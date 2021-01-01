« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2749320 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43640 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
If it isn't dead, they need to stop clubs like Chelsea from doing what they did in the last window. Rules need to be put in place to stop that from happening again.

You might not like what Chelsea did but, technically, it was legal. I believe the loophole they exploited is now closed and, if there is any justice in the universe, their actions will come back to bite them on the arse.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43641 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:44:39 pm
You are deluding yourself if you think Man Utd wouldn't be invited to join the ESL if it started up. Or that they wouldn't be interested in joining themselves. Man Utd aren't as reliant on sportswashing money as other clubs are. They'd jump at the chance to join, because they wouldn't be able to cope with being left out. And I'll leave it there.

Man Utd under Qatar ownership will have no interest in joining the ESL. They will have the money to compete with Man City and Newcastle for the PL, plus with PSG for the CL. The ESL will be for the normal clubs ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43642 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm »
A lot of people losing their shit in here, look the fact is Utd already outsepend City so not much change there really, do up their stadium a bit, new nets and bibs at the training ground etc but let's face it as much as we mock Pep as a cheque book manager City definitely wouldn't be as dominant domestically these last 6 years without him in charge, yes they would have still won stuff but only him and Klopp are able to get teams hitting the 99/100 point seasons so as long as we get new owners or even investors who are willing to pump a bit of extra money in when needed alongside what we currently earn (infrastructure payments paid off etc) then we will still be competitive, don't need oil money for that whatsoever.

Fuck those manc rats willing to sell their souls joyfully, they really don't need oil money for the same reasons mentioned above either, any of the other bidders would be good enough but they are too thick to see it.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43643 on: Today at 12:01:32 am »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43644 on: Today at 12:05:37 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm
A lot of people losing their shit in here, look the fact is Utd already outsepend City so not much change there really, do up their stadium a bit, new nets and bibs at the training ground etc but let's face it as much as we mock Pep as a cheque book manager City definitely wouldn't be as dominant domestically these last 6 years without him in charge, yes they would have still won stuff but only him and Klopp are able to get teams hitting the 99/100 point seasons so as long as we get new owners or even investors who are willing to pump a bit of extra money in when needed alongside what we currently earn (infrastructure payments paid off etc) then we will still be competitive, don't need oil money for that whatsoever.

Fuck those manc rats willing to sell their souls joyfully, they really don't need oil money for the same reasons mentioned above either, any of the other bidders would be good enough but they are too thick to see it.

Dont see minority investors pumping money in when the principle owner doesnt.
