Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2767162 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43840 on: Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:04:18 pm
Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.

If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.

Sadly probably true, though I still think we'd be harder to win over than you lot.
You were invading your own ground not that long ago begging for takeover while being cheered on by Che Neville, who's crying for Qatar every time he shows his rat face on the telly.
However if you haven't been sportswashed by the weekend then I'd still rather you lot won it than Saudicastle.
Off for a bath in bleach now...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43841 on: Yesterday at 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Sadly probably true, though I still think we'd be harder to win over than you lot.
You were invading your own ground not that long ago begging for takeover while being cheered on by Che Neville, who's crying for Qatar every time he shows his rat face on the telly.
However if you haven't been sportswashed by the weekend then I'd still rather you lot won it than Saudicastle.
Off for a bath in bleach now...
FWIW I think Liverpool would protest harder and in larger numbers than United. I just don't think it would do anything. Go have a look on social media and there are enormous masses of fans of both clubs who want this.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43842 on: Yesterday at 03:44:14 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:04:18 pm
Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.

If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.

What are you even on about :D

Your club is riper for sportswashing than we are, for the reasons mentioned. As we most probably were when we had the cancers (ask that Henry Gale guy to post the photo, pretty sure he's got it saved). Thats all. Very noble that you'd stop following football, I'd be the same. But your fanbase is more open to selling your soul right now because...well you've done absolutely shit all for over a decade and you've tried so many different things since then and none of them have worked.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43843 on: Yesterday at 03:47:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:00:38 pm
Imagine thinking Rashford is missing the final.  He'll be fine.  There isn't a game I've seen with Utd where he hasn't been curled up in a ball with his arm in the air only to be up on his feet and playing like nothing happened a minute later.

:D Spot on Tubbs.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43844 on: Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:44:14 pm
What are you even on about :D

Your club is riper for sportswashing than we are, for the reasons mentioned. As we most probably were when we had the cancers (ask that Henry Gale guy to post the photo, pretty sure he's got it saved). Thats all. Very noble that you'd stop following football, I'd be the same. But your fanbase is more open to selling your soul right now because...well you've done absolutely shit all for over a decade and you've tried so many different things since then and none of them have worked.
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43845 on: Yesterday at 03:49:54 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.

Would you ?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43846 on: Yesterday at 03:51:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:49:54 pm
Would you ?
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43847 on: Yesterday at 03:54:46 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:51:50 pm
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)

Fair play to you.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43848 on: Yesterday at 04:05:59 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:01:03 pm
Rashford is almost certainly out for Sunday. Newcastle's luck this season is incredible

There's not a chance Rashford doesn't play on Sunday. He's definitely playing. He looked absolutely fine last night; he was just time wasting. So was that blonde haired thing who went down for about 20 mins after being tugged back
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43849 on: Yesterday at 04:08:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.

With the upmost respect, there's a reason you're so close to being taken over by a sportswasher and they've not even taken a look at us. And its not because you're such a tremendous prospect and we're a terrible one (trust me).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43850 on: Yesterday at 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:51:50 pm
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)

Fair play lad.  :thumbup
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43851 on: Yesterday at 04:10:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:01:03 pm
Rashford is almost certainly out for Sunday. Newcastle's luck this season is incredible

Whats up with him?

Seemed fairly innocuous unless its the back thing again
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43852 on: Yesterday at 05:18:32 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 02:49:46 pm
Meh. They've gone through a few periods of looking like they've turned the corner over the past few years and they've ended up regressing back to being shit every time.

See how they get on next season when ourselves, City, Chelsea & Spurs could all improve.

For the past two months they've been carried by Rashford's purple patch. There'll come a time when he stops scoring every time he shoots & then they'll realise all they have left to rely on is Wout fucking Weghorst.

I don't think they had a manager as good as Ten Hag these years though, its his first season also.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43853 on: Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:18:32 pm
I don't think they had a manager as good as Ten Hag these years though, its his first season also.
PeterTheRed doesn't rate him.   ::)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43854 on: Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 01:18:53 pm
They're looking good under the new man, bastards.

Are they, though? They have 49 points from 24 games, just over two points per game, enough for just below 80 points for the season. That's not exactly great for a team like Man Utd, and normally nowhere near enough to challenge for the title. A bit better than what we're used to from them, but not a lot. Two years ago they had 46 points from 24 games and were ten points behind City. Four years ago they had 45 points from 24 games and were 16 points behind us. Five years ago they had 53 points from 24 games and were 13 points behind City. The years before that again 45 or 44, it's all the same trend, with small ups and downs.

The only thing that's changed is our own perception, because we're having a bad season for once. Another thing that's different is that City are having a bad season as well, so the gap at the top seems smaller, but if Arsenal win their game in hand, they'll be eight points clear of them. They are literally doing worse than in their best season under Mourinho, when they finished 20 points behind, and he was sacked a few months later.

For comparison, in 2013, when they last won the title, they had 59 points after 24 games. Now that would be worrying.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43855 on: Yesterday at 06:03:14 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 01:18:53 pm
They're looking good under the new man, bastards.

Casemiro buy was key for them  Never underestimate the importance of one player. Sometimes one player can make the team or break the team. I don't want to sound like a broken record, but i truly believe that one player for us was Mane
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43856 on: Yesterday at 06:23:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm
Are they, though? They have 49 points from 24 games, just over two points per game, enough for just below 80 points for the season. That's not exactly great for a team like Man Utd, and normally nowhere near enough to challenge for the title. A bit better than what we're used to from them, but not a lot. Two years ago they had 46 points from 24 games and were ten points behind City. Four years ago they had 45 points from 24 games and were 16 points behind us. Five years ago they had 53 points from 24 games and were 13 points behind City. The years before that again 45 or 44, it's all the same trend, with small ups and downs.

The only thing that's changed is our own perception, because we're having a bad season for once. Another thing that's different is that City are having a bad season as well, so the gap at the top seems smaller, but if Arsenal win their game in hand, they'll be eight points clear of them. They are literally doing worse than in their best season under Mourinho, when they finished 20 points behind, and he was sacked a few months later.

For comparison, in 2013, when they last won the title, they had 59 points after 24 games. Now that would be worrying.
They'd be 5th or 6th if other top teams were playing as well as they can. They are doing alright but nothing exceptional. You also can't underestimate the effect of good momentum and a comfortable league position. If they were 5th, they'd lose more games because of the pressure on them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43857 on: Yesterday at 06:48:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:23:47 pm
They'd be 5th or 6th if other top teams were playing as well as they can. They are doing alright but nothing exceptional. You also can't underestimate the effect of good momentum and a comfortable league position. If they were 5th, they'd lose more games because of the pressure on them.

Do they even have momentum? They've won three of their last six league games, dropping points against the likes of Palace and Leeds. 11 points from their last six is even worse ppg than their overall record. And apart from Arsenal all their opponents were in the bottom half of the table.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43858 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:48:48 pm
Do they even have momentum? They've won three of their last six league games, dropping points against the likes of Palace and Leeds. 11 points from their last six is even worse ppg than their overall record. And apart from Arsenal all their opponents were in the bottom half of the table.
They do because they are likely to achieve their primary target (top 4) which builds confidence and they are still in four competitions. Our performances and results also feed into how they are feeling.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43859 on: Yesterday at 07:35:59 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:48:48 pm
Do they even have momentum? They've won three of their last six league games, dropping points against the likes of Palace and Leeds. 11 points from their last six is even worse ppg than their overall record. And apart from Arsenal all their opponents were in the bottom half of the table.
That's the league record though. Theyve won or come through all their cup games in the same time, that has a bigger impact on momentum than 6 games ago in the league. I would definitely agree theyve picked up momentum. But all it takes is Casemiro out and they're as rickety as anything again.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43860 on: Yesterday at 07:41:03 pm »
The grief their knobhead fans used to try and dish out about our plastic treble in 2001 and now theyre getting all giddy at the prospect of doing it themselves.

Theyll always be awful c*nts. Bad losers and dreadful winners. So annoying its Newcastle theyre playing in the final.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43861 on: Yesterday at 07:45:14 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:04:18 pm
Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.

If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.


You'd probably enjoy watching formation diving.

Oh. You do already ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43862 on: Yesterday at 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:55:09 pm
Are they, though? They have 49 points from 24 games, just over two points per game, enough for just below 80 points for the season. That's not exactly great for a team like Man Utd, and normally nowhere near enough to challenge for the title. A bit better than what we're used to from them, but not a lot. Two years ago they had 46 points from 24 games and were ten points behind City. Four years ago they had 45 points from 24 games and were 16 points behind us. Five years ago they had 53 points from 24 games and were 13 points behind City. The years before that again 45 or 44, it's all the same trend, with small ups and downs.

The only thing that's changed is our own perception, because we're having a bad season for once. Another thing that's different is that City are having a bad season as well, so the gap at the top seems smaller, but if Arsenal win their game in hand, they'll be eight points clear of them. They are literally doing worse than in their best season under Mourinho, when they finished 20 points behind, and he was sacked a few months later.

For comparison, in 2013, when they last won the title, they had 59 points after 24 games. Now that would be worrying.
TBF they had a torrid start under Haag, until he sorted the Ronaldo situation out. How have they performed over the last 15-20 games?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43863 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:59:09 pm
TBF they had a torrid start under Haag, until he sorted the Ronaldo situation out. How have they performed over the last 15-20 games?

Been fairly poor in most of them to be honest and have had unreal decisions that won them matches
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43864 on: Yesterday at 08:38:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 04:10:50 pm
Whats up with him?

Seemed fairly innocuous unless its the back thing again
He's limping but idk it could be just mind game bullshit and then he plays. I thought he had injured his back again when he went down so I was sure he's out but now I'm not so sure.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm
Been fairly poor in most of them to be honest and have had unreal decisions that won them matches
As always Andy your neutral take is appreciated
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43865 on: Yesterday at 08:42:40 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:59:09 pm
TBF they had a torrid start under Haag, until he sorted the Ronaldo situation out. How have they performed over the last 15-20 games?

That's cherry picking ;). From memory, they lost their first two games, then beat us and went on a winning run. 12 points from their first six, pretty much the same ppg as the rest of the season.

They won all these cups under Mourinho, too. They thought it was a sign of bigger things to come then, but it didn't turn out that way. Most importantly, though, they haven't actually won anything yet.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43866 on: Yesterday at 08:51:42 pm »
There is nothing about their football which is worth writing home about but what they are is massively resilient. They hang in there when they are not playing well.

Ill be honest Im dreading our game against them next week.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43867 on: Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:38:53 pm
He's limping but idk it could be just mind game bullshit and then he plays. I thought he had injured his back again when he went down so I was sure he's out but now I'm not so sure.
As always Andy your neutral take is appreciated

Surely after seeing him going down like he needs life support only to make a miraculous recovery usually in the same game, every game, you'd begin to be less worried about the sight of him on the ground in 'pain'.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43868 on: Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:42 pm
There is nothing about their football which is worth writing home about but what they are is massively resilient. They hang in there when they are not playing well.

Ill be honest Im dreading our game against them next week.
I wouldn't be, we have played well once at Anfield in like 20 years, that game under Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal where you were in a weird post Suarez period under Rodgers
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43869 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:01:03 pm
Rashford is almost certainly out for Sunday. Newcastle's luck this season is incredible

The same Marcus Rashford who went down beating the turf as though he was gonna be gone for months against City, only to get up, play the rest of the game assisting one (obviously offside) goal and scoring the other.

He's the biggest mincer with looking injured when he's not since Drogba. Not a chance in hell he doesn't play Sunday. .
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:00 pm by decosabute »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43870 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm
He's the biggest mincer with looking injured when he's not since Drogba. Not a chance in hell he doesn't play tomorrow.
Bad news for them then ..... Game's on Sunday ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43871 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:02:01 pm
Bad news for them then ..... Game's on Sunday ;D

Haha - either way, he's definitely playing  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43872 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
Nightmare scenario if we miss the Top 4 and these clowns end up with two trophies.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43873 on: Today at 12:29:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm
Nightmare scenario if we miss the Top 4 and these clowns end up with two trophies.
They got half of one in the bag... What was Salah thinking running for that ball?!...  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43874 on: Today at 01:01:54 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:54:46 pm
Fair play to you.

Agreed. Fair play.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43875 on: Today at 04:53:03 am »
Its the media reporting that makes them look better than they are. Number of times Ive heard someone say in the media that ten Haag has brought the glory days back to United. You never hear anyone say that about Arteta, even though weve been top of the league all season.
Theyre doing ok, favourites to win the carabao and get in the top 4, hardly the glory days.
