Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.
If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.
Sadly probably true, though I still think we'd be harder to win over than you lot.
You were invading your own ground not that long ago begging for takeover while being cheered on by Che Neville, who's crying for Qatar every time he shows his rat face on the telly.
However if you haven't been sportswashed by the weekend then I'd still rather you lot won it than Saudicastle.
Off for a bath in bleach now...