A lot of people losing their shit in here, look the fact is Utd already outsepend City so not much change there really, do up their stadium a bit, new nets and bibs at the training ground etc but let's face it as much as we mock Pep as a cheque book manager City definitely wouldn't be as dominant domestically these last 6 years without him in charge, yes they would have still won stuff but only him and Klopp are able to get teams hitting the 99/100 point seasons so as long as we get new owners or even investors who are willing to pump a bit of extra money in when needed alongside what we currently earn (infrastructure payments paid off etc) then we will still be competitive, don't need oil money for that whatsoever.



Fuck those manc rats willing to sell their souls joyfully, they really don't need oil money for the same reasons mentioned above either, any of the other bidders would be good enough but they are too thick to see it.