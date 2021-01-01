I'm loving this new found Utd bravado. No one (Utd fans) talks about new manager bounce or one striker purple patch any more. This Olefication will be televised.Are we not entertained!I kid you not, Sunday will see us up against the mighty Bissaka, Fred, Antony, Fatshaw and Carthorst. All five are almost guaranteed starters. We might lose, but we've lost to equally shit players this season. That was because we were even worse, somehow.But now Konate is back and VvD is feeling safer again. Bacjetic is actually doing some real work and most importantly Salah, Nunez and Jota look dangerous. Let's hope Ten Green doesn't lose his bottle(s) and go defensive.