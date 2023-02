City’s in the Fa Cup 2019 was up there



3rd round - Rotherham (H)

4th round - Burnley (H)

5th round - Newport (A)

Quarter Final - Swansea (A)

Semi-Final - Brighton (Wembley)

Final - Watford (Wembley)



Unreal when you think about it.





Our 2001 League Cup win was one of the easier ones I can remember (obviously easier to remember ours than other clubs). Only Chelsea from the Premier League and we got to play them at home and early before they maybe would have taken it more seriously.But the other cups we’ve won, even when we’ve had an ‘easier’ final we’ve normally had to beat one of the top two or three sides in the country to win it. 2006 we took out United. 2012 League Cup we beat Chelsea away and City over two legs. Even back in 1995 we won away at Blackburn along the way.