Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44840 on: Today at 12:48:39 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:39:41 pm
Rejoice, for He is Arisen.

You're welcome...

Cheers. Welcome back Capon !



Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44841 on: Today at 12:51:02 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:39:55 pm
1)I know what you mean. Still embarrassing though.

2) I wouldn't liken FlyingPig to Partridge. Goldbridge has loads of Partridge moments in him though.
Yeah fair points. Im probably getting them mixed up.

I think my favourite clips on all these recent ones is the one where theres Liverpool and Man United fans mixed. The main Liverpool fan goes nuts ;D and this dude in a sunhat wanders into shot every now and then and does a head wobble or something 😎 I couldnt watch them all game (does anyone?!) but theyre funny afterwards, in moderation!


Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44842 on: Today at 12:51:58 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:39:41 pm
Rejoice, for He is Arisen.

You're welcome...
Yay! ;D


oldman

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44843 on: Today at 01:07:55 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:33:28 am
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.

Never ever watched this stuff before - like I never watch gogglebox - cant get the concept of watching someone watching something - but people on here were saying It was funny so gave it a go - as soon as the guy say Poonez it went off - sort of thing youd expect a five year old to come out with


ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44844 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm
Wouldnt we all benefit from a few more Mateusz Klichs ? After a draw with Southampton last year, a fan called Bob tweeted the then Leeds centre-back. Stop giving the fckin ball away FFS and stupid free kicks around the box its kids stuff FFS.

The response from Klich: Fuck off. Bob. Thats what I wanted from Wout: I did it. I touched the sign. And Id do it again. Fuck off and care about something that actually matters.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/all-apologies-absurd-weghorst-liverpool-manchester-united-furore



Bread

  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44845 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:33:28 am
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.

There's far worse than Goldbridge on Youtube. Adam McKola and Ste Howson are tools of the highest order.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44846 on: Today at 06:33:53 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:18:38 pm
There's far worse than Goldbridge on Youtube. Adam McKola and Ste Howson are tools of the highest order.

Thank fuck I've never watched any of them :D



Shady Craig

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44847 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:46:39 am
Has anyone done a mock up yet of the Magnificent Seven film poster suitably amended ?


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44848 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm
Here we have it, ladies and gents.  8)

EDIT: age restricted? Since when? :lmao



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AA_HXGxsj4U&amp;ab_channel=PaddyPower" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AA_HXGxsj4U&amp;ab_channel=PaddyPower</a>





decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44849 on: Today at 09:05:31 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:33:28 am
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.

Flying Pig is an absolute disgrace and always has been. At least Goldbridge's act can be funny (and he's not completely clueless when he talks on other pods or radio), but yer man is just a childish gobshite. Clearly-forced anger and shouting with no actual laughs - the man is an embarrassment.


FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44850 on: Today at 09:08:10 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:05:31 pm
Flying Pig is an absolute disgrace and always has been. At least Goldbridge's act can be funny (and he's not completely clueless when he talks on other pods or radio), but yer man is just a childish gobshite. Clearly-forced anger and shouting with no actual laughs - the man is an embarrassment.

Everyone is laughing at him not with him.




RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44851 on: Today at 09:10:45 pm
And they call Nunez a Flop/Donkey.




decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44852 on: Today at 09:12:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/mason-mount-jude-bellingham-harry-kane-manchester-united-summer-target-list

Guess who's using the old "who are Liverpool linked with?" as their scouting system again?

In fairness, Kane seems - and always has seemed - destined to play for United, with all the related gobshitery that entails. But pretending as though them taking an interest in Bellingham now means he'll go there over the bigger and better clubs who've done the work on this for years, is absolutely ridiculous.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44853 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:10:45 pm
And they call Nunez a Flop/Donkey.


The probability of him creating a chance that's a "must-score" is 4%. If he plays 100 games, he's only expected to assist in 4. 100m🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44854 on: Today at 09:22:20 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:10:45 pm
And they call Nunez a Flop/Donkey.


Nunez plays for a big club though, so was always going to be under the microscope. Antony plays for Manches7er Uni7ed, so his poor contribution was always going to fly under the radar.



Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44855 on: Today at 09:53:45 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:12:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/09/mason-mount-jude-bellingham-harry-kane-manchester-united-summer-target-list

Guess who's using the old "who are Liverpool linked with?" as their scouting system again?

In fairness, Kane seems - and always has seemed - destined to play for United, with all the related gobshitery that entails. But pretending as though them taking an interest in Bellingham now means he'll go there over the bigger and better clubs who've done the work on this for years, is absolutely ridiculous.

They're probably hoping to force the price up so we can't afford him.





Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44856 on: Today at 10:08:34 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:05:31 pm
Flying Pig is an absolute disgrace and always has been. At least Goldbridge's act can be funny (and he's not completely clueless when he talks on other pods or radio), but yer man is just a childish gobshite. Clearly-forced anger and shouting with no actual laughs - the man is an embarrassment.

Goldbridge chats a lot of wham. He was waxing lyrical when Maguire signed, has been begging for blood-oil money since the result I am now terming "The Battering", and his videos often have clickbait titles. And when it comes to United, he goes from one extreme to another on how good the team and players are, depending on the result. But I seem to remember him saying he had autism, or ADHD, so that might have something to do with it.

He comes across as a genuine human being. Granted, I don't find him a particularly likeable human being, but he seems to do a lot of charity work, talks about mental health, and has given shout outs to fans who are ill. There are certainly worse than him out there on YT.





Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44857 on: Today at 10:11:39 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:18:38 pm
There's far worse than Goldbridge on Youtube. Adam McKola and Ste Howson are tools of the highest order.
Howson is the fat headed weapon that charged people £20 to have a pint with him, and McKola is just a shouty loudmouth dickhead.


El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #44858 on: Today at 10:14:56 pm



