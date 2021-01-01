« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1114 1115 1116 1117 1118 [1119]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2805234 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44720 on: Today at 07:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:32:56 pm
Former chairman Louis Edwards was a butcher I believe. Martinez earned the nickname because he also has a son who peers under toilet cubicles.

 ;D ;D

I saw that dirty auld pervert floating around at the League Cup final, Man Utd still have him on the books it seems.

Dirty pervert for a deeply perverted club. Suits them all well.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44721 on: Today at 08:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:01:19 pm
And their downstairs floors, one of them is bound to have an underground torture chamber, more than likely Anfield Agenda.

Yeah that bloke's an absolute stain on our fan base.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,891
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44722 on: Today at 08:24:30 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 08:02:10 pm
Yeah that bloke's an absolute stain on our fan base.
Him and his sidekick on that channel
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44723 on: Today at 08:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:24:30 pm
Him and his sidekick on that channel

Aye the pair of them :puke2
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,095
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44724 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D

Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44725 on: Today at 09:39:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:03:10 am
Saw one bad Ted supporter from Bolton saying the Kop never made a sound until the 50th minute, so I guess thats a victory of sorts.
The fact that he is wrong is hilarious 😂

Well, the Kop did make some noise in the 50th minute, in response to the c*nts vile chanting in the 49th minute
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
  • A manc
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44726 on: Today at 10:46:19 pm »
Nope still fuming
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,031
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44727 on: Today at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 07:58:49 pm
;D ;D

I saw that dirty auld pervert floating around at the League Cup final, Man Utd still have him on the books it seems.

Dirty pervert for a deeply perverted club. Suits them all well.

The percentage of them that want greenwood back representing their club grows by the week 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44728 on: Today at 10:53:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:46:19 pm
Nope still fuming
Do you agree with old rat that new rat was asking to be subbed off? Or was it just old rat looking for a scaperat at that point?
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
  • A manc
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44729 on: Today at 10:54:21 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 10:53:44 pm
Do you agree with old rat that new rat was asking to be subbed off? Or was it just old rat looking for a scaperat at that point?
No I think Neville's just being his typical mouthy c*nt self spouting shite. He wasn't asking to be subbed.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,031
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44730 on: Today at 10:56:39 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 10:53:44 pm
Do you agree with old rat that new rat was asking to be subbed off? Or was it just old rat looking for a scaperat at that point?

I've seen the footage, he did it
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,031
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44731 on: Today at 10:57:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:54:21 pm
No I think Neville's just being his typical mouthy c*nt self spouting shite. He wasn't asking to be subbed.

Yes he was mate. Go and look
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44732 on: Today at 10:58:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:56:39 pm
I've seen the footage, he did it

Is there a good shot of it? I've only see him give a shrug, like he couldn't give a shit.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
  • A manc
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44733 on: Today at 10:58:18 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:57:08 pm
Yes he was mate. Go and look
I don't agree, I think he was asking who is being subbed. He didn't ask to be subbed when we were 6-1 down at City.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44734 on: Today at 10:58:26 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:46:19 pm
Nope still fuming

It was a witless, gutless, appalling second half performance. Try watching it again, (or, maybe not). I wasn't really even cheering the goals at the end, just laughing. I've never seen anything like it. I'm still laughing to be honest. As good as we were and we were very good, second half, your lot .... hard to find words. It's what we needed, individually, collectively, fans, manager, players the whole lot. Klopp, Mo, Cody, Darwin, Bobby, Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot, Konaté and Virgil all needed different things to push or lift or regenerate their belief and confidence. You handed them to each and every one on a plate.
If we go on to nail 4th (or better) then it's thank you Manchester Utd. You helped make it happen.

Sorry, you seem like decent bloke.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,031
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44735 on: Today at 11:06:48 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:58:18 pm
I don't agree, I think he was asking who is being subbed. He didn't ask to be subbed when we were 6-1 down at City.

The best shot of it obviously was the people there

Neville was in complete superfan meltdown mode yet He was pretty adamant of what he saw

That for me isn't really the worst of him sunday anyway. The behaviour of him and body language was fuckimg ridiculous.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 1114 1115 1116 1117 1118 [1119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 