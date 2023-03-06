« previous next »
Offline mattD

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm
Former chairman Louis Edwards was a butcher I believe. Martinez earned the nickname because he also has a son who peers under toilet cubicles.

I saw that dirty auld pervert floating around at the League Cup final, Man Utd still have him on the books it seems.

Dirty pervert for a deeply perverted club. Suits them all well.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
And their downstairs floors, one of them is bound to have an underground torture chamber, more than likely Anfield Agenda.

Yeah that bloke's an absolute stain on our fan base.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 08:02:10 pm
Yeah that bloke's an absolute stain on our fan base.
Him and his sidekick on that channel
Offline Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:24:30 pm
Him and his sidekick on that channel

Aye the pair of them :puke2
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Offline liversaint

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:03:10 am
Saw one bad Ted supporter from Bolton saying the Kop never made a sound until the 50th minute, so I guess thats a victory of sorts.
The fact that he is wrong is hilarious 😂

Well, the Kop did make some noise in the 50th minute, in response to the c*nts vile chanting in the 49th minute
Offline tonysleft

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Nope still fuming
Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:58:49 pm
;D ;D

I saw that dirty auld pervert floating around at the League Cup final, Man Utd still have him on the books it seems.

Dirty pervert for a deeply perverted club. Suits them all well.

The percentage of them that want greenwood back representing their club grows by the week 
Offline TankEngine10

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
Nope still fuming
Do you agree with old rat that new rat was asking to be subbed off? Or was it just old rat looking for a scaperat at that point?
Offline tonysleft

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
Do you agree with old rat that new rat was asking to be subbed off? Or was it just old rat looking for a scaperat at that point?
No I think Neville's just being his typical mouthy c*nt self spouting shite. He wasn't asking to be subbed.
Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
Do you agree with old rat that new rat was asking to be subbed off? Or was it just old rat looking for a scaperat at that point?

I've seen the footage, he did it
Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:54:21 pm
No I think Neville's just being his typical mouthy c*nt self spouting shite. He wasn't asking to be subbed.

Yes he was mate. Go and look
Offline TankEngine10

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
I've seen the footage, he did it

Is there a good shot of it? I've only see him give a shrug, like he couldn't give a shit.
Offline tonysleft

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:57:08 pm
Yes he was mate. Go and look
I don't agree, I think he was asking who is being subbed. He didn't ask to be subbed when we were 6-1 down at City.
Offline Dougle

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
Nope still fuming

It was a witless, gutless, appalling second half performance. Try watching it again, (or, maybe not). I wasn't really even cheering the goals at the end, just laughing. I've never seen anything like it. I'm still laughing to be honest. As good as we were and we were very good, second half, your lot .... hard to find words. It's what we needed, individually, collectively, fans, manager, players the whole lot. Klopp, Mo, Cody, Darwin, Bobby, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot, Konaté and Virgil all needed different things to push or lift or regenerate their belief and confidence. You handed them to each and every one on a plate.
If we go on to nail 4th (or better) then it's thank you Manchester Utd. You helped make it happen.

Sorry, you seem like decent bloke.
Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
I don't agree, I think he was asking who is being subbed. He didn't ask to be subbed when we were 6-1 down at City.

The best shot of it obviously was the people there

Neville was in complete superfan meltdown mode yet He was pretty adamant of what he saw

That for me isn't really the worst of him sunday anyway. The behaviour of him and body language was fuckimg ridiculous.
Offline MH41

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
The 4-0 at their place when Webb gave them a pen and sent Sami off after 2 mins.

Worst for me is the 77 FA Cup Final, because of what it stopped us doing.

It was actually Riley, lol. I was checking yesterday, as I could recall a 4-0; defeat, but thought it was the time Mascherano was sent off, but that was actually a 3-0 defeat.

And quelle surprise. Assistance from Mike Riley. I can remember the game. He ruined it as a spectacle in the 3rd minute. A penalty awarded and a straight red for Hyypia. Looking back in hindsight, Utd had a big week ahead (Real in CL) I would suggest that Riley was more than likely instructed to ensure the game was over for us as soon as possible, in order to preserve Utd's legs and save them from a tough game before the CL tie..
Offline TankEngine10

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
The best shot of it obviously was the people there

Neville was in complete superfan meltdown mode yet He was pretty adamant of what he saw

That for me isn't really the worst of him sunday anyway. The behaviour of him and body language was fuckimg ridiculous.

The linesman swipe was ridiculous.haunted to get away with that. Otherwise, par for the course with him, no? Asking to be subbed would be a different kettle of fish though, genuine open defiance of the manager, that could be a signal of something more.
Offline tonysleft

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
The best shot of it obviously was the people there

Neville was in complete superfan meltdown mode yet He was pretty adamant of what he saw

That for me isn't really the worst of him sunday anyway. The behaviour of him and body language was fuckimg ridiculous.
He was shit and had a bad attitude as it got worse on the day but I don't think he asked to be subbed at all. Neville is just a hysterical tit levying that kind of accusation on a player of the club he's supposed to be a superfan of with no evidence except his own emotions. Fuck Neville.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
It was actually Riley, lol. I was checking yesterday, as I could recall a 4-0; defeat, but thought it was the time Mascherano was sent off, but that was actually a 3-0 defeat.

And quelle surprise. Assistance from Mike Riley. I can remember the game. He ruined it as a spectacle in the 3rd minute. A penalty awarded and a straight red for Hyypia. Looking back in hindsight, Utd had a big week ahead (Real in CL) I would suggest that Riley was more than likely instructed to ensure the game was over for us as soon as possible, in order to preserve Utd's legs and save them from a tough game before the CL tie..
I remember seeing a stat at the time that over a period of seasons he awarded them over half the total penalties that he awarded in all games he officiated, that's crazy.
Offline Lee-87

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
Do you agree with old rat that new rat was asking to be subbed off? Or was it just old rat looking for a scaperat at that point?

Fucking "Scaperat", tickled me that did
Offline harleydanger

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
The linesman swipe was ridiculous.haunted to get away with that. Otherwise, par for the course with him, no? Asking to be subbed would be a different kettle of fish though, genuine open defiance of the manager, that could be a signal of something more.

not really, if you told me pregame that Bruno Bruno Bruno would ask to be subbed at 6-0 down, i'd have believed you, completely true to  form. He has less guts than a plant.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:21:24 am
not really, if you told me pregame that Bruno Bruno Bruno would ask to be subbed at 6-0 down, i'd have believed you, completely true to  form. He has less guts than a plant.
The the walking definition of a shithouse.
Offline MBL?

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Neville lost his head big time during the game never mind after. He was questioning whether they should have red cards when it wasnt even close. Carra called both out saying it was nothing. I bet they hate him more now than I do carra. I really think either should not be commenting on games involving either team.

Delighted bruno didnt get sent off for the push on the linesman. Need to encourage this shit from him. Hes a nobody.

Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:20:10 pm
Fuck Neville.

We can agree on that

The clocks started to tick on him and Carragher if you ask me. Especially him and I thought it'd be Carragher

He's turned into a YouTube reactor
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:42:21 am
Neville lost his head big time during the game never mind after. He was questioning whether they should have red cards when it wasnt even close. Carra called both out saying it was nothing. I bet they hate him more now than I do carra. I really think either should not be commenting on games involving either team.

Delighted bruno didnt get sent off for the push on the linesman. Need to encourage this shit from him. Hes a nobody.
The scoreline probably reminded him of his time at Valencia  :D
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
I still don't get the hype around Fernandes. We had a similar portugese player that people barely remember him. Raul Meireles. Maybe not so attacking, but still very similar in style of play I'd say.
Online afc turkish

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:51:05 am
I still don't get the hype around Fernandes. We had a similar portugese player that people barely remember him. Raul Meireles. Maybe not so attacking, but still very similar in style of play I'd say.

Everybody remembers Raul...

