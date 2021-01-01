I actually kinda see what Neville was trying to get at yesterday post-match, and I think Carra wound him up a bit. I do think United deserved to go in at HT level, and the timing of that goal was a sucker punch. In the second half, we were light years ahead of them (again) but against nearly any sort of reasonable, professional opposition the score should have been 3-4 nil. For them to ship 7 was an unprecedented mental capitulation on their part, but at the same time I think it has definitely shone a light on players who have been getting away with it this season - Anthony, Fernandes, Martinez, Varane, DDG are all very much flat track bullies (if that). Casemiro I don't include in the list because despite having a fucking mare, he has no doubt had a massive impact on them. Also for the most part Shaw has been excellent this season, and to be honest I've always quite liked Fred for some reason. I also will never really criticise Rashford due to his off-field stuff, but he looked their most dangerous attacker anyway.



ETH has still done a decent job, and I think handled the Ronaldo situation better than anyone could have expected. But to me if he had real guts he would be telling Fernandes he will never wear the armband again, and actually be trying his level best to ship him out in the summer. Fucking disgrace of a player and a person and he should 100% be seeing retrospective action from the FA/PL after that game.



That was a setback to them, puts them all the way back to August and it will be interesting to see if they can improve like they did after Brentford, again. A month ago if you had asked me would we finish above Utd I would have checked you in to a ward, but I reckon its a 50/50 now.