Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44080 on: Yesterday at 12:59:46 pm »
I can understand being worried about teams for a game or thinking certain teams are good. But how as a grown adult can you be scared of anyone, which Warnock has said he is of Ten Haag? Laughable.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44081 on: Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:59:46 pm
I can understand being worried about teams for a game or thinking certain teams are good. But how as a grown adult can you be scared of anyone, which Warnock has said he is of Ten Haag? Laughable.
which Warnock Colin or Stephen?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44082 on: Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm »
Stephen
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44083 on: Yesterday at 02:51:51 pm »
Ah doesn't surprise me after his commentary on the Wolves game
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44084 on: Yesterday at 05:23:13 pm »
Are they still going for the quadruple?
Offline a little break

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44085 on: Yesterday at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:51:51 pm
Ah doesn't surprise me after his commentary on the Wolves game

I know this is the Manc red thread but, I couldn't believe when I found out that was him on our game the other night. He was growling at every decision given to LIverpool and, at best, down beat when we scored. Also, absolutely delighted when Darwin's goal was ruled out, one of the worst decisions of the year for us.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44086 on: Yesterday at 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:23:13 pm
Are they still going for the quadruple?

Yes, says the BBC.
Offline a little break

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44087 on: Yesterday at 05:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:30:15 pm
Yes, says the BBC.

And their fans, who've spent 20 years telling us we didn't win a treble. And I suppose the League/European Cup/League Cup one too.
Offline CS111

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44088 on: Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm »
So sky saying the sheikh and ratcliffe bids are both through to the next stage.
I know which one their fans will be hoping for.
Online jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44089 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
So sky saying the sheikh and ratcliffe bids are both through to the next stage.
I know which one their fans will be hoping for.

The Twitter fans will want the sheikh but not everyone else.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44090 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
The Twitter fans will want the sheikh but not everyone else.

The one I know wants ratcliffe
Online red1977

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44091 on: Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm »
If sports washers buy Manchester Utd, then the games done, its already a complete farce but they will all just do what they want and will get away with it. the premier league cant investigate all three of them on a consistent basis can they? And Utd or Qatar as they will become will have one of the worlds largest fan bases to back up every shitty move they make. I will dispair if its Qatar. I mean where do you go from there?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44092 on: Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm
If sports washers buy Manchester Utd, then the games done, its already a complete farce but they will all just do what they want and will get away with it. the premier league cant investigate all three of them on a consistent basis can they? And Utd or Qatar as they will become will have one of the worlds largest fan bases to back up every shitty move they make. I will dispair if its Qatar. I mean where do you go from there?

You go to the European Super League of course, without the oil clubs. Playing against the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Benfica, Ajax or Celtic every week, instead of playing the supporting cast role in a sportswashing league ...
Online red1977

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44093 on: Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm
You go to the European Super League of course, without the oil clubs. Playing against the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Benfica, Ajax or Celtic every week, instead of playing the supporting cast role in a sportswashing league ...

The People (club owners) would set up a super league without Manchester Utd? They would be included. They was talk before of much stricter financial rules, But would there really be? My feeling is that the Shieks would be on the board and would therefore have a hand in setting the rules. I cant see a day coming when a superleague is set up without both mancs and PSG. Club owners will still cash in with them in there and thats what it will be about. If the super league had gone ahead would city have had to give up all there fake sponsorships? I doubt it. I dont see other clubs setting one up without the sports washers.
Online jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44094 on: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm
If sports washers buy Manchester Utd, then the games done, its already a complete farce but they will all just do what they want and will get away with it. the premier league cant investigate all three of them on a consistent basis can they? And Utd or Qatar as they will become will have one of the worlds largest fan bases to back up every shitty move they make. I will dispair if its Qatar. I mean where do you go from there?

Let's hope they pick the Radcliffe one then. Even if they did choose Qatar you just have to keep fighting against these teams. We've proved you can compete with them, Arsenal are proving that this season. It will be harder for sure, but a good set up can still take the sports washers on.
Online Legs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44095 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Let's hope they pick the Radcliffe one then. Even if they did choose Qatar you just have to keep fighting against these teams. We've proved you can compete with them, Arsenal are proving that this season. It will be harder for sure, but a good set up can still take the sports washers on.

One yes but we'd be taking on three it would be very hard its going to be grim.
Online jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44096 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm
One yes but we'd be taking on three it would be very hard its going to be grim.

I get that, its not in me to give up though.
Offline MBL?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44097 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
In a weird way Im enjoying hating these c*nts more again since they think theyre back. Was great for a few years after fergie but last number of years theyve been an after thought the hammerings weve given them aside.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44098 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm
The People (club owners) would set up a super league without Manchester Utd? They would be included. They was talk before of much stricter financial rules, But would there really be? My feeling is that the Shieks would be on the board and would therefore have a hand in setting the rules. I cant see a day coming when a superleague is set up without both mancs and PSG. Club owners will still cash in with them in there and thats what it will be about. If the super league had gone ahead would city have had to give up all there fake sponsorships? I doubt it. I dont see other clubs setting one up without the sports washers.

You still haven't understood why the owners of PSG were the fiercest opponents of the European Super League. The same people who are now buying Man Utd ...
Online red1977

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44099 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm
You still haven't understood why the owners of PSG were the fiercest opponents of the European Super League. The same people who are now buying Man Utd ...

You probably have a point on PSG Peter. I think I read at the time that PSG and Bayern Munich opposed the super league as they are dominant in there leagues and so didnt want to change the status quo. Am I right? Manchester Utd  would be part of it though even if they are owned by the same people IMO.
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44100 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm
You go to the European Super League of course, without the oil clubs. Playing against the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Benfica, Ajax or Celtic every week, instead of playing the supporting cast role in a sportswashing league ...

Not if the Government get their way with this new independent regulator. Although they also mention a fit and proper ownership test as well which is farcical from the off given the Tories helped push through the Saudi deal.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44101 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Let's hope they pick the Radcliffe one then.
I am absolutely praying to God it is his bid that wins.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44102 on: Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
You probably have a point on PSG Peter. I think I read at the time that PSG and Bayern Munich opposed the super league as they are dominant in there leagues and so didnt want to change the status quo. Am I right? Manchester Utd  would be part of it though even if they are owned by the same people IMO.

The original ESL was proposed by La Liga and Serie A big clubs, and the American owners in the PL. I still don't understand why they've also invited Man City and Chelsea. I am quite certain that they won't make the same mistake again, because Man City and Chelsea were the first ones to abandon the project, if they were ever honest about their desire to join it.

The entire idea of the ESL is about implementing the American professional sports model into European football. There are a lot of things about this model not to like, but the levelled playing field, the strict control of the finances, the salary cap limiting spending on wages, and the equal distribution of the TV money and the commercial revenues to all the clubs in the league is certainly the good part.

Sportswashers are not really needed in such a league. What you need is good markets with a footballing tradition, where there are enough "costumers" interested in the "product". In British terms, you don't even need to have a club from Manchester in the ESL, as long as you have clubs from London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow, for example ...
Offline CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44103 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
You probably have a point on PSG Peter. I think I read at the time that PSG and Bayern Munich opposed the super league as they are dominant in there leagues and so didnt want to change the status quo. Am I right? Manchester Utd  would be part of it though even if they are owned by the same people IMO.

They would be, as long as they agreed to the spending limits. However United could, cos they are a money making machine in their own right. They aren't some second city team (Man City), or some team in Europe's 5th (at best) best league (PSG).
Offline tonysleft

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44104 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
The original ESL was proposed by La Liga and Serie A big clubs, and the American owners in the PL. I still don't understand why they've also invited Man City and Chelsea. I am quite certain that they won't make the same mistake again, because Man City and Chelsea were the first ones to abandon the project, if they were ever honest about their desire to join it.

The entire idea of the ESL is about implementing the American professional sports model into European football. There are a lot of things about this model not to like, but the levelled playing field, the strict control of the finances, the salary cap limiting spending on wages, and the equal distribution of the TV money and the commercial revenues to all the clubs in the league is certainly the good part.

Sportswashers are not really needed in such a league. What you need is good markets with a footballing tradition, where there are enough "costumers" interested in the "product". In British terms, you don't even need to have a club from Manchester in the ESL, as long as you have clubs from London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow, for example ...
Isn't there a way to protect our domestic leagues as they are from sportswashing without having to stage a league season with Barcelona vs. Man Utd and Liverpool vs. Juventus as fixtures in it..

Also good news for Liverpool which I am hesitant to mention after my wrong Rashford call last week - Twitter is saying Varane faces a late fitness test for tomorrow.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44105 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
Isn't there a way to protect our domestic leagues as they are from sportswashing without having to stage a league season with Barcelona vs. Man Utd and Liverpool vs. Juventus as fixtures in it..

In England, there certainly isn't. Your goverment has invited Abramovich, Abu Dhabi and the Saudis into the PL, with the Qataris also about to buy your club, so the PL is already damaged goods ...
Offline CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44106 on: Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
Isn't there a way to protect our domestic leagues as they are from sportswashing without having to stage a league season with Barcelona vs. Man Utd and Liverpool vs. Juventus as fixtures in it..

ESL isn't replacing the domestic league. It was replacing the CL.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44107 on: Today at 10:36:31 am »
Ten Hag seems to do alot of interviews.
Online vblfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44108 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:36:31 am
Ten Hag seems to do alot of interviews.
media are having a massive love in on United and Ten Hag. Even Klopps presser sounded like he was having a conversation with a United fangroup. Got to love the overreaction. More corners turning.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44109 on: Today at 11:05:23 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:49:04 am
media are having a massive love in on United and Ten Hag. Even Klopps presser sounded like he was having a conversation with a United fangroup. Got to love the overreaction. More corners turning.
He's not even remotely interesting in the interviews ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44110 on: Today at 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:36:31 am
Ten Hag seems to do alot of interviews.

He doesnt come across as very impressive really. Very boring.
Online cdav

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44111 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:49:04 am
media are having a massive love in on United and Ten Hag. Even Klopps presser sounded like he was having a conversation with a United fangroup. Got to love the overreaction. More corners turning.

Its so unsurprising but fuck me its nauseating how over the top it is.
Online jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44112 on: Today at 11:08:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:51 am
He doesnt come across as very impressive really. Very boring.

It doesn't help that he has that very boring inexpressive tone of voice either.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44113 on: Today at 11:10:14 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:49:04 am
media are having a massive love in on United and Ten Hag. Even Klopps presser sounded like he was having a conversation with a United fangroup. Got to love the overreaction. More corners turning.

I love it this way. They are considered favorites by the media for today. We all know how it will end up ...
Online vblfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44114 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
This thread needs him to become more interesting so we can see the usual nasty, villian (I miss shitcoat.) Recently weve had dont wreck it Ralph and now Mr Nice, boring TenH. Thread has lost its way.
Online mainone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44115 on: Today at 11:19:38 am »
TEN HAAGS ENGLISH BETTER THAN MCCLARENS
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44116 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
I can't believe they have a thread on VAR where they think every decision is against them :D

Absolutely crazy.
Online RedSince86

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44117 on: Today at 11:32:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:23:18 am
I can't believe they have a thread on VAR where they think every decision is against them :D

Absolutely crazy.
Since 2017 they've had 49 penalties with 4000 touches in the opposing penalty area.

In the same span we've had 22 penalties with 7000 touches in the opposing penalty area.
