Johann Gambolputty

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:10:08 pm
Will Casemiro and Rashford's pharmacist get a winners medal.
Wolverine

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.
didi shamone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.

Got kinda lucky that the narcissist made that interview with the other narcissist.  He didn't seem to know what to do with him up to then.
DelTrotter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:24:17 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
Got kinda lucky that the narcissist made that interview with the other narcissist.  He didn't seem to know what to do with him up to then.

Yep, have to laugh at the "handled it well" stuff, he was letting him rip the absolute piss out of the club with leaving early, refusing to come on as sub and still after all that played him and made him captain, he was weak as fuck and got lucky the interview finished things.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.
He looks better because other top teams aren't at their level but he just won the "Mickey Mouse" cup so he's the best thing since sliced bread.
El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:31:18 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.

True this. Solskjaer probably would have even made him captain :lmao

Oh
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm
I'm just made up that our trophy hall got massively more amazing in the last hour or so.

Apparantly all our league cup wins were shite and a travesty of a mockery of a sham, but now they are awesome.

Yay us!
MJD-L4

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm
Congratulations Manchester United on overcoming Villa, Burnley, Charlton, Forest & Newcastle on the way to EFL cup glory!

Truly back in the upper echelons of football society. We salute you!
BigCDump

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:43:40 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm
Congratulations Manchester United on overcoming Villa, Burnley, Charlton, Forest & Newcastle on the way to EFL cup glory!

Truly back in the upper echelons of football society. We salute you!

Don't knock those teams, Villa and Forest are almost neck and neck on CL trophies with them.
PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 07:43:40 pm
Don't knock those teams, Villa and Forest are almost neck and neck on CL trophies with them.
And they've both beaten us this season I think.
Keith Lard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Bloody hell, theyre building up Ten Hag a lot. I suppose after Ole and the rest, this must seem like la la land.
GreatEx

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm
And they've both beaten us this season I think.

Nah, we beat Villa. Who was the other team, again?
Geezer08

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:29:12 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Bloody hell, theyre building up Ten Hag a lot. I suppose after Ole and the rest, this must seem like la la land.

Haha just saw the sports frontpage on BBC, they have photoshopped him as a magician delivering the league cup 😂 The beeb are so far up the mancs arses they cant see daylight
GreatEx

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:21:21 am
Was just going to mention the magician pic... pure cringe
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:23:26 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm
And they've both beaten us this season I think.

Villa haven't.
Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:51:52 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 02:29:12 am
Haha just saw the sports frontpage on BBC, they have photoshopped him as a magician delivering the league cup 😂 The beeb are so far up the mancs arses they cant see daylight

:lmao
