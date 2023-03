A chant has to be made of this score. One that can be used immediately after there "murderers" chant. We won't need to lower ourselves to thre low levels. If ever there was an opportunity to shut them up, it's this result. It keeps it to football, rather than there none football chants. It's timeless. Just as the 5-0 at Goodison is. It doesn't even have to be used when playing them, seeing as they still chant about us even when we're not playing them. It has to be new and unique to them.