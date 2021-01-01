And the tremendous thing about that of course was that if Ronaldo hadnt done an interview practically begging to leave and slaughtering the manager....he'd still be there. It wasn't Seven Hag freezing him out, he literally made him captain a week or two before he 'forced him out'. In traditional RAWK fashion, it'd be like me giving Margot Robbie a handwritten note written in human shit asking her to marry me, her looking disgusted, asking her security to get me away from her and me then going 'I dont want to marry you anyway Margot, fuck off' and then parading around telling everyone that I turned down Margot Robbie.



I'm pretty sure I've seen people trying to give him credit for getting rid of Pogba too I know its standard and we've had decades of it, but the lengths the media in this country go to to try and make out they're 'back' really is quite something. And every time it makes things worse for them, and yet none of them realise yet. Constantly raising the pressure and expectation of average footballers and average managers. I mean even yesterday....this sudden idea that it was an absolutely crazy result. Last season we beat them 5-0 on their own patch after taking our foot off the gas after an hour. We've had an absolute shocker of a season, for a variety of reasons, but there is still an absolute chasm between the two teams when we're on it. They're currently on track for a 75 point season, same sort of level as the goblins first full season, and even yesterday there were questions around 'is that the end of their title challenge?' Yes, yes it finally is. And in time honoured RAWK tradition (sorry again Margot), this is the end of my pursuit of Margot Robbies hand in marriage.



Spot on. Ronaldo couldnt wait to get away. Pogba the same. Maguire is a lot slower to find the door but he will end up at Everton or somewhere in the next 12 months.Ten Hag removing those from the picture, immediately freed up the team and made thing better.Ronaldo was a possession eater. He insisted on the ball being played to him so he could pose and strut, by which time teams were able to regroup and set. He would then expect the ball for tap ins which negated Rashfords pace. Everyone outside of the Caff knew Maguire wasnt in the top 3 centre backs at the club. Varane and Lindelof were much better. So ten Hag immediately gets improvement by just being there. Spends £200m on players and reverts to Ole ball hoofing to Rashford.Problem is now, he has made another Portuguese whinger as his captain, and looks to have screwed up. How he deals with Brunoh given the Mancs are turning on their skipper already, will be interesting