Got kinda lucky that the narcissist made that interview with the other narcissist. He didn't seem to know what to do with him up to then.



Yep, have to laugh at the "handled it well" stuff, he was letting him rip the absolute piss out of the club with leaving early, refusing to come on as sub and still after all that played him and made him captain, he was weak as fuck and got lucky the interview finished things.