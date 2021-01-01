« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
I'm loving this new found Utd bravado. No one (Utd fans) talks about new manager bounce or one striker purple patch any more. This Olefication will be televised.  :lmao

Are we not entertained!  ;D

I kid you not, Sunday will see us up against the mighty Bissaka, Fred, Antony, Fatshaw and Carthorst. All five are almost guaranteed starters. We might lose, but we've lost to equally shit players this season. That was because we were even worse, somehow.

But now Konate is back and VvD is feeling safer again. Bacjetic is actually doing some real work and most importantly Salah, Nunez and Jota look dangerous. Let's hope Ten Green doesn't lose his bottle(s) and go defensive.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:49:50 am
You'd think that this lot were prime Brazil the state of the two bellends on itv comms last night, not a jammy bunch of shite. West ham should have been 3-0 up but for Antonio being shit in front of goal

Its been their template this season. Get battered all game then score jammy goals and take the win. Same thing happened vs Lester and countless games this season.

Incredibly lucky with dodgy VAR calls, constant luck during games but the entire RedCafe fan base has the gob to keep labelling other teams 'lucky'.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:36:41 pm
I'm loving this new found Utd bravado.

You wanna try living in Manchester. They are giddy as fuck - you'd think they were storming the league the way they are going on.

I always want us to smash them, but this time I really want it to shut them up a little.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:02:30 pm
You wanna try living in Manchester. They are giddy as fuck - you'd think they were storming the league the way they are going on.

I always want us to smash them, but this time I really want it to shut them up a little.
It shows just how far they've fallen.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:08:05 pm
It shows just how far they've fallen.

It's genuinely a joke. One guy was taking the piss because we've "only won" a PL and CL in recent seasons (ignoring all else we've achieved). Not even a hint of self awareness that during that time they've massively outspent us on fees and wages, yet have not even come close to winning either of those and are still 11 points off the top.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Would be interesting to see their reaction after we finish above them
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:17:19 pm
Would be interesting to see their reaction after we finish above them

They'll go back into hiding under the rocks they've made home the last decade.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:02:30 pm
You wanna try living in Manchester.

Nope!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:19:57 pm
Nope!

Our kid said to me "I thought you said you weren't going to shag any more Mancs" when I met the future missus.

Sometimes I wish I'd stuck to that ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:37:14 pm
Our kid said to me "I thought you said you weren't going to shag any more Mancs" when I met the future missus.

Sometimes I wish I'd stuck to that ;D

Wish someone warned me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
These have conceded the same as us and scored one more!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:17:19 pm
Would be interesting to see their reaction after we finish above them
Liverpool won't finish above United. I'd back them to win Sunday tho
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:59:12 pm
These have conceded the same as us and scored one more!

And three of those goals were offside ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:59:12 pm
These have conceded the same as us and scored one more!
Their best isn't significantly better than our worst.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:15:21 pm
It's genuinely a joke. One guy was taking the piss because we've "only won" a PL and CL in recent seasons (ignoring all else we've achieved). Not even a hint of self awareness that during that time they've massively outspent us on fees and wages, yet have not even come close to winning either of those and are still 11 points off the top.

I can never understand that either. We've 'only' won one PL and one CL. How many of those have Utd won in that time? I'll tell you, the same number as Everton.  :lmao
