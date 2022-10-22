« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1112 1113 1114 1115 1116 [1117]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2803006 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,155
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44640 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
On red cafe there are guys saying we showed a lack of class by scoring so many, as if they are asking us to kindly go gentle on them
WTF!🤣🤣🤣

Its a fair point really, we've set our own precedent in recent seasons of getting 4/5 up and then calling off the dogs. We didnt do that for some reason on Sunday, and I have to say felt a little dirty.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44641 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm »
During the NBC coverage, Le Saux said those who called Martinez a pipsqueak should apologize after his performances this season.

No, we won't apologize, Graeme. You should apologize for rating the little headless duckling. :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44642 on: Today at 12:42:06 pm »
I've been reading their pre match threads. They were so sure they were coming to teach us a lesson weren't they.
Casemiro was going to destroy our midfield, Rashford was going to torture Trent, Ten Hag was coming to gatecrash Anfield to dethrone Klopp, United were coming to end the Klopp era and some bollocks about their plazzy hard man tip-toeing through The Kop with a meat cleaver, Someone even said that this is the first time since 2015 that they go to Anfield with a better manager than us, Fucking hell. Not forgetting Gary Neville and the other village idiot's giddiness and over confidence.
Seven fucking nil. What a reality check that was.
Casemiro and Rashford were shite and subbed off, Bruno with his hilarious captain's performance, meat cleaver guy handed his arse.
Gary Neville accusing Souness & Carragher of gloating like kids, this coming from a fella who probably took a bottle of Champagne with him to Anfield for his usual Social media photo.
Ten Hag who is apparently the newly crowned best manager in the world will always and forever have a sign around his neck which says I LOST 7-0 TO LIVERPOOL. Nice one Eric, maybe one day we'll start to love you like we did Ole.

Logged

Offline dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 786
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44643 on: Today at 12:59:37 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:54:02 am
I can't even sleep. I'm that angry and astonished
Your fault for being a "Yernited supporta!!"
Don't worry though, at least you are not called Gary?? Imagine the horrors he must be going through these last few nights.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:20 pm by dimitri »
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44644 on: Today at 01:04:06 pm »
In order to put this win in its true context, all any of us really has to do is imagine LFC taking a 7 nil battering at Old Trafford.

The emotionally sincere amongst us would feel enraged, humiliated, disappointed etc....and our general morale would take a huge negative hit no matter what kind of form we'd been in prior to the game....or whether we'd nabbed the league cup or not.

Liverpool and United are rivals and both have the right to see themselves as footballing "power-houses" who twice a year (at the least)....get to measure themselves against eachother for quality, for grit....and for determination of attitude.

Yes...it's only 3 points at stake in terms of the league and the consequences of defeat, but FAR MORE than points are taken off you when you suffer such a heavy defeat to a longstanding rival.

When your own club's players fail to show fight or attitude on the day.......you....the supporting fan-base have to try and show fight and stoicism in the game's post-mortem.

"Bruised but not broken...."

"We'll live to fight another day..."

"A freak event that will never happen again"..(The Apollo Creed response...lol )

We get it.

But deep down, you know you've been severely hurt and damaged....even if it's inappropriate to show it.

They know this.....we know this.....they know we know this too.

But "least said....soonest mended" is not something that football rivals have ever been wise enough to invoke whenever their team gets thoroughly f**king pasted.


Logged
YNWA

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44645 on: Today at 01:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:39:55 pm
During the NBC coverage, Le Saux said those who called Martinez a pipsqueak should apologize after his performances this season.

No, we won't apologize, Graeme. You should apologize for rating the little headless duckling. :lmao
Always thought LeSaux was a player who got a free pass from Journos because he was portrayed as an intellectual, a bit like Pat Nevin. They read the guardian🤷‍♂️
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44646 on: Today at 01:19:50 pm »
All the dismissive comments by Mancs are coping mechanisms..most  are truly devastated and in hiding.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44647 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:20:01 am
Like being caught in bed with your mrs best friend and she walks in then just going 'Alright love, home early eh? I'll make us a brew, I was just having a kip with your mate. Anyway....

Reminds me of old joke...what.would you do if you came home and found Kenny Dalglish was in bed with your Missus?....ask him if he wants tea or coffee when he's finished.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,154
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44648 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:26 am
Its a fair point really, we've set our own precedent in recent seasons of getting 4/5 up and then calling off the dogs. We didnt do that for some reason on Sunday, and I have to say felt a little dirty.

A miracle at RM isn't impossible, but effectively all we have to play for this season is top four. No need to conserve ourselves, so we kept our foot on their throat the entire game.

Plus, they've been giving it Billy Big Bollocks all season,  so we probably wanted to put them back in their box, the same way Abu Dhabi did.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44649 on: Today at 01:32:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:22:54 pm
Reminds me of old joke...what.would you do if you came home and found Kenny Dalglish was in bed with your Missus?....ask him if he wants tea or coffee when he's finished.
To which the correct reply was
Kick her out of bed and get in with him
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,753
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44650 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
I don't usually post from the CAF, but I can't help it...

Minutes before KO
Quote
How convenient of Sky to show a graphic of the "Last 7 games" at Anfield where we haven't won once. I wonder why they chose 7. Must be random.

:lmao
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44651 on: Today at 01:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:27:04 pm
A miracle at RM isn't impossible, but effectively all we have to play for this season is top four. No need to conserve ourselves, so we kept our foot on their throat the entire game.

Plus, they've been giving it Billy Big Bollocks all season,  so we probably wanted to put them back in their box, the same way Abu Dhabi did.
Agree, after that game, the season end can hopefully see an upturn now and we can get 4th and yes, have a go at Madrid.
But if we fall off again, if we miss CL or even EL, if Madrid knock us out, if City win the league, if United win a cup, if Bellingham snubs us, if John Henry hides his wallet and yes, even if The Ev avoid relegation Even after all that, we will still have 7-0
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44652 on: Today at 01:42:20 pm »
Quote
Wout Werghost touching scousers emblem/badge

I wonder what everybody think about this ?

For me this is not acceptable and i am left speechless, you cannot play for Manchester United and touch scousers emblem/badge wearing our shirt ! I read somewhere that Liverpool was his dream once upon a time but i don't care about this you don't cross the line like this ! :mad:

That would have never happen long time ago in the Fergie era first our captain would have stopped him and afterwards SAF would have packed his bags and send him to Azkaban.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,746
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44653 on: Today at 01:47:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:42:20 pm


From a 2018 interview:
Ive dreamt of [playing for Liverpool] since childhood.

From a 2020 interview:
I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from Youll Never Walk Alone. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

Wout played pretty well for us at the weekend  :P
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,154
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44654 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:39:20 pm
Agree, after that game, the season end can hopefully see an upturn now and we can get 4th and yes, have a go at Madrid.
But if we fall off again, if we miss CL or even EL, if Madrid knock us out, if City win the league, if United win a cup, if Bellingham snubs us, if John Henry hides his wallet and yes, even if The Ev avoid relegation Even after all that, we will still have 7-0

Definitely. And United are also in our way. I'd love it if this result crippled their own top four aspirations
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44655 on: Today at 01:50:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:26 am
Its a fair point really, we've set our own precedent in recent seasons of getting 4/5 up and then calling off the dogs. We didnt do that for some reason on Sunday, and I have to say felt a little dirty.

I can wear that type of dirt very comfortably!
I certainly wouldnt whinge if United thrashed us that they should have gone gentle!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,074
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44656 on: Today at 01:52:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:26 am
Its a fair point really, we've set our own precedent in recent seasons of getting 4/5 up and then calling off the dogs. We didnt do that for some reason on Sunday, and I have to say felt a little dirty.

If you're going to make a statement make it as loud as possible against the in form team in the league.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,155
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44657 on: Today at 02:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:52:17 pm
If you're going to make a statement make it as loud as possible against the in form team in the league.

Yeah, but seven? Just seems...over the top. We've stopped at four and five last season, really not sure why we didn't do it again this time around. Pretty embarrassing and those United fans are right, we probably just did it out of fear. Fear for how good they are now.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44658 on: Today at 02:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:47:31 pm
From a 2018 interview:
Ive dreamt of [playing for Liverpool] since childhood.

From a 2020 interview:
I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from Youll Never Walk Alone. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

Wout played pretty well for us at the weekend  :P

Agent Werghost?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,074
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44659 on: Today at 02:10:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:07:59 pm
Yeah, but seven? Just seems...over the top. We've stopped at four and five last season, really not sure why we didn't do it again this time around. Pretty embarrassing and those United fans are right, we probably just did it out of fear. Fear for how good they are now.

Of course we did Gary ;)
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44660 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:07:59 pm
Yeah, but seven? Just seems...over the top. We've stopped at four and five last season, really not sure why we didn't do it again this time around. Pretty embarrassing and those United fans are right, we probably just did it out of fear. Fear for how good they are now.
If wed stopped at 5 it could easily have finished 5-5, theyre THAT good.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,819
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44661 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:47:31 pm
From a 2018 interview:
Ive dreamt of [playing for Liverpool] since childhood.

From a 2020 interview:
I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from Youll Never Walk Alone. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

Wout played pretty well for us at the weekend  :P

Depp down he must have been absolutely buzzing. Only surprise is he didn't stay out on the pitch afterwards to soak in a real atmosphere.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,367
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44662 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,639
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44663 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm »
Not sure why Weghorst is getting all the blame when he's clearly just lifting up Martinez so he can touch it.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44664 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:19:50 pm
All the dismissive comments by Mancs are coping mechanisms..most  are truly devastated and in hiding.

To be fair, had the shoe been on the other foot my internet would have disconnected and my phone turned off for at least a week.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44665 on: Today at 02:38:33 pm »
I like Martinez confused in the desert behind Souness
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,419
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44666 on: Today at 02:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:11:07 pm
If wed stopped at 5 it could easily have finished 5-5, theyre THAT good.

That was my worry too. Scoring 7 (SEVEN) does feel dirty, but it was a case of needs must.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44667 on: Today at 03:06:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:41:50 pm
That was my worry too. Scoring 7 (SEVEN) does feel dirty, but it was a case of needs must.
:) Its why the crowd wanted 8, just to be safe.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44668 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm »
Pity would've been worse for thm anyway
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44669 on: Today at 03:30:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:26 am
Its a fair point really, we've set our own precedent in recent seasons of getting 4/5 up and then calling off the dogs. We didnt do that for some reason on Sunday, and I have to say felt a little dirty.
Yeah I was begging us to stop as well.

:)

At OT when we went 5 up we eased off to avoid ending up with a few broken limbs.  On Sunday they couldn't even be arsed to resort to thuggery.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1112 1113 1114 1115 1116 [1117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 