Suedehead - just realised something - Do I understand you dont think the Qatar bid is for the purpose of sports-washing? Do you actually believe the bid is clean and from a fan? Do you think is all ok regarding PSG also owned by Qatar? Do you see United as not generally following PSGs, Citys and Newcastles model?



I think he knows it's for sportswashing. What he's saying is that there's nothing in the rules about that . United won't need to cook the books . Only a very 'modest' investment, above board will have them competing again. Getting ten hag and ditching Ronaldo is likely to see them top 4 and league cup winners and in with a shout with Europa. Not major honours. But steps in right direction with no extra spend. Be interesting what city and Newcastle do if united become a juggernaut. Do they abandon their projects? Or just pump in more money?