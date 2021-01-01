« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43800 on: Today at 08:17:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:15:43 pm
Pathetic comment.

This is a country that sells everything, where sports washers are allowed in with open arms, where right wing c*nts rule the place. Some journalists report how terrible it all is. Nothing happens.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43801 on: Today at 08:20:20 pm »
Why are they even selling just now? They have a chance of winning a trophy and getting back in to the Champions League?

Surely they would be worth more if that happened in a few months.
Online jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43802 on: Today at 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:57 pm
This is a country that sells everything, where sports washers are allowed in with open arms, where right wing c*nts rule the place. Some journalists report how terrible it all is. Nothing happens.

Perhaps you should read some of his pieces he does a lot more than report about how terrible it all is. Get yourself a bit informed.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43803 on: Today at 08:24:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:21:04 pm
Perhaps you should read some of his pieces he does a lot more than report about how terrible it all is. Get yourself a bit informed.

Ill take it seriously when something is done about it.
Online jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43804 on: Today at 08:29:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:44 pm
Ill take it seriously when something is done about it.

Then you are not very interested are you?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43805 on: Today at 08:31:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:29:16 pm
Then you are not very interested are you?

In what?
Online PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43806 on: Today at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 05:14:30 pm
Suedehead - just realised something - Do I understand you dont think the Qatar bid is for the purpose of sports-washing?  Do you actually believe the bid is clean and from a fan? Do you think is all ok regarding PSG also owned by Qatar? Do you see United as not generally following PSGs, Citys and Newcastles model? 
I think he knows it's for sportswashing. What he's saying is that there's nothing in the rules about that . United won't need to cook the books . Only a very 'modest' investment, above board will have them competing again.  Getting ten hag and ditching Ronaldo is likely to see them top 4 and league cup winners and in with a shout with Europa. Not major honours. But steps in right direction with no extra spend.  Be interesting what city and Newcastle do if united become a juggernaut. Do they abandon their projects? Or just pump in more money?
Online RedBec1993

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43807 on: Today at 08:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:20:20 pm
Why are they even selling just now? They have a chance of winning a trophy and getting back in to the Champions League?

Surely they would be worth more if that happened in a few months.

Apparently they are more than likely to stay put and sell a minority to stake to US hedge fund.
