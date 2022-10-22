Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.



If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.



What are you even on aboutYour club is riper for sportswashing than we are, for the reasons mentioned. As we most probably were when we had the cancers (ask that Henry Gale guy to post the photo, pretty sure he's got it saved). Thats all. Very noble that you'd stop following football, I'd be the same. But your fanbase is more open to selling your soul right now because...well you've done absolutely shit all for over a decade and you've tried so many different things since then and none of them have worked.