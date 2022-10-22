Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.
Got kinda lucky that the narcissist made that interview with the other narcissist. He didn't seem to know what to do with him up to then.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Congratulations Manchester United on overcoming Villa, Burnley, Charlton, Forest & Newcastle on the way to EFL cup glory!Truly back in the upper echelons of football society. We salute you!
Don't knock those teams, Villa and Forest are almost neck and neck on CL trophies with them.
And they've both beaten us this season I think.
Bloody hell, theyre building up Ten Hag a lot. I suppose after Ole and the rest, this must seem like la la land.
