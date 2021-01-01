« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2795866 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44440 on: Today at 01:07:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:54:59 am
Red Cafe is STILL down  ;D
Just like their team.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44441 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:18:27 pm
Yeah I agree.
I think part of- and a big part of why we're seeing this reverseal is simply in attitidue. Teams outside the so-called "top-6" have more of a go when they face us THIS season- they know they can get "something" if they go for it- and we oblige cause we have our flaws.

Conversely, so-called "top-6" teams underestimate us, so their preparation may be good, but their PLAYERS' attitudes (and sometimes the coaching staff) aren't one of 110%, razor-edged focus and the readiness to change and adapt readily at any moment should their plans not work out.
Instead... we turn up... press and harass them .. score and since they turned up 99.9% focussed, but not expecting such a tough game, especially after seeing us lose 4-0 to Overalls United the other week, they are unable to cope- and Klopp's counter-pressing which is designed to cause chaos and savor it, to cause mental stress- benefitting massively from the madness it creates just intensifies.

Counter-pressing is DESIGNED to cause chaos and score from the resulting chaos- that's how we create and score our goals. We're unique, and it is designed so that the chaos just gets progressively worse. It's like an open, bleeding laceration that just gets worse.. and worse.. and worse.
It's more devastating for the top teams.
We will get to a point again, where we're consistent... but for now- we've got work to do.
I think it's just that outside the top six (two?) clubs the others have no attacking ambition against us.  They defend in numbers and wait for the opportunity to counter (something we've been particularly susceptible to this season).  Our counter-pressing is less effective when there's nothing to counter-press as majority of the opposition never leave their own half.

Man U played that way until we scored with a really well worked and well taken goal.  They were lambs to the slaughter as soon as they had to try and force the issue.

Man U, Newcastle and Spurs are all safety first with reliance on individual brilliance to get them wins.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44442 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm »
I actually kinda see what Neville was trying to get at yesterday post-match, and I think Carra wound him up a bit. I do think United deserved to go in at HT level, and the timing of that goal was a sucker punch. In the second half, we were light years ahead of them (again) but against nearly any sort of reasonable, professional opposition the score should have been 3-4 nil. For them to ship 7 was an unprecedented mental capitulation on their part, but at the same time I think it has definitely shone a light on players who have been getting away with it this season - Anthony, Fernandes, Martinez, Varane, DDG are all very much flat track bullies (if that). Casemiro I don't include in the list because despite having a fucking mare, he has no doubt had a massive impact on them. Also for the most part Shaw has been excellent this season, and to be honest I've always quite liked Fred for some reason. I also will never really criticise Rashford due to his off-field stuff, but he looked their most dangerous attacker anyway.

ETH has still done a decent job, and I think handled the Ronaldo situation better than anyone could have expected. But to me if he had real guts he would be telling Fernandes he will never wear the armband again, and actually be trying his level best to ship him out in the summer. Fucking disgrace of a player and a person and he should 100% be seeing retrospective action from the FA/PL after that game.

That was a setback to them, puts them all the way back to August and it will be interesting to see if they can improve like they did after Brentford, again. A month ago if you had asked me would we finish above Utd I would have checked you in to a ward, but I reckon its a 50/50 now.
Online ScottScott

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44443 on: Today at 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:19 pm
Martial should be starting for them if not for his injuries. It's just shocking management really. If they had paid a reasonable amount for Antony, they'd have been able to get a better attacker.

This is hitting new levels of madness here mate. Seriously, take a break, you're losing your mind

Weghorst was brought in on loan from Burnley, he's absolutely shite, can't run, can't hold the ball up, can't score. If Martial is the answer then fuck knows what the question is. You've said it yourself, they have a £75m attacker on the bench who can't get a game. Weghorst is a problem for them, a massive one. It's just one of many that they have
Online KissThisGuy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44444 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:08:27 am
I know Gary Neville seemed to think they were the better team in that first half, but honestly I thought they were shite all match. Even before we scored I was thinking these are there for the taking. Their passing was terrible and, unlike previous times when theyve come to Anfield and made it really difficult for us, aside from when they tried to waste a bit of time I never felt frustrated in that first half and always felt wed score. Admittedly didnt expect it to happen so often!! ;D
I said to my brother after 20 minutes in the Upper Main Stand that these are shit. A million miles off the teams we had in the last 5 years.
Online Father Ted

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44445 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm »
Ronaldo signed his own death warrant though, only the most inept and cowardly of managers would have kept him on after his interview. Ronaldo wanted out the minute he realised current-day United was nothing like the Fergie-era one he remembered.

Ten Haags done alright, not saying hes awful but both of those (getting rid of Ron, dropping Maguire) are very obvious decisions that people had been saying were needed for years but United stubbornly refused to accept their £80m captain was an idiot and their former golden boy was long past his best. Getting Rashford firing again has carried them in the same way the 3,000 penalties they received in empty stadiums carried them under Ole.

Their league cup triumph was largely based on some favourable draws, had we had the same draws even given our erratic form this season Id have fancied us to claim the trophy. Signs of improvement, but theyve had plenty of false dawns recently. Both Leicester and West Ham couldve beaten them if they were clinical (didnt see the Barcelona games so no idea if they were brilliant in those).
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44446 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:19:20 pm
This is hitting new levels of madness here mate. Seriously, take a break, you're losing your mind

Weghorst was brought in on loan from Burnley, he's absolutely shite, can't run, can't hold the ball up, can't score. If Martial is the answer then fuck knows what the question is. You've said it yourself, they have a £75m attacker on the bench who can't get a game. Weghorst is a problem for them, a massive one. It's just one of many that they have
There is no need to resort to insults mate. You're better than that. Martial would start if he could stay fit and he is miles better than Weghorst as a footballer.

Their £75m man is one of their many flops which is poor financial management. They clearly needed a striker in January but they could only get Weghorst because they wasted 100m on Antony. For a player that's not good enough for them, he's done well. The problem is their poor financial and squad management not him.
Online Dubred

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44447 on: Today at 01:28:59 pm »
Bit fed up with the credit their manager gets for 'getting rid of Ronaldo'.

Its bullshit.  Ronaldo was pushing several buttons constantly and during that time was rewarded with the captaincy by the manager.

Ronaldo wasn't pushed out.  He got out.  No club or manager could keep him after that interview.  And Ronaldo knew it.  It was his ticket out.

Seven Ted is a decent manager, but look how inconsistent Spurs/ Liverpool/ Chelsea have been this season in comparison to recent ones.

He's no world class manager.  He's simply been better than the rest of us form wise.  Until yesterday.
Online kloppismydad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44448 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm »
I'm loving how many of their fans are still unable to fathom getting thrashed 7-0. Fucking hell, I almost feel sorry for them. ;D
Online oldman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44449 on: Today at 01:30:32 pm »
Glad this can go back to being a take the piss thread instead of a ten hag and Casemiro wankfest - and just how shite was he yesterday
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44450 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm »
