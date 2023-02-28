For what its worth, I have a mate who is a semi reasonable United fan and he thinks theyll lose on Sunday. Whether hes just trying to put reverse mockers on, I dont know. But he thinks theyve played too many games of Kate and are giving up too many chances.
Think itll be a case of whether we can take our chances if we start well. And if we do, can they find a way to disallow them. They are resilient and can be clinical but the closer we get to the game, the more Im looking forward to it now. Konate and Virgil back is huge for us. Midfield obviously a slight worry but Darwin being a menace and the other forwards all looking threatening at times gives me some optimism.
Would be great to derail that title charge.*