Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44800 on: Today at 02:45:34 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
I quite like Goldbridge to be honest. He's generally pretty fair and he doesn't hide after something like this. He wears it and gets on with things. Strikes me as someone I could actually chat football to without it descending into 'bantz' every few sentences.

There's too little of that about these days.

He's AFTV material.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44801 on: Today at 02:53:29 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:07:28 pm
'Ian Wright ripping into Bruno Fernandes' - https://v.redd.it/c5fp2xhsijma1

'Bruno Fernandes antics compilation throughout the 7-0 match': https://v.redd.it/gmks4mmhh6ma1

Fucking c*nt spends more energy all game chasing the ref, rather than chasing his man.
Offline Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44802 on: Today at 04:33:28 am »
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.
Offline Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44803 on: Today at 04:39:44 am »
By the way, it's funny to hear so many mancs on those watch-alongs calling Nunez a donkey and still trying to use that 100 million pound flop line when they actually have a 100 million pound(or closer to being) flop playing for them. ;D
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44804 on: Today at 07:25:33 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:07:28 pm
'Ian Wright ripping into Bruno Fernandes' - https://v.redd.it/c5fp2xhsijma1

'Bruno Fernandes antics compilation throughout the 7-0 match': https://v.redd.it/gmks4mmhh6ma1

https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1633391541673754624

The one around the 2 minute mark is an embarrassment to the human species
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44805 on: Today at 07:50:57 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:39:44 am
By the way, it's funny to hear so many mancs on those watch-alongs calling Nunez a donkey and still trying to use that 100 million pound flop line when they actually have a 100 million pound(or closer to being) flop playing for them. ;D

They funny thing is, they would give an arm and leg for a player like Nunez upfront. Once Rashford's hot streak is over, they will be in trouble again ...
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44806 on: Today at 08:10:14 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:25:33 am
https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1633391541673754624

The one around the 2 minute mark is an embarrassment to the human species

The one at 47 secs at Villa, where he fucks up the Maradona turn and stands on the defender is worse because the c*nts actually got given a penalty for that.
Offline sminp

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44807 on: Today at 08:17:05 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
I quite like Goldbridge to be honest. He's generally pretty fair and he doesn't hide after something like this. He wears it and gets on with things. Strikes me as someone I could actually chat football to without it descending into 'bantz' every few sentences.

There's too little of that about these days.

I like him too. Hes been on Ben Fosters Cycling GK podcast a few times and he comes across well on that too.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44808 on: Today at 08:19:17 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:25:33 am
https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1633391541673754624

The one around the 2 minute mark is an embarrassment to the human species

I'll never forget that penalty he 'won' against Villa.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44809 on: Today at 09:05:57 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:39:44 am
By the way, it's funny to hear so many mancs on those watch-alongs calling Nunez a donkey and still trying to use that 100 million pound flop line when they actually have a 100 million pound(or closer to being) flop playing for them. ;D
Uni7ed fans have never done self-awareness.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44810 on: Today at 09:23:13 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:33:28 am
Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.
Everything you say on that Flying Pig fella is spot on, I mean Poonez? What the fuck? how old?! But guilty secret.the two or three times Ive seen clips of him (all after weve twatted them in recent years) have had me howling laughing AT him! I know I shouldnt but I think its just his pure rage at the shiteness of his own team in those games and they way he runs out of breath hes ranting so much. I know I shouldnt find it funny but I spose Im always in a great mood when watching, so would probably laugh at anything! Also, is he a bit Partridge? So is the other fella come to think of it!
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44811 on: Today at 09:30:17 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2020, 06:33:21 pm
Let's hope this thread is as entertaining as the last one :)

3 years later and still as funny 😂
Offline Lusty

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44812 on: Today at 09:35:31 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
I quite like Goldbridge to be honest. He's generally pretty fair and he doesn't hide after something like this. He wears it and gets on with things. Strikes me as someone I could actually chat football to without it descending into 'bantz' every few sentences.

There's too little of that about these days.
You're literally replying to a picture of him hiding ;D
Online stoa

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44813 on: Today at 09:47:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:14 am
The one at 47 secs at Villa, where he fucks up the Maradona turn and stands on the defender is worse because the c*nts actually got given a penalty for that.

What the hell? Please tell me there was no VAR in that game. That would at least be some explanation for how that happened.
Online Red_Mist

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44814 on: Today at 09:53:10 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:35:31 am
You're literally replying to a picture of him hiding ;D
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44815 on: Today at 09:59:54 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:47:36 am
What the hell? Please tell me there was no VAR in that game. That would at least be some explanation for how that happened.

Given by John Moss (surprise surprise) and not overturned by VAR official Graham Scott.  After the game the officials then admitted it was an "error".
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44816 on: Today at 10:03:47 am »
Must be bad when they are taking the piss out of Fernandes on Love Island ;D
