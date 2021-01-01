I may not want us to be owned by an oil-state club, but I would give a shit if we just ended up becoming some midtable plodders who never had the chance of competing at the top again. That would hurt. In fact, I think that would hurt you and everyone else on here. So I'm not buying this " I wouldn't give a shit stuff".



I mean, no way I can prove it to you likeBut I really dont care, I didnt chose to support this club, I was brought up supporting them, been lucky to see them win a shit ton of stuff. Used to go see them through the shit times and some of the good, some of the best times friends and camaraderie wise was during the shitter times.I always felt the league and CL weve won recently was kinds of a finally moment - delighted we did it, but it also felt like a weight taken off, and I was glad to have got the chance to see it happening one more time. So yeah, now, not arsed, will always love the club and love the interactions and even some of the banter, but Ive hated the PL for years, its shit, I dont watch it much.