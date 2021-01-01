« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1089 1090 1091 1092 1093 [1094]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2753044 times)

Online Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43720 on: Today at 11:36:47 am »
Utd is clearly going to be up there with more margin for error on their spending also Ten Haag is a massive upgrade on Ole and a washed-up Mourinho. 

 I am not really bothered though at least we got to see a League title and Champions League under Jurgen.

The Premier League really should introduce a transfer budget cap though, would remove most of the advantages and would be more about who has the best team planning around their budget to make them successful or it could end up like La Liga during the Messi and Ronaldo era, super teams smashing small teams 5-0 every week.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43721 on: Today at 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:18:50 am
That's where a problem may arise for them though. If a fair few of those new signings turn out to be flops, they are probably going to find it hard to shift them. Meaning they can't just keep signings players until he finds the right ones.

I actually don't know who the Chelsea backers Clearlake are and what's their plan or wealth reserves amount to,they've spent an obscene amount recently on mostly what looks like average players,the thing is imo can they sustain it,these nation states can actually do the same but do it for decades year in year out if allowed to.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43722 on: Today at 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:27:13 am
Utd won't need any fake sponsorship deals like Man City, PSG, and Newcastle do. They're big enough to attract huge legitimate sponsorship deals all by themselves.

They will need it if City and Newcastle later managed to generate more fake revenue or if they hit the new spending cap which is only 70% of the club revenue. Also players fees will be even more crazy, we will see deals wich will cost 200m or more for the transfer fee alone not to mention the salary, who thought City will be paying a player more than 900k a week.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43723 on: Today at 11:58:45 am »
Watching MUFC Podcasters, YouTubers, 'influencers' etc. going through the mental gymnastics of excusing (promoting) Qatari state ownership - despite slagging off MCFC for years, is funny... and a bit sad.  :(

And with the exception of an enlightened few, the 'fans' are lapping it up.

Regardless of our rivalry, Manchester is one of the UK's most progressive cities, it was the birthplace of the trade unions, etc.

Scary how easy it is to buy peoples' souls.

I despair.

 >:(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,305
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43724 on: Today at 12:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:47:12 am
They will need it if City and Newcastle later managed to generate more fake revenue or if they hit the new spending cap which is only 70% of the club revenue. Also players fees will be even more crazy, we will see deals wich will cost 200m or more for the transfer fee alone not to mention the salary, who thought City will be paying a player more than 900k a week.

Nah can't see them risking that. Not with what's going at City at the moment either. A debt free United, with the right people at the helm would be able to compete just fine without having to cook the books.

I'd imagine the Premier League and the other powers that be will be looking to put things into place to try and prevent what's gone on at City from ever happening again as well. But then again, maybe I have too much faith in them.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:29 pm by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43725 on: Today at 12:22:26 pm »
I think its quite simple. The Glazers have leeched us to the point where we simply need billions of investment to get better training facilities, a newer/new stadium, to uplift the area surrounding the stadium. In a world where they didnt take over we would have been much better off I believe so Qatari owners, as stated in their manifesto, is simply restoring the status quo. I dont see that as doping.

Redcafe mental gymnastics. Spending billions of Qatari money isnt financial doping because the current owners fucked up. So, if wed gotten Qatari billions instead of FSG, it wouldnt have been doping because H&G fucked things up.

Theres a massive sense of entitlement which makes them ripe for sportswashing.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43726 on: Today at 12:27:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:22:26 pm
I think its quite simple. The Glazers have leeched us to the point where we simply need billions of investment to get better training facilities, a newer/new stadium, to uplift the area surrounding the stadium. In a world where they didnt take over we would have been much better off I believe so Qatari owners, as stated in their manifesto, is simply restoring the status quo. I dont see that as doping.

Redcafe mental gymnastics. Spending billions of Qatari money isnt financial doping because the current owners fucked up. So, if wed gotten Qatari billions instead of FSG, it wouldnt have been doping because H&G fucked things up.

Theres a massive sense of entitlement which makes them ripe for sportswashing.

Indeed.  :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,916
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43727 on: Today at 12:37:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:22:26 pm
I think its quite simple. The Glazers have leeched us to the point where we simply need billions of investment to get better training facilities, a newer/new stadium, to uplift the area surrounding the stadium. In a world where they didnt take over we would have been much better off I believe so Qatari owners, as stated in their manifesto, is simply restoring the status quo. I dont see that as doping.

Redcafe mental gymnastics. Spending billions of Qatari money isnt financial doping because the current owners fucked up. So, if wed gotten Qatari billions instead of FSG, it wouldnt have been doping because H&G fucked things up.

Theres a massive sense of entitlement which makes them ripe for sportswashing.

Id love to believe it would be different here but I no longer think it would be

Theres been such a cultural shift in the last 10 years - im sure some will think Im overly negative but sports washing has won.
City went from a curiosity to competitive to dominant to a point where the only way to compete was to become them  so thats what most people now want for their clubs.

The vast majority of all fans of all clubs in this country only care about winning and banter - maybe they always did and everything else was narrative but now its crystal clear
We might be somewhat different as we may have some protests in the ground because theres enough of a vocal minority to do it  but it didnt happen with DIC and either way the global lfc fan base will only care about whether we can win or not
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:38 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
  • Legacy fan
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43728 on: Today at 12:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:02:27 am
Yes, they are more attractive at this moment in time. But a lot can change in a decade. Just look at City. Once Newcastle get their foot through the CL door(I hope they don't), there will be no stopping them mate.
Youre right on everything you say about the Geordies but I honestly think Chelsea will go toe to toe with them. Wages, fees, the lot. The way they brushed Arsenal aside and put the 95m, or whatever it was, on the table for the Ukrainian lad, was startling. Either way, its going to be satan v satan v satan v satan from this point onwards.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,297
  • Legacy fan
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43729 on: Today at 12:41:24 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:18 am
Newcastle have spent over 250 million net since the takeover
Correct.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,965
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43730 on: Today at 12:42:04 pm »
If Qatar do buy these, I can see Saudi selling Newcastle back to Ashley for a quid and they buying us. It'll take years to catch Qatar and Abu Dhabi, so they'll like think fuck this, let's get a proper jump on this now
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43731 on: Today at 12:50:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:42:04 pm
If Qatar do buy these, I can see Saudi selling Newcastle back to Ashley for a quid and they buying us. It'll take years to catch Qatar and Abu Dhabi, so they'll like think fuck this, let's get a proper jump on this now
Why would they need to sell Newcastle?
They could just get some random banker to pretend hes got a consortium together and give the PL some more legally binding assurances that its not connected to the state.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43732 on: Today at 12:53:47 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:40:16 pm
Youre right on everything you say about the Geordies but I honestly think Chelsea will go toe to toe with them. Wages, fees, the lot. The way they brushed Arsenal aside and put the 95m, or whatever it was, on the table for the Ukrainian lad, was startling. Either way, its going to be satan v satan v satan v satan from this point onwards.

If things are left unchecked and there isn't some sort of transfer cap put into place in the future, I just don't see how Chelsea or any other club could go 'toe-to-toe' long term with a Newcastle side which had CL football season on season. They simply don't have the money the Saudis do. Anyway, I suppose we'll see.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:39 pm by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,519
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43733 on: Today at 01:08:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:37:46 pm
The vast majority of all fans of all clubs in this country only care about winning and banter

We always had sections who were like this but like you say it's changed so much that you go on social media now days and it's all you see, grown men talking like children all for the sake of bantz. You see it even more when a rival team loses, for some they get more enjoyment that way.

One of the reasons I can't stand a lot of the modern day game, these fanboys and glory hunters who scream and shout when you don't win anything for a while and why so many would welcome an oil state with their cocks out.

That's what it's all become now and without wanting to sound like some moaning old twat I'm just glad I was brought up through the years of Gerrard, the 90's and eventually wining the league again as it's getting more twisted by the year.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,965
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43734 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:50:06 pm
Why would they need to sell Newcastle?
They could just get some random banker to pretend hes got a consortium together and give the PL some more legally binding assurances that its not connected to the state.

No point having two clubs, unless they wanted to use both for creative accounting purposes. Newcastle are a few years away and they bought them to do a Man City, they won't get anywhere near City and utd, LFC might still get CL next season, will do the season after, so just put all the effort in to us.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43735 on: Today at 01:25:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:13:31 pm
No point having two clubs, unless they wanted to use both for creative accounting purposes. Newcastle are a few years away and they bought them to do a Man City, they won't get anywhere near City and utd, LFC might still get CL next season, will do the season after, so just put all the effort in to us.

As I posted on the NUFC thread dude... that's so not gonna happen.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,867
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43736 on: Today at 01:39:25 pm »
Apparently Ratcliffe's bid is for "majority ownership", which is curious wording.

Wonder if that means the proposal allows for the Glazers to retain a smaller piece of the pie (say 25%), something that may well appeal depending on the overall valuation. They've been reaping the dividends for almost 20 years and don't actually need to sell as such.

Compared to a complete buyout (presumably) by Qatar, it'll be interesting to see how this all pans out.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43737 on: Today at 01:42:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:37:46 pm
Id love to believe it would be different here but I no longer think it would be

Theres been such a cultural shift in the last 10 years - im sure some will think Im overly negative but sports washing has won.
City went from a curiosity to competitive to dominant to a point where the only way to compete was to become them  so thats what most people now want for their clubs.

The vast majority of all fans of all clubs in this country only care about winning and banter - maybe they always did and everything else was narrative but now its crystal clear
We might be somewhat different as we may have some protests in the ground because theres enough of a vocal minority to do it  but it didnt happen with DIC and either way the global lfc fan base will only care about whether we can win or not

I think by in large you are correct, although I feel within the Liverpool based match going fans, it isn't a vocal minority, I think most people have become educated on it, even if it was from the back of a rivalry with sportswashers but they have learnt.

You say about DIC and no one spoke up then, to be frank I don't think most people contemplated it much then, they weren't aware - Dubai was the place building the Globe islands, a hot new holiday destination with a lot of money. I know in my case I was like 11 years old and couldn't point to Dubai on a map nevermind understand the human rights violations committed by the regime, or the nature of the regime itself.

People are more aware now, and maybe I am being too optimistic but I feel most  fans within the city do understand this and won't readily accept such owners.

But I do feel the increased emphisis on "Bantz" in football is the root cause of all issues - selfish and short term based on fragile masculinity wishing to shame and avoid being shamed, all other critical is gone beyond the now. It allows the Sportswashing rot to set it, because the fans only care about themselves and what can immediately be seen for them.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,305
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43738 on: Today at 01:43:35 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:39:25 pm
Apparently Ratcliffe's bid is for "majority ownership", which is curious wording.

Wonder if that means the proposal allows for the Glazers to retain a smaller piece of the pie (say 25%), something that may well appeal depending on the overall valuation. They've been reaping the dividends for almost 20 years and don't actually need to sell as such.



I think that would probably be preferable to the Glazers. Not so much to RedCafe though.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43739 on: Today at 01:43:44 pm »
Has Neville pulled off his most spectacular mental gymnastics ever yet to justify his beloved becoming everything he's apparently 'raising awareness' against?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,965
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43740 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:25:18 pm
As I posted on the NUFC thread dude... that's so not gonna happen.

:)

And as I replied, I hope not, but Saudi Arabia is not going to be prepared to play second fiddle to Qatar
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 1089 1090 1091 1092 1093 [1094]   Go Up
« previous next »
 