Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43920 on: Today at 07:10:08 pm
Will Casemiro and Rashford's pharmacist get a winners medal.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43921 on: Today at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43922 on: Today at 07:18:58 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.

Got kinda lucky that the narcissist made that interview with the other narcissist.  He didn't seem to know what to do with him up to then.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43923 on: Today at 07:24:17 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 07:18:58 pm
Got kinda lucky that the narcissist made that interview with the other narcissist.  He didn't seem to know what to do with him up to then.

Yep, have to laugh at the "handled it well" stuff, he was letting him rip the absolute piss out of the club with leaving early, refusing to come on as sub and still after all that played him and made him captain, he was weak as fuck and got lucky the interview finished things.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43924 on: Today at 07:24:22 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.
He looks better because other top teams aren't at their level but he just won the "Mickey Mouse" cup so he's the best thing since sliced bread.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43925 on: Today at 07:31:18 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 07:15:47 pm
Thought Utd was in for another shit season after those first 2 league games but ten Hag actually knows what he's doing, Ole would have kept Ronaldo around.

True this. Solskjaer probably would have even made him captain :lmao

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43926 on: Today at 07:35:50 pm
I'm just made up that our trophy hall got massively more amazing in the last hour or so.

Apparantly all our league cup wins were shite and a travesty of a mockery of a sham, but now they are awesome.

Yay us!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43927 on: Today at 07:39:04 pm
Congratulations Manchester United on overcoming Villa, Burnley, Charlton, Forest & Newcastle on the way to EFL cup glory!

Truly back in the upper echelons of football society. We salute you!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43928 on: Today at 07:43:40 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:39:04 pm
Congratulations Manchester United on overcoming Villa, Burnley, Charlton, Forest & Newcastle on the way to EFL cup glory!

Truly back in the upper echelons of football society. We salute you!

Don't knock those teams, Villa and Forest are almost neck and neck on CL trophies with them.
