/Donkey.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/mason-mount-jude-bellingham-harry-kane-manchester-united-summer-target-list

Guess who's using the old "who are Liverpool linked with?" as their scouting system again?

In fairness, Kane seems - and always has seemed - destined to play for United, with all the related gobshitery that entails. But pretending as though them taking an interest in Bellingham now means he'll go there over the bigger and better clubs who've done the work on this for years, is absolutely ridiculous.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:13:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm
And they call Nunez a Flop/Donkey.


The probability of him creating a chance that's a "must-score" is 4%. If he plays 100 games, he's only expected to assist in 4. 100m🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm
And they call Nunez a Flop/Donkey.


Nunez plays for a big club though, so was always going to be under the microscope. Antony plays for Manches7er Uni7ed, so his poor contribution was always going to fly under the radar.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:53:45 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/mason-mount-jude-bellingham-harry-kane-manchester-united-summer-target-list

Guess who's using the old "who are Liverpool linked with?" as their scouting system again?

In fairness, Kane seems - and always has seemed - destined to play for United, with all the related gobshitery that entails. But pretending as though them taking an interest in Bellingham now means he'll go there over the bigger and better clubs who've done the work on this for years, is absolutely ridiculous.

They're probably hoping to force the price up so we can't afford him.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm
Flying Pig is an absolute disgrace and always has been. At least Goldbridge's act can be funny (and he's not completely clueless when he talks on other pods or radio), but yer man is just a childish gobshite. Clearly-forced anger and shouting with no actual laughs - the man is an embarrassment.

Goldbridge chats a lot of wham. He was waxing lyrical when Maguire signed, has been begging for blood-oil money since the result I am now terming "The Battering", and his videos often have clickbait titles. And when it comes to United, he goes from one extreme to another on how good the team and players are, depending on the result. But I seem to remember him saying he had autism, or ADHD, so that might have something to do with it.

He comes across as a genuine human being. Granted, I don't find him a particularly likeable human being, but he seems to do a lot of charity work, talks about mental health, and has given shout outs to fans who are ill. There are certainly worse than him out there on YT.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 10:11:39 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm
There's far worse than Goldbridge on Youtube. Adam McKola and Ste Howson are tools of the highest order.
Howson is the fat headed weapon that charged people £20 to have a pint with him, and McKola is just a shouty loudmouth dickhead.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 01:26:58 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm


Cantona putting on his ski goggles?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 01:43:06 am
7-0
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:06:33 am
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:18:38 pm
There's far worse than Goldbridge on Youtube. Adam McKola and Ste Howson are tools of the highest order.

Oh I know. Can't stand either of them. Love seeing both of them almost in tears when it all goes to shit for Utd.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:25:37 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:43:06 am
7-0
That's a long time ago. Every mayfly that flew on that day is long dead...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:35:14 am
So Uni7ed are back then?

Had to laugh at that Laurie Whitwell in the Athletic this week claiming Uni7ed lost by SEVEN to Liverpool because the little darlings were traumatised the day before watching Arsenals comeback against Bournemouth that all but ended Uni7eds title hopes. Might as well have called them Mentality Midgets.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:38:28 am
What's happened to The Athletic? The standard of journalism has really gone downhill. Just seems to have been infested with football twitter bellends voicing their opinions these days.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 05:15:00 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:38:28 am
What's happened to The Athletic? The standard of journalism has really gone downhill. Just seems to have been infested with football twitter bellends voicing their opinions these days.

Got bought by NYT. Now they have to generate clicks to get ad revenue. Especially since the membership fees are so low
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 05:59:52 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:35:14 am
So Uni7ed are back then?

Had to laugh at that Laurie Whitwell in the Athletic this week claiming Uni7ed lost by SEVEN to Liverpool because the little darlings were traumatised the day before watching Arsenals comeback against Bournemouth that all but ended Uni7eds title hopes. Might as well have called them Mentality Midgets.
Did these idiots really believe they were in a title race?

Heck, even I am not optimistic of Arsenal's chances unless Arsenal wins at both Anfield and Etihad - which is very unlikely. Even Fulham away this Sunday is tricky.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 06:45:02 am
I see Weghorst has scored, did they claim he is more hard working version of Van Basten?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 07:22:08 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:59:52 am
Did these idiots really believe they were in a title race?

Heck, even I am not optimistic of Arsenal's chances unless Arsenal wins at both Anfield and Etihad - which is very unlikely. Even Fulham away this Sunday is tricky.

Oh I think some of them did, there was talk of quadruples and everything. Even if they had beaten us they realised they would still be 11 points off your lot, so according to Laurie Whitwell they were devastated by Nelsons winner 🤣😆🤣
