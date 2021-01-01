« previous next »
The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:35:38 pm
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 11:23:47 am
The ref was a disgrace! Let them run riot, never had control of the game. He should never be allowed to ref another big game. That could have gone very wrong. Fuckin coward, Webb wannabe!

Didn't Gakpo get fouled quite nastily about 2 or 3 times in the space of about 5 minutes with the ref doing fuck all about any of them?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:35:43 pm
Bruno Fernandez isnt being investigated, the FA have confirmed no further action which is frankly a fucking joke. Its not even the incident with the assistant its the constant diving, cheating and kicking out at Trent thats the issue.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:36:33 pm
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 02:33:57 pm
Trent is just pure class there  ;D

The subtle lob of the ball into his knackers was a nice touch.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:37:21 pm
Have they sold many Norwich scarves since yesterday?   ::)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:40:14 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:03 pm
'Bruno Fernandes in hot water as FA set to launch investigation into incident' (pushing the linesman in the back):-




video here: https://dubz.co/video/e62356




"Epa!"

Andres has no equals... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:40:31 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:35:43 pm
Bruno Fernandez isnt being investigated, the FA have confirmed no further action which is frankly a fucking joke. Its not even the incident with the assistant its the constant diving, cheating and kicking out at Trent thats the issue.
What a shock. Wait and see what happens when someone who doesn't play for United pushes an official now.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:47:10 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:33:56 pm
:lmao


The referee.
Lucky Liverpool.
We were tired.
Freak result.
We're far bettoh than this lot.
Trust Ten Hag.

Etc etc etc ad nauseum ad infinitum, not a single "fair play Liverpool" just excuse after excuse, saw one post saying they should have had at least 3 penalties, and at least 4 goals.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:50:10 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 01:33:56 pm
:lmao




"This shows how behind Liverpool are, we already lost 7-0 ninety years ago" is the most impressive mental gymnastics since, well actually since 5 minutes ago when I saw Gallagher blame Fernandes' shove on the Assistant.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:50:45 pm
In front of a full Anfield, they can't cope anymore. Been that way since we beat them in 2018/2019.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:52:46 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:40:14 pm
"Epa!"

Andres has no equals... ;D
In the defence of rat face that wasn't really a push was it?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:55:25 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:47:10 pm

Etc etc etc ad nauseum ad infinitum, not a single "fair play Liverpool" just excuse after excuse, saw one post saying they should have had at least 3 penalties, and at least 4 goals.

Did they even get into the penalty area 3 times or get 4 shots on target as that one post is clearly batshit even by the standards of that site.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:01:05 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:55:25 pm
Did they even get into the penalty area 3 times or get 4 shots on target as that one post is clearly batshit even by the standards of that site.
Brunoh headed wide and the new show pony on the wing forced Allison into a routine save or two, but that aside I can't remember them threatening.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:07:52 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:03 pm
'Bruno Fernandes in hot water as FA set to launch investigation into incident' (pushing the linesman in the back):-

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-bruno-fernandes-fa-investigation-29385127


video here: https://dubz.co/video/e62356


The FA should also do an investigation into just how shite the referee and assistants were throughout the entire match too.

Imagine the linesman going down like being hit by a sniper after that push ...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:09:35 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:03 pm
'Bruno Fernandes in hot water as FA set to launch investigation into incident' (pushing the linesman in the back):-

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-bruno-fernandes-fa-investigation-29385127


video here: https://dubz.co/video/e62356


The FA should also do an investigation into just how shite the referee and assistants were throughout the entire match too.

Such a prick. That much of a prick that I spoke to a united fan this morning who has always thought he is a prick. That's a special player that does that. All teams have had their players that other teams hate (see Suarez) and you can understand why, but this lad is such a prick that even his own fans don`t want to claim "at least he's our prick".

What's one up from a prick ? Is it a 'Diouf' ? Because he's that level
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:13:49 pm
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:17:06 pm
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:20:23 pm
Oh no, is their swagger gone again?

I'm starting to confuse them with everton fans these days. 'We're a shit team', 'Not a single one of our players would get in their squad' and 'if it hadn't been for 7 lucky goals, they'd have managed to sneak a 1-0 against us'.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:37:24 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:13:03 pm
'Bruno Fernandes in hot water as FA set to launch investigation into incident' (pushing the linesman in the back):-

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-bruno-fernandes-fa-investigation-29385127


video here: https://dubz.co/video/e62356


The FA should also do an investigation into just how shite the referee and assistants were throughout the entire match too.

Madley and his assistant saw the shove but decided not to report it.
One has to ask why?
The Webb effect?
As the article states, youngsters seeing that will copy.
You only have to look at how kids throw drinks bottles to the floor on the touchlines of park matches, just like their heroes
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:42:23 pm

Some of 'Bruno Fernandes antics compilation' throughout the 7-0 match (is he really their captain?): https://v.redd.it/gmks4mmhh6ma1

^ Edit: or this link - https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1632749611096965122

Logged
.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:42:27 pm
I'd be absolutely disgusted if this was the captain of my club ...

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:45:05 pm
There is nothing in the "Push" for me but he should be done for kicking TAA, he knew what he was doing there. ALso love Trent for throwing back at him in a certain area
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:49:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:22:45 pm
And the tremendous thing about that of course was that if Ronaldo hadnt done an interview practically begging to leave and slaughtering the manager....he'd still be there. It wasn't Seven Hag freezing him out, he literally made him captain a week or two before he 'forced him out'. In traditional RAWK fashion, it'd be like me giving Margot Robbie a handwritten note written in human shit asking her to marry me, her looking disgusted, asking her security to get me away from her and me then going 'I dont want to marry you anyway Margot, fuck off' and then parading around telling everyone that I turned down Margot Robbie.

I'm pretty sure I've seen people trying to give him credit for getting rid of Pogba too :D I know its standard and we've had decades of it, but the lengths the media in this country go to to try and make out they're 'back' really is quite something. And every time it makes things worse for them, and yet none of them realise yet. Constantly raising the pressure and expectation of average footballers and average managers. I mean even yesterday....this sudden idea that it was an absolutely crazy result. Last season we beat them 5-0 on their own patch after taking our foot off the gas after an hour. We've had an absolute shocker of a season, for a variety of reasons, but there is still an absolute chasm between the two teams when we're on it. They're currently on track for a 75 point season, same sort of level as the goblins first full season, and even yesterday there were questions around 'is that the end of their title challenge?' :D Yes, yes it finally is. And in time honoured RAWK tradition (sorry again Margot), this is the end of my pursuit of Margot Robbies hand in marriage.

Spot on. Ronaldo couldnt wait to get away. Pogba the same. Maguire is a lot slower to find the door but he will end up at Everton or somewhere in the next 12 months.
Ten Hag removing those from the picture, immediately freed up the team and made thing better.
Ronaldo was a possession eater. He insisted on the ball being played to him so he could pose and strut, by which time teams were able to regroup and set. He would then expect the ball for tap ins which negated Rashfords pace. Everyone outside of the Caff knew Maguire wasnt in the top 3 centre backs at the club. Varane and Lindelof were much better. So ten Hag immediately gets improvement by just being there. Spends £200m on players and reverts to Ole ball hoofing to Rashford.
Problem is now, he has made another Portuguese whinger as his captain, and looks to have screwed up. How he deals with Brunoh given the Mancs are turning on their skipper already, will be interesting
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:49:44 pm
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:52:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:42:23 pm
Some of 'Bruno Fernandes antics compilation' throughout the 7-0 match (is he really their captain?): https://v.redd.it/gmks4mmhh6ma1

Its been taken down?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:56:22 pm
Honestly just seen Dermot Gallagher on sky blame the linesman for yesterdays incident with penandes. I shit you not.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:59:45 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:42:23 pm
Some of 'Bruno Fernandes antics compilation' throughout the 7-0 match (is he really their captain?): https://v.redd.it/gmks4mmhh6ma1

About 6 yellow cards in there and half of them for simulation yet he didn't even get booked once. Salah did for taking his shirt off. And the referee's want respect?
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:01:44 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:29:50 pm
I'm loving how many of their fans are still unable to fathom getting thrashed 7-0. Fucking hell, I almost feel sorry for them. ;D

They all thought they would beat us, the lot of them, fans, media, pundits. Did you see Keane and Neville smirking when Souness said he was confident Liverpool will win?. I would say only Ten Hag and the players thought they might have a job to do, the rest just thought it would be easy which makes it all the sweeter.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:02:24 pm
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:03:29 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:37:24 pm
Madley and his assistant saw the shove but decided not to report it.
One has to ask why?
The Webb effect?
As the article states, youngsters seeing that will copy.
You only have to look at how kids throw drinks bottles to the floor on the touchlines of park matches, just like their heroes

You seen the size of Fernandes? The lino probably just thought a bug had flown into him.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:08:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:05:40 pm
probably been posted already but anyhow ....

Rumours saying that MU have made a contract offer to the lad who got ejected yesterday.  Ten Hag said he was the only person to put in a real tackle on a Liverpool player all day.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:17:41 pm
that's amazing when Virgil just hoofs the ball away after Fernandes tries to take it off him :lmao
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:18:52 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:52:46 pm
In the defence of rat face that wasn't really a push was it?

Might have been a bit of a veronica from Trent, though...

"Epa!"
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:20:32 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 03:56:22 pm
Honestly just seen Dermot Gallagher on sky blame the linesman for yesterdays incident with penandes. I shit you not.

No way. Really ? What's the linesman supposed to have done
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:28:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:02:24 pm
;D The social media content has been fucking amazing.

I'm looking forward to Fan Denial  :D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:31:58 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:20:32 pm
No way. Really ? What's the linesman supposed to have done

Yep. Apparently the Linesman "Manhandled" Fernandes so he had it coming.

By that, they mean he stood in front of him and put his hand out to stop him kicking out at Trent again.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:33:35 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:52:07 pm
Its been taken down?


It is working okay for me mate. Try this one: https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1632749611096965122
.
.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:40:44 pm
Might even listen to that Andy Goldstein chap on Talksport on my way home tonight to get an update on their impending quadruple. :)
