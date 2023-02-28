For what its worth, I have a mate who is a semi reasonable United fan and he thinks theyll lose on Sunday. Whether hes just trying to put reverse mockers on, I dont know. But he thinks theyve played too many games of Kate and are giving up too many chances.



Think itll be a case of whether we can take our chances if we start well. And if we do, can they find a way to disallow them. They are resilient and can be clinical but the closer we get to the game, the more Im looking forward to it now. Konate and Virgil back is huge for us. Midfield obviously a slight worry but Darwin being a menace and the other forwards all looking threatening at times gives me some optimism.



Would be great to derail that title charge.*