I've been reading their pre match threads. They were so sure they were coming to teach us a lesson weren't they.
Casemiro was going to destroy our midfield, Rashford was going to torture Trent, Ten Hag was coming to gatecrash Anfield to dethrone Klopp, United were coming to end the Klopp era and some bollocks about their plazzy hard man tip-toeing through The Kop with a meat cleaver, Someone even said that this is the first time since 2015 that they go to Anfield with a better manager than us, Fucking hell. Not forgetting Gary Neville and the other village idiot's giddiness and over confidence.
Seven fucking nil. What a reality check that was.
Casemiro and Rashford were shite and subbed off, Bruno with his hilarious captain's performance, meat cleaver guy handed his arse.
Gary Neville accusing Souness & Carragher of gloating like kids, this coming from a fella who probably took a bottle of Champagne with him to Anfield for his usual Social media photo.
Ten Hag who is apparently the newly crowned best manager in the world will always and forever have a sign around his neck which says I LOST 7-0 TO LIVERPOOL. Nice one Eric, maybe one day we'll start to love you like we did Ole.