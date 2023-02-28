« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44000 on: February 28, 2023, 01:12:15 pm »
Since November 2003 we've played them 21 times at Anfield, all competitions, and they've scored 2 in a game twice.

Quite simply, if we score 2 goals we most likely win, and almost definitely won't lose.

Hopefully we don't put David James in nets!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44001 on: February 28, 2023, 01:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on February 28, 2023, 01:12:15 pm
Since November 2003 we've played them 21 times at Anfield, all competitions, and they've scored 2 in a game twice.

Quite simply, if we score 2 goals we most likely win, and almost definitely won't lose.

Hopefully we don't put David James in nets!

no offense intended at all mate - but pls don't call it "nets".

It's "goal".

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44002 on: February 28, 2023, 01:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on February 28, 2023, 01:12:15 pm
Since November 2003 we've played them 21 times at Anfield, all competitions, and they've scored 2 in a game twice.

Quite simply, if we score 2 goals we most likely win, and almost definitely won't lose.

Hopefully we don't put David James in nets!

That's a 'comes back to bite us on the arse' comment if ever I saw one
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44003 on: February 28, 2023, 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on February 28, 2023, 01:44:33 pm
That's a 'comes back to bite us on the arse' comment if ever I saw one

Was just thinking the same.  Like a commentators curse.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44004 on: February 28, 2023, 02:25:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 28, 2023, 01:31:33 pm
no offense intended at all mate - but pls don't call it "nets".

It's "goal".



Its not mate, its nets ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44005 on: February 28, 2023, 02:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on February 28, 2023, 01:44:33 pm
That's a 'comes back to bite us on the arse' comment if ever I saw one

Isn't it just
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44006 on: February 28, 2023, 02:26:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 28, 2023, 02:25:33 pm
Its not mate, its nets ;)

Definitely nets.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44007 on: February 28, 2023, 02:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on February 28, 2023, 01:12:15 pm
Since November 2003 we've played them 21 times at Anfield, all competitions, and they've scored 2 in a game twice.

Quite simply, if we score 2 goals we most likely win, and almost definitely won't lose.

Hopefully we don't put David James in nets!

I've been at both of them, and I'm going this Sunday  :-X
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44008 on: February 28, 2023, 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 28, 2023, 02:28:02 pm
I've been at both of them, and I'm going this Sunday  :-X

You'll be OK, Carra isn't playing ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44009 on: February 28, 2023, 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on February 28, 2023, 01:12:15 pm
Since November 2003 we've played them 21 times at Anfield, all competitions, and they've scored 2 in a game twice.

Quite simply, if we score 2 goals we most likely win, and almost definitely won't lose.

Hopefully we don't put David James in nets!

Wow. Funny how you remember the ones that hurt against these pricks.

Think those two games were a typically stuffy 2-1 in Rodgers first season when they got a dodgy penalty and Johnson was injured and then that game Mata scored twice in Rodgers last (full season). Some stuffy 1-0 wins for them in that time too. Can think of a couple under Rafa and one in Klopps first season.

Eurgh, preferred it when these were shite.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44010 on: February 28, 2023, 03:53:37 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44011 on: February 28, 2023, 05:06:24 pm »
PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is being investigated for alleged kidnapping and torture.

(Source: @lequipe)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44012 on: February 28, 2023, 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 28, 2023, 05:06:24 pm
PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is being investigated for alleged kidnapping and torture.

(Source: @lequipe)

$omething tell$ me he'll get away with it.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44013 on: February 28, 2023, 06:18:23 pm »
Quote from: a little break on February 28, 2023, 05:58:05 pm
$omething tell$ me he'll get away with it.
they sure as shit ain't gonna find a single witness.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44014 on: February 28, 2023, 06:26:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 28, 2023, 06:18:23 pm
they sure as shit ain't gonna find a single witness.

Did he do it at the Etihad?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44015 on: February 28, 2023, 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 28, 2023, 06:26:00 pm
Did he do it at the Etihad?
no, it was during their "we won the PL" parade.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44016 on: February 28, 2023, 06:58:13 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44017 on: February 28, 2023, 07:18:03 pm »
These not finding a buyer, and is not finding a buyer, is a bit of an ominous signal for the financial health of football.  Strong indicator that nobody can see any growth ahead, youd reckon.  I wonder how shrewd Todd Boehly is feeling these days.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44018 on: February 28, 2023, 07:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 28, 2023, 06:26:00 pm
Did he do it at the Etihad?

Different nationality sportswasher.  ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44019 on: February 28, 2023, 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on February 28, 2023, 07:27:54 pm
Different nationality sportswasher.  ;)
I think he was implying the Etihad is usually empty.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44020 on: Yesterday at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 28, 2023, 09:41:04 pm
I think he was implying the Etihad is usually empty.

Ah! My bad! Apologies. :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44021 on: Yesterday at 07:32:53 am »
Unfortunately with the money they've been spending the last few years they eventually where going to find their feet again and now they have the newly self appointed best manager in the world ever they may have a chance of competing for titles in the next few years. They've never really lost the referee's and officials taking their side on and off the pitch either so that gives them an extra push in tight games and when off field events like the riot that got our game cancelled and they received no punishment at all.

Amazing the way the anti Glazer protests have died down all of a sudden  ::)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44022 on: Yesterday at 08:48:40 am »
Casimero wont be getting any better anyway, next season he ll be 31. The lynchpin of the team, by the time they build a squad good enough to challenge for the big trophies theyll need to replace him.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44023 on: Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm »
After drawing Fulham at home, these c*nts have now played every single league cup game at home bar the two legged semi final and every single game they can possibly play in the FA Cup at home too with the semis at Wembley. Everything falling their way at present.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44024 on: Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm
After drawing Fulham at home, these c*nts have now played every single league cup game at home bar the two legged semi final and every single game they can possibly play in the FA Cup at home too with the semis at Wembley. Everything falling their way at present.

And just when Howard Webb returned at PGMOL to pick them up as well.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44025 on: Today at 03:31:05 am »
Champions elect , one hand on the title, best manager in the world, 11 points behind.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44026 on: Today at 05:03:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:31:05 am
Champions elect , one hand on the title, best manager in the world, 11 points behind.

As we play them Sunday, let's stretch that to them being 14 points behind.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44027 on: Today at 06:49:50 am »
You'd think that this lot were prime Brazil the state of the two bellends on itv comms last night, not a jammy bunch of shite. West ham should have been 3-0 up but for Antonio being shit in front of goal
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44028 on: Today at 07:26:14 am »
For what its worth, I have a mate who is a semi reasonable United fan and he thinks theyll lose on Sunday. Whether hes just trying to put reverse mockers on, I dont know. But he thinks theyve played too many games of Kate and are giving up too many chances.

Think itll be a case of whether we can take our chances if we start well. And if we do, can they find a way to disallow them. They are resilient and can be clinical but the closer we get to the game, the more Im looking forward to it now. Konate and Virgil back is huge for us. Midfield obviously a slight worry but Darwin being a menace and the other forwards all looking threatening at times gives me some optimism.

Would be great to derail that title charge.*
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44029 on: Today at 07:40:46 am »
Refs will have already been told by league bosses and by SKY to facilitate a utd win to keep their title charge going.
Expect them to fall over in and around the box constantly and be rewarded every single time while we get nothing.
VAR and the wavy lines also primed to assist as much as possible.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44030 on: Today at 08:04:20 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:40:46 am
Refs will have already been told by league bosses and by SKY to facilitate a utd win to keep their title charge going.
Expect them to fall over in and around the box constantly and be rewarded every single time while we get nothing.
VAR and the wavy lines also primed to assist as much as possible.


Coote is VAR :butt

Somehow, Madley got the refs job and Kavanagh 4th official, was expecting the Altrincham fan to get this one
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44031 on: Today at 08:34:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:20 am
Coote is VAR :butt

Somehow, Madley got the refs job and Kavanagh 4th official, was expecting the Altrincham fan to get this one
Hilarious 😂.

I knew they'd be a United fan officiating on the pitch or on VAR, be nice to play these once with out someone from Greater Manchester or a Nottingham based United fan not involved in any way in the Officiating.

It was bad under the previous PGMOL boss and it will carry on under Fergie's puppet on a string Howard Webb

It was so blatant that Anthony Taylor did this fixture 3 times in a row, (twice at OT).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44032 on: Today at 08:57:18 am »
Didnt there used to be rules that refs from the local area cant officiate their favourite teams games?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44033 on: Today at 10:13:29 am »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 08:57:18 am
Didnt there used to be rules that refs from the local area cant officiate their favourite teams games?

Mike Dean, even though he is a Tranmere supporter and actually goes the games, wasn't allowed to do our games. Obviously, once the Utd supporting refs came along, they needed to change the rules............

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44034 on: Today at 10:25:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:13:29 am
Mike Dean, even though he is a Tranmere supporter and actually goes the games, wasn't allowed to do our games. Obviously, once the Utd supporting refs came along, they needed to change the rules............


They're all from 'Altrincham' and support 'Stockport County', mate.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44035 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
The golden procession Man U are currently on will hopefully turn into a golden shower on Sunday.
