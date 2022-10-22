« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:04:18 pm
Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.

If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.

Sadly probably true, though I still think we'd be harder to win over than you lot.
You were invading your own ground not that long ago begging for takeover while being cheered on by Che Neville, who's crying for Qatar every time he shows his rat face on the telly.
However if you haven't been sportswashed by the weekend then I'd still rather you lot won it than Saudicastle.
Off for a bath in bleach now...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:12:57 pm
Sadly probably true, though I still think we'd be harder to win over than you lot.
You were invading your own ground not that long ago begging for takeover while being cheered on by Che Neville, who's crying for Qatar every time he shows his rat face on the telly.
However if you haven't been sportswashed by the weekend then I'd still rather you lot won it than Saudicastle.
Off for a bath in bleach now...
FWIW I think Liverpool would protest harder and in larger numbers than United. I just don't think it would do anything. Go have a look on social media and there are enormous masses of fans of both clubs who want this.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:04:18 pm
Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.

If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.

What are you even on about :D

Your club is riper for sportswashing than we are, for the reasons mentioned. As we most probably were when we had the cancers (ask that Henry Gale guy to post the photo, pretty sure he's got it saved). Thats all. Very noble that you'd stop following football, I'd be the same. But your fanbase is more open to selling your soul right now because...well you've done absolutely shit all for over a decade and you've tried so many different things since then and none of them have worked.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:00:38 pm
Imagine thinking Rashford is missing the final.  He'll be fine.  There isn't a game I've seen with Utd where he hasn't been curled up in a ball with his arm in the air only to be up on his feet and playing like nothing happened a minute later.

:D Spot on Tubbs.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:44:14 pm
What are you even on about :D

Your club is riper for sportswashing than we are, for the reasons mentioned. As we most probably were when we had the cancers (ask that Henry Gale guy to post the photo, pretty sure he's got it saved). Thats all. Very noble that you'd stop following football, I'd be the same. But your fanbase is more open to selling your soul right now because...well you've done absolutely shit all for over a decade and you've tried so many different things since then and none of them have worked.
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:48:11 pm
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.

Would you ?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:49:54 pm
Would you ?
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:51:50 pm
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)

Fair play to you.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:01:03 pm
Rashford is almost certainly out for Sunday. Newcastle's luck this season is incredible

There's not a chance Rashford doesn't play on Sunday. He's definitely playing. He looked absolutely fine last night; he was just time wasting. So was that blonde haired thing who went down for about 20 mins after being tugged back
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:48:11 pm
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.

With the upmost respect, there's a reason you're so close to being taken over by a sportswasher and they've not even taken a look at us. And its not because you're such a tremendous prospect and we're a terrible one (trust me).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:51:50 pm
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)

Fair play lad.  :thumbup
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:01:03 pm
Rashford is almost certainly out for Sunday. Newcastle's luck this season is incredible

Whats up with him?

Seemed fairly innocuous unless its the back thing again
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:49:46 pm
Meh. They've gone through a few periods of looking like they've turned the corner over the past few years and they've ended up regressing back to being shit every time.

See how they get on next season when ourselves, City, Chelsea & Spurs could all improve.

For the past two months they've been carried by Rashford's purple patch. There'll come a time when he stops scoring every time he shoots & then they'll realise all they have left to rely on is Wout fucking Weghorst.

I don't think they had a manager as good as Ten Hag these years though, its his first season also.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:18:32 pm
I don't think they had a manager as good as Ten Hag these years though, its his first season also.
PeterTheRed doesn't rate him.   ::)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:18:53 pm
They're looking good under the new man, bastards.

Are they, though? They have 49 points from 24 games, just over two points per game, enough for just below 80 points for the season. That's not exactly great for a team like Man Utd, and normally nowhere near enough to challenge for the title. A bit better than what we're used to from them, but not a lot. Two years ago they had 46 points from 24 games and were ten points behind City. Four years ago they had 45 points from 24 games and were 16 points behind us. Five years ago they had 53 points from 24 games and were 13 points behind City. The years before that again 45 or 44, it's all the same trend, with small ups and downs.

The only thing that's changed is our own perception, because we're having a bad season for once. Another thing that's different is that City are having a bad season as well, so the gap at the top seems smaller, but if Arsenal win their game in hand, they'll be eight points clear of them. They are literally doing worse than in their best season under Mourinho, when they finished 20 points behind, and he was sacked a few months later.

For comparison, in 2013, when they last won the title, they had 59 points after 24 games. Now that would be worrying.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 01:18:53 pm
They're looking good under the new man, bastards.

Casemiro buy was key for them  Never underestimate the importance of one player. Sometimes one player can make the team or break the team. I don't want to sound like a broken record, but i truly believe that one player for us was Mane
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:55:09 pm
Are they, though? They have 49 points from 24 games, just over two points per game, enough for just below 80 points for the season. That's not exactly great for a team like Man Utd, and normally nowhere near enough to challenge for the title. A bit better than what we're used to from them, but not a lot. Two years ago they had 46 points from 24 games and were ten points behind City. Four years ago they had 45 points from 24 games and were 16 points behind us. Five years ago they had 53 points from 24 games and were 13 points behind City. The years before that again 45 or 44, it's all the same trend, with small ups and downs.

The only thing that's changed is our own perception, because we're having a bad season for once. Another thing that's different is that City are having a bad season as well, so the gap at the top seems smaller, but if Arsenal win their game in hand, they'll be eight points clear of them. They are literally doing worse than in their best season under Mourinho, when they finished 20 points behind, and he was sacked a few months later.

For comparison, in 2013, when they last won the title, they had 59 points after 24 games. Now that would be worrying.
They'd be 5th or 6th if other top teams were playing as well as they can. They are doing alright but nothing exceptional. You also can't underestimate the effect of good momentum and a comfortable league position. If they were 5th, they'd lose more games because of the pressure on them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:23:47 pm
They'd be 5th or 6th if other top teams were playing as well as they can. They are doing alright but nothing exceptional. You also can't underestimate the effect of good momentum and a comfortable league position. If they were 5th, they'd lose more games because of the pressure on them.

Do they even have momentum? They've won three of their last six league games, dropping points against the likes of Palace and Leeds. 11 points from their last six is even worse ppg than their overall record. And apart from Arsenal all their opponents were in the bottom half of the table.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 06:48:48 pm
Do they even have momentum? They've won three of their last six league games, dropping points against the likes of Palace and Leeds. 11 points from their last six is even worse ppg than their overall record. And apart from Arsenal all their opponents were in the bottom half of the table.
They do because they are likely to achieve their primary target (top 4) which builds confidence and they are still in four competitions. Our performances and results also feed into how they are feeling.
