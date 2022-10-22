I'd been saying for years that we were due to give them a pasting but fucking hell we've been spoiled by some of our results against these twats over the past few seasons.



Really pleased we were able to smack the smiles off their faces today, they needed it. They've strewn together a decent season and were basically given the league Cup through a ridiculously favourable draw. On the back of that the press have been bigging them up and they've started to act Billy big bollocks themselves.



They've been carried since the World Cup by Rashford. Surprise surprise, when Virgil & Konate had him in their pockets they offered sweet fuck all.



They've got a few players such as Fernandes, Martinez & Antony who I'm sure are fine when they're winning but they throw the towel in and turn to petulant, snide twats when things arent going for them. They've already conceded 6 at City & now 7 to us. I'd expect a few more batterings with players like them there.



Finally, what is Weghorst actually meant to be? He's been a fucking dreadful signing.