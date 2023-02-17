But in those 7 years we would've won a lot more had it not been for a sports washed team who spent way more than us. Will be even more difficult to complete if there's more of them.
And if there were 3 sports washing teams instead of one, what would that one be complaining about?
People seem to think City will continue to stock up on all the good/great players. Or buy superstars every transfer window.
But when there are 3 playing that game it dilutes all three.
People look at PSG, but there aren't 3 sports washers in Ligue 1. PSG has some super stars but have squad fillers in their starting 11. Which is why they have problems in the CL. They can primarily walk Ligue 1. They wouldn't if two other sports washers were around.
But back to the PL.
So the fuck what if Man utd get bought out and people think they can now spend more. Does that mean they spend 20 mil more on Sancho? Or 20 mil more on Maguire? Or 30 mil more on Antony? Because teams will just rinse them even more because they know they have the money.
And yes, a rising tide floats all boats, so transfer fees go up across the board. But that doesn't mean there aren't good players out there for little old don't have a pot to piss in Liverpool to go buy.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG.... all had the money to outbid us and buy Salah and Mane. Did they? Who gives a shit if you throw into the mix Saudi FC of Newcastle.
It's Man City who should be the most worried as their free reign to outspend everyone in the PL will be diluted.
We , on the other hand, will just play smart and build a "team".