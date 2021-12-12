To be clear, I dont want an owner funded model and I dont want an owner with a despicable human rights records. The fact that many of the Middle Eastern states in the business of buying football clubs cover both just rules them out doubly. But I also would not want a self-made, well-meaning billionaire type to come in and fund our future beyond what the club could afford on its own. Simply, its not the direction I want the club or the sport to go in.
Hopefully the sport can get itself in order to make these types of owners worthless, leaving the clubs with them merely with a morally bankrupt owner and proof that they willingly got into bed with them, a fact that should never be forgotten.