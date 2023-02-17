« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1078 1079 1080 1081 1082 [1083]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2744764 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,266
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43280 on: Today at 11:33:21 am »
No bids yet?
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,257
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43281 on: Today at 11:50:51 am »
Sky Sports wanking themselves silly over this takeover story. Once this deal goes through you can forget about any talk of human rights abuses or sport washing anywhere on Sky media. The irony is they'll still have their wall to wall taking the knee and equality promotion at every chance without a hint of irony.

Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,515
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43282 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:50:51 am
Sky Sports wanking themselves silly over this takeover story. Once this deal goes through you can forget about any talk of human rights abuses or sport washing anywhere on Sky media. The irony is they'll still have their wall to wall taking the knee and equality promotion at every chance without a hint of irony.

Yeah, like we know as a business Sky, BBC et al will cream themselves over them at all times due to their huge fan base in the UK and abroad. This can't be better proved than the 'Is Rashford the best forward in Europe' story this week on Sky.

It makes sense for them to do this, but this also means like you say if Qatar takeover it will be a non-stop carnival without any mention of sports washing whatsoever. If people thought the ignoring of Abu Dhabi was bad with the little grip City had on the UK media, they ain't seen nothing yet.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,273
  • SPQR
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43283 on: Today at 12:24:37 pm »
Not arsed in the slightest. They've been spending money as if they were state owned ever year since Ferguson left anyway so how much more can it change? £300m instead of £200m a summer? Their biggest problem anyway was management but they seem to have found a very decent manager as things stand.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,055
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43284 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm »
One more Premier League title with Liverpool for Jurgen Klopp would be a marvellous, near-miraculous feat at this rate.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,316
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43285 on: Today at 12:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:24:37 pm
Not arsed in the slightest. They've been spending money as if they were state owned ever year since Ferguson left anyway so how much more can it change? £300m instead of £200m a summer? Their biggest problem anyway was management but they seem to have found a very decent manager as things stand.

The thing is they've been spending beyond their means for years given they blow us out the water even they're out the CL. They have the highest wage bill on top (officially, City are crooked). That should ultimately come back to bite them. Instead they'll just get taken over and then spend even more. I.e. Chelsea.

Whereas every year we live within our means, penny pinch, sell to buy. Yet we're the club stuck in limbo at the moment, while United will go out and throw 300 million at the summer window, same as every other year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,849
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43286 on: Today at 12:48:38 pm »
I read headlines like "fantastic United show character in the Nou Camp" and "Rashford on fire in Barcelona thriller".

And then I checked the actual score. Anyone would think they'd humiliated them 4-0, not come away with a draw thanks to an OG.

Nauseating.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,783
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43287 on: Today at 12:49:24 pm »
Some of you lot might genuinely be better off binning football off completely judging by your reactions to the news that another club might get new owners. There's a lot of things going on at the moment. One of them being a huge, huge investigation into Abu Dhabi cooking the books for well over a decade (to get around fair play rules) as well as both UEFA and FIFA seemingly wanting to level the playing field too. If you've got any faith that any of those things lead into financial fair play being a thing, then good stuff. Because it would hugely negate the impact of sports washers buying clubs.

If you're in the Fromola/clinical camp of thinking that they obviously won't....then yeah, for your health as much as anything just fuck it off. Because the outcome is either Liverpool dont compete anymore, or more likely we get taken over by a similar person/company/organisation. Neither is particularly palatable.

We had over two decades not being able to compete when billionaires taking over clubs to be their personal toys weren't a thing. And since that did become a thing....we've won a load and should have won more. Our most successful spell in decades was against the very same backdrop. If you've not got the faith that we could compete regardless, why bother? Save yourself the pain of it all. I've never, ever known so many 'sky is falling' people continuing with something that quite obviously they get no pleasure from, and that's when we've been fucking brilliant.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43288 on: Today at 01:00:16 pm »
United won't need to cook the books though.  How much a year to the Glazers take out? If that's left to invest in the squad they can legitimately spend a LOT more on the squad than even now.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,783
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43289 on: Today at 01:03:15 pm »
They dont have the advantages or finances to legitimately spend much more than anyone else, they're not that club anymore.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43290 on: Today at 01:05:22 pm »
Had loads of United fans on social media saying United are back etc after drawing against the worst Barca side in nearly 20 years  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,316
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43291 on: Today at 01:05:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:00:16 pm
United won't need to cook the books though.  How much a year to the Glazers take out? If that's left to invest in the squad they can legitimately spend a LOT more on the squad than even now.

Although in the last financial year they earned less revenue than we did, yet we can barely muster an annual net spend every year and we do spend what we earn.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,635
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43292 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:05:22 pm
Had loads of United fans on social media saying United are back etc after drawing against the worst Barca side in nearly 20 years  ;D

Thank Xavi for that.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43293 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm
Once again it seems like some people just want to be able to say what they want without comeback, which is broadly the definition of a narrow minded echo chamber. Thankfully this place ain't it.
No, but when the response is waaah, waaah, waaah, thats hardly reasoned debate. Of course, then it's just a laugh and you should chill out. Make up your mind. People with less of a post count would get ripped to shreds for that nonsense. Sorry but it just gets my goat when you're treated like a simpleton or a hysterical child because you have less than 10k posts. If you can't see the way the wind is blowing and that our game is potentially being destroyed from the inside, then more fool you. And you accuse others of putting their head in the sand when the very game they love is at stake... the irony.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:42 pm by Vote For Pedro »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43294 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:55:49 am
Im sorry, its fantasy if people think we can outperform 3 state oil teams and Chelsea.
Klopp wont be here forever and yes we may find another Klopp.but beating one state team is hard enough, beating 3 or 4 will be too much.
Yes, winning is not the be all and end all.but Liverpool FC want to win, have a history of winning and need to continue to have a reasonable and fair chance.and we wont without matching at least 50% of the fees that the state clubs will pay.
So what are you actually saying? What do you want us to do if everything will be as awful and doom and gloom as you are making out?

You've had a whinge and the cry at the unfairness of it all, now what's your solution? Something realistic and workable I mean, not a fantasy.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:34:01 am
Glorious failure, bit of a heady drop from the Shankly and Paisley mottos ;D . Doesnt quite have the same ring to it.
Definitely one for the wall decals at Kirkby and Anfield, I reckon ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43295 on: Today at 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:24:37 pm
Not arsed in the slightest. They've been spending money as if they were state owned ever year since Ferguson left anyway so how much more can it change? £300m instead of £200m a summer? Their biggest problem anyway was management but they seem to have found a very decent manager as things stand.
Yes! I'm with this guy! Always knew you talked sense ;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43296 on: Today at 01:59:46 pm »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43297 on: Today at 02:08:45 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:38:05 pm
No, but when the response is waaah, waaah, waaah, thats hardly reasoned debate. Of course, then it's just a laugh and you should chill out. Make up your mind.
*shrugs* Person makes a variety of different posts shocker! Sometimes he's serious, sometimes he jokes. How can this possibly be allowed? Call the bizzies!!!111!1

Everyone should Make Up Your Mind TM and only post in one way!!!111

Quote
People with less of a post count would get ripped to shreds for that nonsense. Sorry but it just gets my goat when you're treated like a simpleton or a hysterical child because you have less than 10k posts.
You're totally imagining this and it's a pretty outrageous slur actually. I can't speak for anyone else but I have never looked at a person's post count and allowed that to determine my response and I don't think anyone else does so either. Every response to every post is based upon the content of the post. And there've been some briliant posts in recent times from new posters. So maybe you should stop with the untrue accusations. Hell I've just agreed with and praised Caligula! What more proof do you need? ;)

Quote
If you can't see the way the wind is blowing and that our game is potentially being destroyed from the inside, then more fool you. And you accuse others of putting their head in the sand when the very game they love is at stake... the irony.
So much wrong here, just random made up stuff. e.g 1) I've never said that the game isn't being destroyed; you should read my posts against those who 'want City to win the title' for example. What I've said is what do you expect to do about it? What CAN we do about it? Other than carry and do our best to finesse what we do and find ways to bridge the disparities that wealth will afford our rivals. We can't be as rich so we have to be smarter.

But yes, I do somewhat cyncically suspect that for some of the more vocal moaners the answer may be 'if you can't beat 'em, join 'em' but they're not quite brave enough to say so. Perhaps I'm wrong in that. It's based on a general view of human nature rather than anything specific.

2) I've never accused anyone of putting their head in the sand

3) Has there ever been a more misunderstood and misused term and concept than 'irony'? ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,040
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43298 on: Today at 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:38:05 pm
No, but when the response is waaah, waaah, waaah, thats hardly reasoned debate. Of course, then it's just a laugh and you should chill out. Make up your mind. People with less of a post count would get ripped to shreds for that nonsense. Sorry but it just gets my goat when you're treated like a simpleton or a hysterical child because you have less than 10k posts. If you can't see the way the wind is blowing and that our game is potentially being destroyed from the inside, then more fool you. And you accuse others of putting their head in the sand when the very game they love is at stake... the irony.

I've got loads of posts and am still treated like a simpleton and a hysterical child and if you don't shut yer face, you'll be getting a Barbie Doll Enema and that's not even mentioning Ken.
Logged
Poor.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,635
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43299 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
Some rumours about United wanting to make another push for Bellingham. Probably internally generated off the back of takeover talks.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43300 on: Today at 02:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:08:57 pm
I've got loads of posts and am still treated like a simpleton and a hysterical child and if you don't shut yer face, you'll be getting a Barbie Doll Enema and that's not even mentioning Ken.

 ;D
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43301 on: Today at 02:39:03 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:59:46 pm
This is a bit interesting. Kudos to them really.



Link to article: https://theathletic.com/4213039/2023/02/17/manchester-united-takeover-two-thirds-of-fans-want-sir-jim-ratcliffe/?source=emp_shared_article

You'd get very different results if the question was Qatar or Glazers.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,786
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43302 on: Today at 02:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:05:33 pm
Although in the last financial year they earned less revenue than we did, yet we can barely muster an annual net spend every year and we do spend what we earn.

Agreed. However we've had five years of on pitch success, including CL revenue.
They've been out of it for a bit.
I don't forsee them buying a whole new squad every transfer window, but I can see them being able to continually refresh the squad in a way we haven't.
Not a problem right now, but in a decade it could be very different.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,266
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43303 on: Today at 02:42:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:19:05 pm
Some rumours about United wanting to make another push for Bellingham. Probably internally generated off the back of takeover talks.

If this takeover goes through they'll definitely be in for him.
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43304 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:08:45 pm
*shrugs* Person makes a variety of different posts shocker! Sometimes he's serious, sometimes he jokes. How can this possibly be allowed? Call the bizzies!!!111!1

Everyone should Make Up Your Mind TM and only post in one way!!!111
You're totally imagining this and it's a pretty outrageous slur actually. I can't speak for anyone else but I have never looked at a person's post count and allowed that to determine my response and I don't think anyone else does so either. Every response to every post is based upon the content of the post. And there've been some briliant posts in recent times from new posters. So maybe you should stop with the untrue accusations. Hell I've just agreed with and praised Caligula! What more proof do you need? ;)
So much wrong here, just random made up stuff. e.g 1) I've never said that the game isn't being destroyed; you should read my posts against those who 'want City to win the title' for example. What I've said is what do you expect to do about it? What CAN we do about it? Other than carry and do our best to finesse what we do and find ways to bridge the disparities that wealth will afford our rivals. We can't be as rich so we have to be smarter.

But yes, I do somewhat cyncically suspect that for some of the more vocal moaners the answer may be 'if you can't beat 'em, join 'em' but they're not quite brave enough to say so. Perhaps I'm wrong in that. It's based on a general view of human nature rather than anything specific.

2) I've never accused anyone of putting their head in the sand

3) Has there ever been a more misunderstood and misused term and concept than 'irony'? ;)

Christ it's like listening to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson at PMQs  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:31 pm by Vote For Pedro »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43305 on: Today at 02:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Christ it's like listening to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson at PMQs.
I can also quote Latin poetry. Be thankful that I don't!! ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43306 on: Today at 02:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:46:57 pm
I can also quote Latin poetry. Be thankful that I don't!! ;)

 ;D
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43307 on: Today at 02:59:03 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:39:03 pm
You'd get very different results if the question was Qatar or Glazers.

A poll I saw on twitter was pretty much that. 77% said Qatar.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43308 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:46:57 pm
I can also quote Latin poetry. Be thankful that I don't!! ;)

Go on... tell us about Peppa Pig World. :)

 ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,378
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43309 on: Today at 03:59:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:33:56 am
But in those 7 years we would've won a lot more had it not been for a sports washed team who spent way more than us.  Will be even more difficult to complete if there's more of them.

And if there were 3 sports washing teams instead of one, what would that one be complaining about?

People seem to think City will continue to stock up on all the good/great players. Or buy superstars every transfer window.

But when there are 3 playing that game it dilutes all three.

People look at PSG, but there aren't 3 sports washers in Ligue 1. PSG has some super stars but have squad fillers in their starting 11. Which is why they have problems in the CL. They can primarily walk Ligue 1. They wouldn't if two other  sports washers were around.

But back to the PL.

So the fuck what if Man utd get bought out and people think they can now spend more. Does that mean they spend 20 mil more on Sancho? Or 20 mil more on Maguire? Or 30  mil more on Antony? Because teams will just rinse them even more because they know they have the money.

And yes, a rising tide floats all boats, so transfer fees go up across the board. But that doesn't mean there aren't good players out there for little old don't have a pot to piss in Liverpool to go buy.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG.... all had the money to outbid us and buy Salah and Mane. Did they? Who gives a shit if you throw into the mix Saudi FC of Newcastle.


It's Man City who should be the most worried as their free reign to outspend everyone in the PL will be diluted.

We , on the other hand, will just play smart and build a "team".
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,099
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43310 on: Today at 04:06:04 pm »
If Utd get even more money, it means that can make more mistakes like City do in the transfer market.  £80m on Antony hasn't worked out?  Nevermind, just bench him and continue to pay his wages while we get someone else in for £100m.  And repeat.  Eventually they get a top quality starting 11 and loaded bench.

It was tough competing against City because they stacked their squad and their bench was probably more expensive than our first 11.  We played it smart and built a team, and yet that wasn't enough to beat them.  It'll be even less likely with more oil money in the league.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,316
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43311 on: Today at 04:10:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:06:04 pm
If Utd get even more money, it means that can make more mistakes like City do in the transfer market.  £80m on Antony hasn't worked out?  Nevermind, just bench him and continue to pay his wages while we get someone else in for £100m.  And repeat.  Eventually they get a top quality starting 11 and loaded bench.

It was tough competing against City because they stacked their squad and their bench was probably more expensive than our first 11.  We played it smart and built a team, and yet that wasn't enough to beat them.  It'll be even less likely with more oil money in the league.

They already do that. Sancho was an 80 million flop. No bother we'll just get someone else for 80 mill. He doesn't work out? Same again. Yet we curse ourselves 5 years later that Keita never worked out as we need to get every transfer right.

80 million for Maguire. 50 million on an absolute garbage right back. Break the world record on Pogba and let him go for nothing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43312 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:46:57 pm
I can also quote Latin poetry. Be thankful that I don't!! ;)

Yeah, don't use Latin around these parts ;D
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,016
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43313 on: Today at 05:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:46:57 pm
I can also quote Latin poetry. Be thankful that I don't!! ;)
I'd like to see some Latrine poetry, maybe?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,327
  • @tharris113
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43314 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:06:04 pm
If Utd get even more money, it means that can make more mistakes like City do in the transfer market.  £80m on Antony hasn't worked out?  Nevermind, just bench him and continue to pay his wages while we get someone else in for £100m.  And repeat.  Eventually they get a top quality starting 11 and loaded bench.

It was tough competing against City because they stacked their squad and their bench was probably more expensive than our first 11.  We played it smart and built a team, and yet that wasn't enough to beat them.  It'll be even less likely with more oil money in the league.
That's literally what they've been doing for a decade
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,849
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43315 on: Today at 05:59:20 pm »
I don't care about their spending under potential Qatar ownership, as has been pointed out above, they've been at it like drunken sailors for the past decade.

No, what will annoy me is if the gross incompetence and comedy value disappears. They've given so much of it over that time.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 1078 1079 1080 1081 1082 [1083]   Go Up
« previous next »
 