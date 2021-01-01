Id love to believe it would be different here but I no longer think it would be



Theres been such a cultural shift in the last 10 years - im sure some will think Im overly negative but sports washing has won.

City went from a curiosity to competitive to dominant to a point where the only way to compete was to become them so thats what most people now want for their clubs.



The vast majority of all fans of all clubs in this country only care about winning and banter - maybe they always did and everything else was narrative but now its crystal clear

We might be somewhat different as we may have some protests in the ground because theres enough of a vocal minority to do it but it didnt happen with DIC and either way the global lfc fan base will only care about whether we can win or not



I think by in large you are correct, although I feel within the Liverpool based match going fans, it isn't a vocal minority, I think most people have become educated on it, even if it was from the back of a rivalry with sportswashers but they have learnt.You say about DIC and no one spoke up then, to be frank I don't think most people contemplated it much then, they weren't aware - Dubai was the place building the Globe islands, a hot new holiday destination with a lot of money. I know in my case I was like 11 years old and couldn't point to Dubai on a map nevermind understand the human rights violations committed by the regime, or the nature of the regime itself.People are more aware now, and maybe I am being too optimistic but I feel most fans within the city do understand this and won't readily accept such owners.But I do feel the increased emphisis on "Bantz" in football is the root cause of all issues - selfish and short term based on fragile masculinity wishing to shame and avoid being shamed, all other critical is gone beyond the now. It allows the Sportswashing rot to set it, because the fans only care about themselves and what can immediately be seen for them.