I quite like Goldbridge to be honest. He's generally pretty fair and he doesn't hide after something like this. He wears it and gets on with things. Strikes me as someone I could actually chat football to without it descending into 'bantz' every few sentences.There's too little of that about these days.
'Ian Wright ripping into Bruno Fernandes' - https://v.redd.it/c5fp2xhsijma1'Bruno Fernandes antics compilation throughout the 7-0 match': https://v.redd.it/gmks4mmhh6ma1
By the way, it's funny to hear so many mancs on those watch-alongs calling Nunez a donkey and still trying to use that 100 million pound flop line when they actually have a 100 million pound(or closer to being) flop playing for them.
https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1633391541673754624The one around the 2 minute mark is an embarrassment to the human species
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.
Let's hope this thread is as entertaining as the last one
The one at 47 secs at Villa, where he fucks up the Maradona turn and stands on the defender is worse because the c*nts actually got given a penalty for that.
You're literally replying to a picture of him hiding
What the hell? Please tell me there was no VAR in that game. That would at least be some explanation for how that happened.
