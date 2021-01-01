« previous next »
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43520 on: Today at 10:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 10:27:07 pm
We just need owners who'd be willing to invest. A lot. You don't need to be an oil state to do that.

Where are they though? That's the question.
Online jepovic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43521 on: Today at 10:30:25 pm »
I'm not so sure many more clubs will be oil clubs. Only one club can win, so some oil club will end up being 5th or something. That's a pretty poor prospect for someone who wants to top his bilionaire mates
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43522 on: Today at 10:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:26:05 pm
I may not want us to be owned by an oil-state club, but I would give a shit if we just ended up becoming some midtable plodders who never had the chance of competing at the top again. That would hurt. In fact, I think that would hurt you and everyone else on here. So I'm not buying this " I wouldn't give a shit stuff".

I mean, no way I can prove it to you like  ;D

But I really dont care, I didnt chose to support this club, I was brought up supporting them, been lucky to see them win a shit ton of stuff. Used to go see them through the shit times and some of the good, some of the best times friends and camaraderie wise was during the shitter times.

I always felt the league and CL weve won recently was kinds of a finally moment - delighted we did it, but it also felt like a weight taken off, and I was glad to have got the chance to see it happening one more time. So yeah, now, not arsed, will always love the club and love the interactions and even some of the banter, but Ive hated the PL for years, its shit, I dont watch it much.
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43523 on: Today at 10:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:26:05 pm
I may not want us to be owned by an oil-state club, but I would give a shit if we just ended up becoming some midtable plodders who never had the chance of competing at the top again. That would hurt. In fact, I think that would hurt you and everyone else on here. So I'm not buying this " I wouldn't give a shit stuff".

Maybe not give a shit, it hurts when we lose and it's even worse when we're finishing miles away from where we want to. I'd still take that rather than being owned by a sports washing vehicle though. If that happens and we're scrambling around mid-table (and I don't think that's a given regardless), then whatever, we'll still have a club worth supporting.
Online Legs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43524 on: Today at 10:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 10:27:06 pm
What has Gary Neville and MUST got to say about all this?Have SOS been taken for a ride by the Mancs?

Youll be waiting a long time if you expect him to say anything negative.

Just watch his responses when Merton/Hislop quizzed him about Qatar the buffoon was bumbling away stupid answers thats what happens when intelligent people question him and not dimwits like Richards.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43525 on: Today at 10:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:29:18 pm
Is he the one that took over Valencia mate? Is he Che Neville's mate as well?  ;D
Nope, that was Peter Lim.
Online Nick110581

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43526 on: Today at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:16:15 pm
Thats the problem isnt it? If we get state owners then there is little joy in winning. The way its going tho, if we dont get state owners there will be little chance of winning anyway. The game seems pretty pointless either way. Maybe the solution is a breakaway domestic league but I dont see that happening.


You realise we won the League with City cheating.
Online Caps4444

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43527 on: Today at 10:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:26:05 pm
I may not want us to be owned by an oil-state club, but I would give a shit if we just ended up becoming some midtable plodders who never had the chance of competing at the top again. That would hurt. In fact, I think that would hurt you and everyone else on here. So I'm not buying this " I wouldn't give a shit stuff".

Totally agree.but even when we were bad, we always had optimism.there were only really a couple of top teams.
We always had a good chance of top 4.
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43528 on: Today at 10:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:29:18 pm
Is he the one that took over Valencia mate? Is he Che Neville's mate as well?  ;D

That's Peter Lim. He wanted to buy us in 2010, thankfully that didn't happen. He's made a mess at Valencia, is mates with a lot of Man Utd players and most inexplicably, hired Che Neville as a manager.
Online jepovic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43529 on: Today at 10:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:32:19 pm
You realise we won the League with City cheating.
And there are currently 6 non-oil clubs ahead of us.
Online Nick110581

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43530 on: Today at 10:35:07 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:33:41 pm
And there are currently 6 non-oil clubs ahead of us.

Whats your point ?
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43531 on: Today at 10:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:29:26 pm
Where are they though? That's the question.


I guess £2b for 49% would scare most interested investors away. Everything points to that FSG is only interest in a minority sale of the club.
Online Caps4444

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43532 on: Today at 10:36:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:33:41 pm
And there are currently 6 non-oil clubs ahead of us.

We have an ageing midfieldthat needs replacing which will cost 150-200m.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43533 on: Today at 10:36:19 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 10:35:16 pm

I guess £2b for 49% would scare most interested investors away. Everything points to that FSG is only interest in a minority sale of the club.
No, everything points to FSG wanting an unrealistic price to sell.
Online jepovic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43534 on: Today at 10:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:35:07 pm
Whats your point ?
Many other things than oil money matters for success
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43535 on: Today at 10:36:27 pm »
Tom Morgan@Tom_Morgs·9m
EXCLUSIVE  Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tabled his British  bid for Manchester United. #MUFC
Online GreatEx

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43536 on: Today at 10:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:07:53 pm
You have a good point, but those fans tend to be local to the team.
For example, I dont see millions of Fulham fans outside of London, let alone England.
But there are millions of LFC fans outside of England.


I live in Australia and would support LFC as much in the championship as in the champions league. Hell, I didn't follow the game at all in the 80s despite being Liverpool born, and was living in the UK in 2001 and barely noticed the treble, i became a true supporter when the Houllier era started to go sour:). Mate of mine is still crazy for Blackburn after all they've been through.
Online Caps4444

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43537 on: Today at 10:37:20 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 10:35:16 pm

I guess £2b for 49% would scare most interested investors away. Everything points to that FSG is only interest in a minority sale of the club.

Yes they appear to be.which is a shame, especially if they wont invest the required amount we need.
I hope the United sale and possibly Spurs will force their hand.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43538 on: Today at 10:37:32 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:36:27 pm
Tom Morgan@Tom_Morgs·9m
EXCLUSIVE  Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tabled his British  bid for Manchester United. #MUFC
Financed by US banks, but hey.
Offline Samie

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43539 on: Today at 10:37:36 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:32:07 pm
Nope, that was Peter Lim.

Ah that's the one.

Fuckin' joker hired Che Neville to manage a historic club like Valencia.  ;D
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43540 on: Today at 10:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:30:27 pm
I mean, no way I can prove it to you like  ;D

But I really dont care, I didnt chose to support this club, I was brought up supporting them, been lucky to see them win a shit ton of stuff. Used to go see them through the shit times and some of the good, some of the best times friends and camaraderie wise was during the shitter times.

I always felt the league and CL weve won recently was kinds of a finally moment - delighted we did it, but it also felt like a weight taken off, and I was glad to have got the chance to see it happening one more time. So yeah, now, not arsed, will always love the club and love the interactions and even some of the banter, but Ive hated the PL for years, its shit, I dont watch it much.

I've supported the club for 40-odd years myself, but ok. sure.  I get people saying they don't want the club to be owned by an oil state, and I'm totally on board with that. But many fans saying that, won't be happy with club our size becoming midtable plodders in the future, no matter what they say now. They will be gutted if we can't compete at the top anymore.
