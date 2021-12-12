« previous next »
Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43680 on: Today at 08:53:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:43:22 am
The ESL wasn't a breakaway from the Premier League. I want us to leave the Premier League to the oil states.

Well, the more sportswashers get involved into the Premier League, the prospect of playing the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Benfica or Ajax on weekly basis becomes more attractive ...
Online mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43681 on: Today at 08:54:37 am »
To be clear, I dont want an owner funded model and I dont want an owner with a despicable human rights records. The fact that many of the Middle Eastern states in the business of buying football clubs cover both just rules them out doubly. But I also would not want  a self-made, well-meaning billionaire  type to come in and fund our future beyond what the club could afford on its own. Simply, its  not the direction I want the club or the sport to go in.

Hopefully the sport can get itself in order to make these types of owners worthless, leaving the clubs with them merely with a morally bankrupt owner and proof that they willingly got into bed with them, a fact that should never be forgotten.


Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43682 on: Today at 08:55:21 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:53:57 am
  ;D RAWKs own FSG mouth piece. Would rather have Qatari owners over your yank daddy.

Theres a special place in hell for you and James Pearce ;D

You have already got Boehly. You have missed the chance to get the Qataris ...
Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43683 on: Today at 08:55:30 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm
The PL press release 10 days ago doesn't seem to suggest that. Otherwise what was the point of it?

We'll find out in about 4 years what the point of it was. Meanwhile Abu Dhabi will have hoovered up another 6 trophies, Saudi Arabia will have murdered another 5000 people to buy a league cup and a Champions League spot, and the Charity Shield will be played in a stadium in Qatar that is built on the bodies of 10,000 migrant workers.
Online KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43684 on: Today at 08:57:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:53:59 am
Well, the more sportswashers get involved into the Premier League, the prospect of playing the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Benfica or Ajax on weekly basis becomes more attractive ...
  ;D  :butt

We are English mate. This is our league. We dont want to bail out poor has beens in the continent when they plucked all our talent over the years for measly fees. I was supporting the super league before you and even I can see why they want it to happen so bad. Never seen you in the main forum always pushing your weird agenda in the general section. Give it a rest.

Offline thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43685 on: Today at 08:59:27 am »
Surprised Abu Dhabi arent in for them - get the Manchester team they really wanted. I wonder if this is a worry for city fans. Buy Utd, and they wont care much what happens to city. If theyre relegated theyd cut their losses.
Online Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43686 on: Today at 08:59:51 am »
Few ostriches still around.

Nothing is guaranteed obviously but if Qatar take them over it wont be the same as before, unlike the glaziers oil states dont sit content if their club swims around in 8th place for a few seasons or with some Gollum looking no mark at the wheel.

PSG have won 8 of the last 10 titles in France, before that theyd won 2 in their history.

We all unfortunately know about City and how theyve cleaned up the last decade robbing Klopp of his rightful history.

Still up in the air if the mancs will Fuck up or continue being shite but no avoiding the fact it will not be anything like the last owners.
Online FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43687 on: Today at 09:00:16 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:57:30 am
  ;D  :butt

We are English mate. This is our league. We dont want to bail out poor has beens in the continent when they plucked all our talent over the years for measly fees. I was supporting the super league before you and even I can see why they want it to happen so bad. Never seen you in the main forum always pushing your weird agenda in the general section. Give it a rest.

Could you maybe swap places with him?

Signed, The Whole of RAWK.
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43688 on: Today at 09:00:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:53:59 am
Well, the more sportswashers get involved into the Premier League, the prospect of playing the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Benfica or Ajax on weekly basis becomes more attractive ...

No thanks.
Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43689 on: Today at 09:02:04 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:53:57 am
  ;D RAWKs own FSG mouth piece. Would rather have Qatari owners over your yank daddy.

Theres a special place in hell for you and James Pearce ;D

Ah, so you are who Samie refers to.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:08:37 pm
Mofo Redcafe doesn't rep Mancs, neither does RAWK rep LFC.

Thank fuck you are nothing more than one of those trolls from Twitter.
Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43690 on: Today at 09:02:34 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:57:30 am
  ;D  :butt

We are English mate. This is our league. We dont want to bail out poor has beens in the continent when they plucked all our talent over the years for measly fees. I was supporting the super league before you and even I can see why they want it to happen so bad. Never seen you in the main forum always pushing your weird agenda in the general section. Give it a rest.

Well, most of us aren't. The majority are Scouse, and rest of us are international. So, you English are in the minority ...
Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43691 on: Today at 09:03:08 am »
So when the c*nts sing murderers, will they be singing about us or the middle East propaganda machine they'll willing sell their souls to?

Che Nevilles right wrist must be killing this morning, fucking hypocritical c*nt.

Online KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43692 on: Today at 09:08:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:02:34 am
Well, most of us aren't. The majority are Scouse, and rest of us are international. So, you English are in the minority ...
  ;D still in the British isles. I dont want to bail out your continental buddies that ransacked my club. Tell Barca to split the ESL money with a club from where you are from Red Star Belgrade.
Online rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43693 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:47:07 am
If Ratcliffe gets Man Utd, the Qataris will turn their attention to LFC. That is a much worse scenario for us ...

Probably true but Id want neither to buy us
Online The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43694 on: Today at 09:12:52 am »
Think it's important to remember that they are still shite.
