They're looking good under the new man, bastards.



Are they, though? They have 49 points from 24 games, just over two points per game, enough for just below 80 points for the season. That's not exactly great for a team like Man Utd, and normally nowhere near enough to challenge for the title. A bit better than what we're used to from them, but not a lot. Two years ago they had 46 points from 24 games and were ten points behind City. Four years ago they had 45 points from 24 games and were 16 points behind us. Five years ago they had 53 points from 24 games and were 13 points behind City. The years before that again 45 or 44, it's all the same trend, with small ups and downs.The only thing that's changed is our own perception, because we're having a bad season for once. Another thing that's different is that City are having a bad season as well, so the gap at the top seems smaller, but if Arsenal win their game in hand, they'll be eight points clear of them. They are literally doing worse than in their best season under Mourinho, when they finished 20 points behind, and he was sacked a few months later.For comparison, in 2013, when they last won the title, they had 59 points after 24 games. Now that would be worrying.