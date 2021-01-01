« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2750748 times)

Offline Elliemental

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43640 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
If it isn't dead, they need to stop clubs like Chelsea from doing what they did in the last window. Rules need to be put in place to stop that from happening again.

You might not like what Chelsea did but, technically, it was legal. I believe the loophole they exploited is now closed and, if there is any justice in the universe, their actions will come back to bite them on the arse.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43641 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:44:39 pm
You are deluding yourself if you think Man Utd wouldn't be invited to join the ESL if it started up. Or that they wouldn't be interested in joining themselves. Man Utd aren't as reliant on sportswashing money as other clubs are. They'd jump at the chance to join, because they wouldn't be able to cope with being left out. And I'll leave it there.

Man Utd under Qatar ownership will have no interest in joining the ESL. They will have the money to compete with Man City and Newcastle for the PL, plus with PSG for the CL. The ESL will be for the normal clubs ...
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43642 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm »
A lot of people losing their shit in here, look the fact is Utd already outsepend City so not much change there really, do up their stadium a bit, new nets and bibs at the training ground etc but let's face it as much as we mock Pep as a cheque book manager City definitely wouldn't be as dominant domestically these last 6 years without him in charge, yes they would have still won stuff but only him and Klopp are able to get teams hitting the 99/100 point seasons so as long as we get new owners or even investors who are willing to pump a bit of extra money in when needed alongside what we currently earn (infrastructure payments paid off etc) then we will still be competitive, don't need oil money for that whatsoever.

Fuck those manc rats willing to sell their souls joyfully, they really don't need oil money for the same reasons mentioned above either, any of the other bidders would be good enough but they are too thick to see it.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43643 on: Today at 12:01:32 am »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43644 on: Today at 12:05:37 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm
A lot of people losing their shit in here, look the fact is Utd already outsepend City so not much change there really, do up their stadium a bit, new nets and bibs at the training ground etc but let's face it as much as we mock Pep as a cheque book manager City definitely wouldn't be as dominant domestically these last 6 years without him in charge, yes they would have still won stuff but only him and Klopp are able to get teams hitting the 99/100 point seasons so as long as we get new owners or even investors who are willing to pump a bit of extra money in when needed alongside what we currently earn (infrastructure payments paid off etc) then we will still be competitive, don't need oil money for that whatsoever.

Fuck those manc rats willing to sell their souls joyfully, they really don't need oil money for the same reasons mentioned above either, any of the other bidders would be good enough but they are too thick to see it.

Dont see minority investors pumping money in when the principle owner doesnt.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43645 on: Today at 12:17:46 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm
A lot of people losing their shit in here, look the fact is Utd already outsepend City so not much change there really, do up their stadium a bit, new nets and bibs at the training ground etc but let's face it as much as we mock Pep as a cheque book manager City definitely wouldn't be as dominant domestically these last 6 years without him in charge, yes they would have still won stuff but only him and Klopp are able to get teams hitting the 99/100 point seasons so as long as we get new owners or even investors who are willing to pump a bit of extra money in when needed alongside what we currently earn (infrastructure payments paid off etc) then we will still be competitive, don't need oil money for that whatsoever.

Fuck those manc rats willing to sell their souls joyfully, they really don't need oil money for the same reasons mentioned above either, any of the other bidders would be good enough but they are too thick to see it.

But do United spend more than city?  Because we don't know what city really spend. 
And we'll soon be competing with three oil states. Not just on the pitch but  also in the transfer market. That goes for the likes of the big Spanish teams and Bayern too.
My prediction is that shortly every premier league and every champions league will be won by those teams. There may be the odd exception in a freak year but it'll be extremely rare.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43646 on: Today at 12:19:10 am »
Hopefully they have all the luck of the Qatari National team and not win a home game next season.
Logged
Offline JackWard33

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43647 on: Today at 12:22:18 am »
Hats off to the Qatari banker who no one had heard of til yesterday and his 9 2 foundation with no trading history  fcuk me he must be the most charismatic hardest working rainmaker in history to raise 6 billion with nothing more than a business card and a logo 
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43648 on: Today at 12:26:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:18 am
Hats off to the Qatari banker who no one had heard of til yesterday and his 9 2 foundation with no trading history  fcuk me he must be the most charismatic hardest working rainmaker in history to raise 6 billion with nothing more than a business card and a logo 

Probably went to the same school as those PPE suppliers that didn't exist until AFTER they were awarded government contracts.  ;)
Offline didi shamone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43649 on: Today at 12:27:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:18 am
Hats off to the Qatari banker who no one had heard of til yesterday and his 9 2 foundation with no trading history  fcuk me he must be the most charismatic hardest working rainmaker in history to raise 6 billion with nothing more than a business card and a logo 

Apparently he's a lifelong Man U fan. Surely has a season ticket and evidence of attending regularly.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43650 on: Today at 12:38:25 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm
UEFA have already closed that loophole. Player contracts can no longer be amortised for >5 years.

Its presumably not retrospective though so Chelsea will still be fine be fine in terms of their recent spending spree.
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43651 on: Today at 12:48:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:37 am
Dont see minority investors pumping money in when the principle owner doesnt.
I don't see it either so it will have to be a sale then as this will push them even closer to that end now.
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43652 on: Today at 01:02:43 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:17:46 am
But do United spend more than city?  Because we don't know what city really spend. 
And we'll soon be competing with three oil states. Not just on the pitch but  also in the transfer market. That goes for the likes of the big Spanish teams and Bayern too.
My prediction is that shortly every premier league and every champions league will be won by those teams. There may be the odd exception in a freak year but it'll be extremely rare.
Remind me how many CL trophies City and PSG have again? Look its obvious with all the other teams around us spending big and being state owned makes things harder and honestly if FSG spend at their current rate then yes we could well be fighting it out for 5th place especially when Klopp leaves, but in a couple of months we could well have new investment or more likely new owners so let's all just chill out a bit.

And the charges against City mean Utd probably won't be able to inflate sponsorship and pay people off the books, hell they don't need to the amount they earn but newsflash we earnt more than they last year so the same goes for us.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43653 on: Today at 01:30:32 am »
Barney Ronay from The Guardian

Quote
Qatar buying Manchester United would be a disaster  just look at the state of PSG
Barney Ronay

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/feb/17/qatar-buying-manchester-united-would-be-a-disaster-just-look-at-the-state-of-psg
Offline 4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43654 on: Today at 01:39:51 am »
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43655 on: Today at 06:20:54 am »
I suspect that we'll be seeing some fancy dress at Old Trafford tomorrow.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43656 on: Today at 07:13:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:30:32 am
Barney Ronay from The Guardian


Well, he is not wrong. Ratcliffe buying Man Utd at this point would be much worse for us ...
Online rocco

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43657 on: Today at 07:26:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:13:14 am
Well, he is not wrong. Ratcliffe buying Man Utd at this point would be much worse for us ...

Id be worried about both bidders as Ratcliffe will pile plenty of debt onto any club he buys
Online Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43658 on: Today at 07:30:29 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
You might not like what Chelsea did but, technically, it was legal. I believe the loophole they exploited is now closed and, if there is any justice in the universe, their actions will come back to bite them on the arse.

Chelsea will spend another fortune in the summer,  starting with Felix and Nkunku.  Not like it was a one off. They'd be spending 100 mill this week on someone if the window was open.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43659 on: Today at 07:31:56 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:26:39 am
Id be worried about both bidders as Ratcliffe will pile plenty of debt onto any club he buys

Are you assuming he would turn his attentions to us?
Online rocco

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43660 on: Today at 07:33:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:31:56 am
Are you assuming he would turn his attentions to us?
No  from a united perspective on both bids
Online lionel_messias

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43661 on: Today at 07:42:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:30:29 am
Chelsea will spend another fortune in the summer,  starting with Felix and Nkunku.  Not like it was a one off. They'd be spending 100 mill this week on someone if the window was open.

Neymar would be perfect for them, with the nightclubs in Chelsea plus he's injury prone and plays wide-left.

The perfect money-sink for Brewster's Millions.
Online Lycan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43662 on: Today at 07:45:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
Man Utd under Qatar ownership will have no interest in joining the ESL. They will have the money to compete with Man City and Newcastle for the PL, plus with PSG for the CL. The ESL will be for the normal clubs ...

Their massive egos won't allow them to miss out on the ESL of the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea are taking part in it. You are deluding yourself if you think otherwise.
