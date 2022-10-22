In order to put this win in its true context, all any of us really has to do is imagine LFC taking a 7 nil battering at Old Trafford.



The emotionally sincere amongst us would feel enraged, humiliated, disappointed etc....and our general morale would take a huge negative hit no matter what kind of form we'd been in prior to the game....or whether we'd nabbed the league cup or not.



Liverpool and United are rivals and both have the right to see themselves as footballing "power-houses" who twice a year (at the least)....get to measure themselves against eachother for quality, for grit....and for determination of attitude.



Yes...it's only 3 points at stake in terms of the league and the consequences of defeat, but FAR MORE than points are taken off you when you suffer such a heavy defeat to a longstanding rival.



When your own club's players fail to show fight or attitude on the day.......you....the supporting fan-base have to try and show fight and stoicism in the game's post-mortem.



"Bruised but not broken...."



"We'll live to fight another day..."



"A freak event that will never happen again"..(The Apollo Creed response...lol )



We get it.



But deep down, you know you've been severely hurt and damaged....even if it's inappropriate to show it.



They know this.....we know this.....they know we know this too.



But "least said....soonest mended" is not something that football rivals have ever been wise enough to invoke whenever their team gets thoroughly f**king pasted.





