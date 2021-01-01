Pathetic comment.
This is a country that sells everything, where sports washers are allowed in with open arms, where right wing c*nts rule the place. Some journalists report how terrible it all is. Nothing happens.
Perhaps you should read some of his pieces he does a lot more than report about how terrible it all is. Get yourself a bit informed.
Ill take it seriously when something is done about it.
Then you are not very interested are you?
Suedehead - just realised something - Do I understand you dont think the Qatar bid is for the purpose of sports-washing? Do you actually believe the bid is clean and from a fan? Do you think is all ok regarding PSG also owned by Qatar? Do you see United as not generally following PSGs, Citys and Newcastles model?
Why are they even selling just now? They have a chance of winning a trophy and getting back in to the Champions League?Surely they would be worth more if that happened in a few months.
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]