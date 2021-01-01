They are doing it again, history repeating itself.Maguire was supposedly World Class, and that legendary thread at Redcafe showed how clueless they are when they were putting Maguire in the top 5 CBS in the World after playing in a low block 7 man defence at the Euros, and Maguire had hilarious compilations done the season's prior to the Euros showing how shite he was.Martinez is now hilariously World Class, seems to be an overriding theme with all United fans that he is, played in the capitulation at Brentford, was complicit in 6 goals by City and he was the star defensive attraction for awful defending on Sunday that he got taken off at 6-0 down.His passing is average, he's not particularly quick and he's like 5.8 tall, on what basis is this Martinez World Class, and he only started the opening game in the World Cup for Argentina in that loss against Saudi Arabia then got benched for the rest of the Tournament.Konate is levels above him in every aspect, putting them in the same sentence or conversation is a crime in itself actually, I apologise.