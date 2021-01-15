You probably have a point on PSG Peter. I think I read at the time that PSG and Bayern Munich opposed the super league as they are dominant in there leagues and so didnt want to change the status quo. Am I right? Manchester Utd would be part of it though even if they are owned by the same people IMO.



The original ESL was proposed by La Liga and Serie A big clubs, and the American owners in the PL. I still don't understand why they've also invited Man City and Chelsea. I am quite certain that they won't make the same mistake again, because Man City and Chelsea were the first ones to abandon the project, if they were ever honest about their desire to join it.The entire idea of the ESL is about implementing the American professional sports model into European football. There are a lot of things about this model not to like, but the levelled playing field, the strict control of the finances, the salary cap limiting spending on wages, and the equal distribution of the TV money and the commercial revenues to all the clubs in the league is certainly the good part.Sportswashers are not really needed in such a league. What you need is good markets with a footballing tradition, where there are enough "costumers" interested in the "product". In British terms, you don't even need to have a club from Manchester in the ESL, as long as you have clubs from London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow, for example ...