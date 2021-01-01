« previous next »
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44600 on: Today at 12:09:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm
The mental gymnastics from Uni7ed fans today has been a joy to behold. 😂

I've heard some shite today from them, but that absolute quilt on Talksport Goldstein saying 3-0 would've been worse has to encapsulate it

They've tried everything to eradicate it from their psyche. An absolute 1st degree masterclass in denial
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44601 on: Today at 12:13:29 am »
Their grandchildren will be taught the narrative that they were the better team😂😂😂

Then they'll go off and watch the game and see from the 23rd to the 43rd minute it was an even game only. At no point were they the better team in any shape or form. They had two chances in that time and they've tried to convince themselves that those two incidents have made them the better team in a 7-0 loss 😂😂😂

Everton fans eat your heart out.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44602 on: Today at 12:13:41 am »
^
^
It's absolutely beautiful to witness. They've totally lost their minds whilst pretending none of it really matters at all.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44603 on: Today at 12:16:45 am »
If they think they can eradicate anything from that game they are in for a rude shock.

Their grand kids will be still be getting shit from our grand kids for decades to come.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44604 on: Today at 12:20:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:13:41 am
^
^
It's absolutely beautiful to witness. They've totally lost their minds whilst pretending none of it really matters at all.

Like being caught in bed with your mrs best friend and she walks in then just going 'Alright love, home early eh? I'll make us a brew, I was just having a kip with your mate. Anyway....
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44605 on: Today at 12:20:32 am »
Stretford Paddock having an absolute mare on Twitter.

Someone give Howson a cheeseburger, he's lost the plot.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44606 on: Today at 12:34:50 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:09:36 am
I've heard some shite today from them, but that absolute quilt on Talksport Goldstein saying 3-0 would've been worse has to encapsulate it

They've tried everything to eradicate it from their psyche. An absolute 1st degree masterclass in denial

How on earth is 3-0 worse than 7-0? How is a man who gets paid for offering a football opinion allowed to come out with that shit?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44607 on: Today at 12:40:54 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:16:45 am
If they think they can eradicate anything from that game they are in for a rude shock.

Their grand kids will be still be getting shit from our grand kids for decades to come.

Dunno why, we only beat them by a single touchdown...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44608 on: Today at 12:44:26 am »
All they had to do was hold their hands up and accept they got battered. It happens to every team at some stage at Anfield.

Their ridiculous takes since the game from freak result to Liverpool didnt play well is just so bitter , theyve gone back to being banter fc in just one game. All the ETH revolution undone. Shouldve took it on the chin, apologised the fans, in bed by 7, and go again tomorrow.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44609 on: Today at 12:51:52 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:34:50 am
How on earth is 3-0 worse than 7-0? How is a man who gets paid for offering a football opinion allowed to come out with that shit?

That was my response when I first heard him. His vitriol and hate towards us goes past banter and he's on a national radio show every day at 4

Then I realised he and idiot before him get people riled and listening and calling in.

Bloke in the USA called Howard Stern started it 40 years ago, People who hated him would actually listen more than his fans because what he said was so shocking. Now it's a successful model through the entire world of media

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44610 on: Today at 02:27:35 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:20:32 am
Stretford Paddock having an absolute mare on Twitter.

Someone give Howson a cheeseburger, he's lost the plot.
Hell probably charge someone £20 to eat one with him, the meff.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44611 on: Today at 02:37:17 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:20:41 pm
Couldn't hear them much from the Kop but I'm sure they were singing Viva Ronaldo in the first half yesterday, the massive freaks.

Was in the Annie Road, and I think theyve just transferred that whole song over to Garnacho

The massive freaks.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44612 on: Today at 02:46:20 am »
Two days ago, you would have to be 100 years old or more to remember United losing 7-0. Now the whole world can enjoy it.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44613 on: Today at 02:53:12 am »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 02:46:20 am
Two days ago, you would have to be 100 years old or more to remember United losing 7-0. Now the whole world can enjoy it.

In 9 months time there will be a load of Codys, Mos and Darwins born across Liverpool too. Is Seven-nil a valid middle name for a child?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44614 on: Today at 04:10:50 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:53:12 am
In 9 months time there will be a load of Codys, Mos and Darwins born across Liverpool too. Is Seven-nil a valid middle name for a child?
Septimus might become a popular middle name, especially for those born in September.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44615 on: Today at 04:54:02 am »
I can't even sleep. I'm that angry and astonished
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44616 on: Today at 06:45:26 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:54:02 am
I can't even sleep. I'm that angry and astonished

Yes, but you chose to sign Maguire for 85 million.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44617 on: Today at 06:52:28 am »
I didnt want Sunday to end, but felt just as good yesterday and just woke up today - yep still feels good. Feels like we have completed the game of football now.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44618 on: Today at 07:00:05 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:54:02 am
I can't even sleep. I'm that angry and astonished

Nah, don't be angry. You have won a trophy just a week ago. We have only shown you what your real level is ...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44619 on: Today at 07:02:23 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
https://twitter.com/nbayoungbackup/status/1632473142152114188?s=20

:lmao

My god what a headless duckling he is. :lmao

Was that an?

> All touches compilation
> All shit touches compilation
> All touches were shit compilation

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44620 on: Today at 07:33:03 am »
7th of March i see  :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44621 on: Today at 07:37:04 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 10:56:34 pm
And some guy on the caff said we got real lucky with four of our seven goals and with them missing three chances
Funny as f*ck
🤣🤣🤣🤣

They can't even point to VAR decisions, penos, or free kicks etc... for the lucky Liverpool angle, they just got humiliatied fair and square...

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44622 on: Today at 08:30:33 am »
I see The Athletic are leading with 'a breakdown of a meltdown', detailing every key moment of Fernandes' arseholery. I don't think it'll be forgotten in a hurry.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44623 on: Today at 08:41:18 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C7F83DCeHQM</a>

At 5:30 Weghorst touches the This is Anfield sign, don't think that will have made him very popular. Man Utd career over? ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44624 on: Today at 08:43:37 am »
They have such a great defence supposedly but even without the 7-0 they had conceded as much as us, very deluded bunch arent they?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44625 on: Today at 09:13:16 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:51:52 am

Bloke in the USA called Howard Stern started it 40 years ago, People who hated him would actually listen more than his fans because what he said was so shocking. Now it's a successful model through the entire world of media

The OG shock jock, the guy who basically invented trolling. I think Republicans and Fox learned a lot from him on how to peddle outrage for profit and personal gain.

No doubt the mancs are telling themselves if they had taken any of their (limited) chances it would have been a very different game. Which conveniently forgets that's exactly what has happened with any number of teams that have faced them, like Newcastle and West Ham.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44626 on: Today at 09:18:32 am »
They are doing it again, history repeating itself.

Maguire was supposedly World Class, and that legendary thread at Redcafe showed how clueless they are when they were putting Maguire in the top 5 CBS in the World after playing in a low block 7 man defence at the Euros, and Maguire had hilarious compilations done the season's prior to the Euros showing how shite he was.

Martinez is now hilariously World Class, seems to be an overriding theme with all United fans that he is, played in the capitulation at Brentford, was complicit in 6 goals by City and he was the star defensive attraction for awful defending on Sunday that he got taken off at 6-0 down.

His passing is average, he's not particularly quick and he's like 5.8 tall, on what basis is this Martinez World Class, and he only started the opening game in the World Cup for Argentina in that loss against Saudi Arabia then got benched for the rest of the Tournament.

Konate is levels above him in every aspect, putting them in the same sentence or conversation is a crime in itself actually, I apologise. ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44627 on: Today at 09:23:39 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:34:50 am
How on earth is 3-0 worse than 7-0? How is a man who gets paid for offering a football opinion allowed to come out with that shit?

Its designed to wind you up. Thats the point of radio phone ins.
Step one. Put out a ridiculously stupid or even nasty racist/fascist opinion
Step two. Lots of decent sensible outraged people phone in or click on the link in Dembele if and outrage
Step three. Monetise the clicks and the phone engagement by selling advertising slots at ever increasing prices promising the client a large audience for their ad
Step four. Follow the LBC/Global model and use offshore status to ensure profits are not taxed at U.K. rates
Thats why Hopkins, Frottage, Brewer, Ferrari, Johnson are now being followed by the likes of Grimes, Corcoran, the scruff from coast, Mogg and the GeeBeebies cast.
The likes of Anderson and Gullis are auditioning for jobs with their Twitter accounts. Theres another one from  the North East who is another wannabe troll. Feeding off it.
