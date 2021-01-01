Goldbridge is clearly an act and it works. I don't mind him really. The same can't be said for that FlyPig fella though. Any adult that says "Poonez" and repeatedly says "gashtastic" while watching football in his ma's basement is an embarrassment.



Everything you say on that Flying Pig fella is spot on, I mean Poonez? What the fuck? how old?! But guilty secret .the two or three times Ive seen clips of him (all after weve twatted them in recent years) have had me howling laughing AT him! I know I shouldnt but I think its just his pure rage at the shiteness of his own team in those games and they way he runs out of breath hes ranting so much. I know I shouldnt find it funny but I spose Im always in a great mood when watching, so would probably laugh at anything! Also, is he a bit Partridge? So is the other fella come to think of it!