You go to the European Super League of course, without the oil clubs. Playing against the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Benfica, Ajax or Celtic every week, instead of playing the supporting cast role in a sportswashing league ...



The People (club owners) would set up a super league without Manchester Utd? They would be included. They was talk before of much stricter financial rules, But would there really be? My feeling is that the Shieks would be on the board and would therefore have a hand in setting the rules. I canít see a day coming when a superleague is set up without both mancs and PSG. Club owners will still cash in with them in there and thatís what it will be about. If the super league had gone ahead would city have had to give up all there fake sponsorships? I doubt it. I donít see other clubs setting one up without the sports washers.