I know Gary Neville seemed to think they were the better team in that first half, but honestly I thought they were shite all match. Even before we scored I was thinking these are there for the taking. Their passing was terrible and, unlike previous times when they’ve come to Anfield and made it really difficult for us, aside from when they tried to waste a bit of time I never felt frustrated in that first half and always felt we’d score. Admittedly didn’t expect it to happen so often!!



They had moments I felt. The Fernandes header and the ball over the top to Rashford most obviously. But other than that I thought we were dominating without hitting the target. There was that one where Darwin deflected one off the midget and a couple were said midget got in the way to block a few shots. But we were on the ascendency the first twenty or twenty five minutes before they had a brief spell where they could have and arguably should have scored. The squandered two good chances and the rest is history.