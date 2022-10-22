« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1101 1102 1103 1104 1105 [1106]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2789795 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,677
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44200 on: Today at 07:59:53 pm »
They treated that West Ham game like a coronation and a carnival, next home game it will back to the Norwich scarves and Glazers out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44201 on: Today at 08:00:37 pm »
revolution number 7
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44202 on: Today at 08:01:02 pm »
Best manager in the world that Ten Hag
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,334
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44203 on: Today at 08:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:51:12 pm
United have been getting away with it all season because we've fell off, as a consequence City seem to have and Spurs are having one of their seasons.  They've managed to pull something out of the hat nearly all season but they've never been a good side, being third with that goal difference is evidence of that.  Think we'll catch them and Ten Hag will start next season with their fans on his back.  Oh, and Antony cost £85m.

Not being mentioned enough... how shite is he?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 763
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44204 on: Today at 08:02:34 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44205 on: Today at 08:03:44 pm »
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44206 on: Today at 08:06:43 pm »
I'd been saying for years that we were due to give them a pasting but fucking hell we've been spoiled by some of our results against these twats over the past few seasons.

Really pleased we were able to smack the smiles off their faces today, they needed it. They've strewn together a decent season and were basically given the league Cup through a ridiculously favourable draw. On the back of that the press have been bigging them up and they've started to act Billy big bollocks themselves.

They've been carried since the World Cup by Rashford. Surprise surprise, when Virgil & Konate had him in their pockets they offered sweet fuck all.

They've got a few players such as Fernandes, Martinez & Antony who I'm sure are fine when they're winning but they throw the towel in and turn to petulant, snide twats when things arent going for them. They've already conceded 6 at City & now 7 to us. I'd expect a few more batterings with players like them there.

Finally, what is Weghorst actually meant to be? He's been a fucking dreadful signing.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44207 on: Today at 08:08:27 pm »
They played like a petulant pub team, from the first fucking minute with the snide nasty tackles.

Should be totally fucking ashamed of themselves.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44208 on: Today at 08:08:36 pm »
Knew this was coming once Rio started giving it the big one in midweek about Bellingham. Didnt expect 7, but knew they were getting ahead of themselves. They are not serious football club.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,637
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44209 on: Today at 08:11:31 pm »
The thing is other teams have put them under pressure this season, but they have not scored when on top so it's meant they can ride the storm and nick it at the end of the game. I'm not sure they are as developed as they think they are presently. It will be interesting to see how they react to this game and whether it makes others teams bolder when playing them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,351
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44210 on: Today at 08:16:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:11:31 pm
The thing is other teams have put them under pressure this season, but they have not scored when on top so it's meant they can ride the storm and nick it at the end of the game. I'm not sure they are as developed as they think they are presently. It will be interesting to see how they react to this game and whether it makes others teams bolder when playing them.

I said the other night, if Antonio hadn't been shit in front of goal, they'd have been out of the FA Cup. They're still bang average
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44211 on: Today at 08:16:27 pm »
Anyone got the time?

oh nm I see it

7 past United
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,730
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44212 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
That Antony, just wanted so badly to see Milner come on and snap him in half, we are far too nice  ;D

Absolute coward of a player, and shit with it.

And imagne losing like that, while having the referee helping you every step of the way too. Embarrassing.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44213 on: Today at 08:17:58 pm »
redcafe is down  :D

Probably melted down
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,344
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44214 on: Today at 08:19:10 pm »
That Nacho fella being hyped up s a Messi lite player, he's just a blonde jellyjizz.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,820
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44215 on: Today at 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:08:27 pm
They played like a petulant pub team, from the first fucking minute with the snide nasty tackles.

Should be totally fucking ashamed of themselves.

Dreadful wasn't it? Martinez, Shaw, Fernandes, Antony, McTominay were all at it. Bunch of shithouses.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,376
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44216 on: Today at 08:23:06 pm »
I can never embed YouTube videos on here, but someone needs to get the Andy Tate one up. A load of glorious nonsense waffle.
Logged
AHA!

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,872
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44217 on: Today at 08:24:41 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:23:06 pm
I can never embed YouTube videos on here, but someone needs to get the Andy Tate one up. A load of glorious nonsense waffle.
The link would do just fine.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,376
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44218 on: Today at 08:25:33 pm »
Logged
AHA!

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44219 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,793
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44220 on: Today at 08:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:19:10 pm
That Nacho fella being hyped up s a Messi lite player, he's just a blonde jellyjizz.

Ellen Degeneres.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,392
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44221 on: Today at 08:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:19:10 pm
That Nacho fella being hyped up s a Messi lite player, he's just a blonde jellyjizz.

That's not blonde that's yellow. It looks like he uses piss to bleach his hair...
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,872
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44222 on: Today at 08:30:59 pm »
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,792
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44223 on: Today at 08:32:01 pm »
Shaw, Fernandes and McTominay doing their best to get sent off today & the ref was "kind" and kept them on.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,299
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44224 on: Today at 08:33:56 pm »
Seeing them lose their heads was the icing on the cake. Chubby Luke Shaw trying to rile up Darwin, Bruno asking to be taken offbeautiful.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,752
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44225 on: Today at 08:37:32 pm »
Mentality fucking midgets - what a gang of frauds and charlatans that bunch of players are.

Best paid people at the club should be their media department - they talk a great game and spin the negative news so well but fuck me their football team absolutely dropped their shopping today.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,797
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44226 on: Today at 08:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:12:53 pm


"...get the green 'n' gold scarves"
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44227 on: Today at 08:40:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:25:33 pm
https://youtu.be/-t2V5gG0az8

Oh yeah :D

He's clearly absolutely fuming but trying to claim he's fine 😂
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,129
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44228 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:08:27 pm
They played like a petulant pub team, from the first fucking minute with the snide nasty tackles.

Should be totally fucking ashamed of themselves.

They really did, time wasting after a couple of minutes. And the great thing was the totally unbiased Sky comms were mentioning it as if it was some genius tactic they know what theyre doing here. Well yeah Gary, we do too. We see it a lot
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,796
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44229 on: Today at 08:45:25 pm »
It'll just go unnoticed, but that ref had no control over the game
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44230 on: Today at 08:45:44 pm »
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44231 on: Today at 08:46:57 pm »
Missed Fernandes begging to be substituted.

The Rat was right, the lad is an absolute disgrace.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,792
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44232 on: Today at 08:47:41 pm »
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,792
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44233 on: Today at 08:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 08:45:44 pm
"Gakpoo"
"Poonez"

A grown adult is saying those things.
What a thought. What a shit he is.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,730
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44234 on: Today at 08:48:39 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:45:25 pm
It'll just go unnoticed, but that ref had no control over the game

he was shocking, even by the PLs usual poor standards.  Let them get away with everything too, which makes the win and score even more incredible. They could have had 2 sent off. That Martinez is just a thug, hes found the perfect league here, one where he plays for a team who gets protected by the worst refs in Europe.
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44235 on: Today at 08:48:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:02:44 pm
How's Red Cafe tonight?  ;D

They won't be quoting RAWK. Apparently, their bodies and not ready and they can't find a vein to inject it tonight.  ;D
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!
Pages: 1 ... 1101 1102 1103 1104 1105 [1106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 