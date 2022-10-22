« previous next »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:04:18 pm
Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.

If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.

Sadly probably true, though I still think we'd be harder to win over than you lot.
You were invading your own ground not that long ago begging for takeover while being cheered on by Che Neville, who's crying for Qatar every time he shows his rat face on the telly.
However if you haven't been sportswashed by the weekend then I'd still rather you lot won it than Saudicastle.
Off for a bath in bleach now...
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:12:57 pm
Sadly probably true, though I still think we'd be harder to win over than you lot.
You were invading your own ground not that long ago begging for takeover while being cheered on by Che Neville, who's crying for Qatar every time he shows his rat face on the telly.
However if you haven't been sportswashed by the weekend then I'd still rather you lot won it than Saudicastle.
Off for a bath in bleach now...
FWIW I think Liverpool would protest harder and in larger numbers than United. I just don't think it would do anything. Go have a look on social media and there are enormous masses of fans of both clubs who want this.
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:04:18 pm
Nice as it is for you to believe your fanbase is whiter than white and ours are a bunch of crying children who just want the new shiny toy, we're both global clubs with enormous fanbases both of whom would survive any backlash against this shit from a minority of protestors. Liverpool would survive the protests against a sportswash takeover. So will United. The fanbases are too big to be pulling this we're great and you're terrible stuff. Those protestors are going to be ignored and swallowed up by the masses of fans who will be fine with it.

If we get bought by Qatar I'll probably stop following football though.

What are you even on about :D

Your club is riper for sportswashing than we are, for the reasons mentioned. As we most probably were when we had the cancers (ask that Henry Gale guy to post the photo, pretty sure he's got it saved). Thats all. Very noble that you'd stop following football, I'd be the same. But your fanbase is more open to selling your soul right now because...well you've done absolutely shit all for over a decade and you've tried so many different things since then and none of them have worked.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:00:38 pm
Imagine thinking Rashford is missing the final.  He'll be fine.  There isn't a game I've seen with Utd where he hasn't been curled up in a ball with his arm in the air only to be up on his feet and playing like nothing happened a minute later.

:D Spot on Tubbs.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:44:14 pm
What are you even on about :D

Your club is riper for sportswashing than we are, for the reasons mentioned. As we most probably were when we had the cancers (ask that Henry Gale guy to post the photo, pretty sure he's got it saved). Thats all. Very noble that you'd stop following football, I'd be the same. But your fanbase is more open to selling your soul right now because...well you've done absolutely shit all for over a decade and you've tried so many different things since then and none of them have worked.
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:48:11 pm
OK mate. Liverpool fans would kick the sportswashers out. No doubt about it. Definitely wouldn't accept them buying Mbappe for 200m.

Would you ?
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:49:54 pm
Would you ?
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:51:50 pm
I wouldn't be following any more. Every single achievement is tainted if these get in. No point following a tainted club

I have made peace with the fact that these may be my final months passionately following football so Sunday is a huge day for me :)

Fair play to you.
