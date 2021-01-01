Nope still fuming



It was a witless, gutless, appalling second half performance. Try watching it again, (or, maybe not). I wasn't really even cheering the goals at the end, just laughing. I've never seen anything like it. I'm still laughing to be honest. As good as we were and we were very good, second half, your lot .... hard to find words. It's what we needed, individually, collectively, fans, manager, players the whole lot. Klopp, Mo, Cody, Darwin, Bobby, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot, Konaté and Virgil all needed different things to push or lift or regenerate their belief and confidence. You handed them to each and every one on a plate.If we go on to nail 4th (or better) then it's thank you Manchester Utd. You helped make it happen.Sorry, you seem like decent bloke.