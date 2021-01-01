« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

clinical

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
They are about to inflate the market even further.
Kop Kings

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
I'm guessing you'd like a bit of sand, amirite?  ;)

Jesus you guys are actually insufferable. No one wants sportswashers to take us over, but the fans on here who are rightly worried that this might absolutely tank the league for Liverpool going forward have every right to voice their concerns without being patronised
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm
Scenes when they pay £200m on Jude and he wins them the title in a couple of years.
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
I know at the end of the day it's 11v11, but when the teams you face her to pick their 11 first it's likely to be once every decade or so you even have a shot of winning. If you have to get past three or more teams in that situation it's going to be almost impossible. If there's only one 'clean' spot for CL imagine how hard it will be to attract top players. I know there will be five spots soon. But if there are three taken already...
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
I think the only issue i have is not so much being able to compete financially with these states, but also with clubs who are not affiliated with states. Arsenal, current Chelsea, even Spurs, all spending significantly more on transfers than us. There is no way we are competing if that continues to be the case.
What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?

Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.

If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:

1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us

2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!

3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.

It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.

I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.
FlashGordon

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Jesus you guys are actually insufferable. No one wants sportswashers to take us over, but the fans on here who are rightly worried that this might absolutely tank the league for Liverpool going forward have every right to voice their concerns without being patronised

You might want to look at that closed FSG thread.
Caps4444

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm
The usual head in the sand merchants patronising the fans on here who are (fairly) stating that if this goes through it potentially leaves us in the dust. Same people patronising the fans in the summer who were (fairly) stating that a lack of funds could cost us. Rinse and repeat

There are always going to be 2 sides.personally feel that if we dont have new owners with financial backing we will get left behind.
Yes we can potentially buy a cheap gem with the current structure, but with the age of our team we need a lot of investment and FSG will not do it.
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm
What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?

Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.

If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:

1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us

2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!

3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.

It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.

I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.

Pushing the owners that is likely to cash in10x the amount they put in is not 4). never mind
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Jesus you guys are actually insufferable.
Heh heh, it was an open goal. Beggng for it. How could I resist? ;D

Quote
No one wants sportswashers to take us over,
Quite a few people do. And those numbers will, sadly, grow, as will the clamour that goes with it.

Quote
but the fans on here who are rightly worried that this might absolutely tank the league for Liverpool going forward have every right to voice their concerns without being patronised
Nah. No one gets to say anything with impunity. You can say what you want. And then others can reply to it. Just like you are allowed to reply to me and call me patronising and insufferable. More power to you. See my sig.

Once again it seems like some people just want to be able to say what they want without comeback, which is broadly the definition of a narrow minded echo chamber. Thankfully this place ain't it.
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm
Pushing the owners that is likely to cash in10x the amount they put in is not 4). never mind
Yer wha?

Not quite sure what you mean but if I understand that correctly that's an FSG discussion point, not a nation states buying up clubs discussion point. Blah blah blah every thread is an FSG thread blah blah
Caps4444

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
The United news is public as they are trading on the stock exchange.hard to keep it under wraps.
Almost certain we will have some interest.
If FSG are not willing to put in their own money to fund transfers (significant transfers) they will soon realise that they will struggle to compete with the state clubs.and in all likelihood their investment value will not rise a lot moreand may drop especially if we lose out on CL income.
In my opinion, if the United and Spurs transactions go through.will almost certainly want to sell.
Before anyone asks, I dont have a source.but these guys are businessmen, they have made over 10x their investment. They will be selling us at the top of the price range. They would be stupid not to sell.

Jus to add, wouldnt be surprised if one of Uniteds bidders does not bid for us if they fail with the United bid
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm
If we don't win the damn transfer window next summer, well that's it for me.



Seems to be all some care about.
killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm
What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?

Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.

If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:

1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us

2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!

3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.

It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.

I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.

Im not talking about state owned countries i am talking about clubs not owned by states right now. We are bigger than Arsenal and Spurs and we should spend more than them.
Andy82lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm
Not really that arsed if they want to be owned by an oil state, weve proved we can battle with them lot and win leagues against them.

That said anyone thinking this wont mean the mancs being the new PSG, buying anyone they want in world football and trying to dominate for years is incredibly optimistic.
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Im not talking about state owned countries i am talking about clubs not owned by states right now. We are bigger than Arsenal and Spurs and we should spend more than them.
Sure and that could be part of option 1 - do what we can to ameliorate the disparities. The owners changing their model can be part of that. But say we don't. We keep the same owners and the same model. What then?

The options are still the same. Well options 2 or 3: give up or keep trying.

There's no option as far as I can see but to keep trying and fighting
Kop Kings

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm
Heh heh, it was an open goal. Beggng for it. How could I resist? ;D
Quite a few people do. And those numbers will, sadly, grow, as will the clamour that goes with it.
Nah. No one gets to say anything with impunity. You can say what you want. And then others can reply to it. Just like you are allowed to reply to me and call me patronising and insufferable. More power to you. See my sig.

Once again it seems like some people just want to be able to say what they want without comeback, which is broadly the definition of a narrow minded echo chamber. Thankfully this place ain't it.

But people like yourself use quotes from other fans who have a different view and twist it to fit your agenda.

At no point did I say I wanted a sportwasher to take us over - your response to me was to insinuate that that is what I wanted..It's always the same

Legs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm
Not really that arsed if they want to be owned by an oil state, weve proved we can battle with them lot and win leagues against them.

That said anyone thinking this wont mean the mancs being the new PSG, buying anyone they want in world football and trying to dominate for years is incredibly optimistic.

We could outperform one state owned team but there is now two which could be three very soon.

We're fucked for league titles if the above happens especially with Chelsea too.

Part of me thinks fuck it I cant be bothered anymore its a complete joke anyway the whole game from money refs VAR oil money.
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:00:09 am
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
But people like yourself use quotes from other fans who have a different view and twist it to fit your agenda.

At no point did I say I wanted a sportwasher to take us over - your response to me was to insinuate that that is what I wanted..It's always the same
Cool yer boots. It was a joke, a form of wordplay, albeit quite a snidey one, but irresitible within the context. I even used a smiley. You just happened to use the word 'sand' and in the context I couldn't resisit. It's a trait I share that with my cousin the 13th Duke of Wybourne
elbow

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:01:01 am
Back on track - Utd are shite.
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:01:33 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
We could outperform one state owned team but there is now two which could be three very soon.

We're fucked for league titles if the above happens especially with Chelsea too.

Part of me thinks fuck it I cant be bothered anymore its a complete joke anyway the whole game from money refs VAR oil money.


Or instead of one club being able to outspend everyone, there are now three. But there is a finite amount of top players. So they are split three ways. Hence each of the three spenders have their squads diluted. Then a well run club, spends smart, assembles a " team" who can play together and still wins in spite of the perceived disadvantage.
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:02:22 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:01:33 am
Or instead of one club being able to outspend everyone, there are now three. But there is a finite amount of top players. So they are split three ways. Hence each of the three spenders have their squads diluted. Then a well run club, spends smart, assembles a " team" who can play together and still wins in spite of the perceived disadvantage.
I'm glad your here! :thumbup
BobPaisley3

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:08:19 am
Transfer fees are going to be absolutely crazy and the state lads and Boehly are going to be egging each other on. Chelsea just paid 100million for Fernandez. If city or now seemingly United had wanted him and had engaged in a bidding war, which is now exactly what will happen with Declan Rice by the way, they could have gone north of 125 million. We will stand absolutely no chance. Now as others have alluded to, its not always about buying the shiniest thing, its about how a plan is implemented and an excellent manager, however top clubs need top players. This summer is going to be insane with four mega rich clubs going after the best talents. How we circumnavigate that situation and remain successful is a mystery because FSG will simply not fork out big money unless its recouped from elsewhere. While this is admirable, its not fashionable and its imperative that they realise this and find a way to compete in the market.
I would caveat this however by saying that the European teams are going to get angry very soon. Madrid, Juve, Bayern and Barca will have absolutely no chance of competing financially which could ultimately lead to pressure on UEFA in the form of a super league or another crack at FFP in a different guise. When Madrid are being outbid for players by Newcastle, alarm bells will start ringing.
Legs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:09:12 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:01:33 am
Or instead of one club being able to outspend everyone, there are now three. But there is a finite amount of top players. So they are split three ways. Hence each of the three spenders have their squads diluted. Then a well run club, spends smart, assembles a " team" who can play together and still wins in spite of the perceived disadvantage.

That is wishful thinking in reality isnt it.

I mean Newcastle is different but City are established and Utd are massive.

Its a huge ask for us Arsenal and Spurs to compete.

We arent Palace/Fulham we've had good times so no moaning here just we are going to be left behind.

I DONT want sportswashers under any circumstances.
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:15:08 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:09:12 am
That is wishful thinking in reality isnt it.


It's what we've been doing the last 7 years. Worked well so far. I like what we've won.

GreatEx

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:20:19 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:01:01 am
Back on track - Utd are shite.

I'd forgotten there were games on. You got my hopes up - that result is not what I was hoping for at all :(

edit: showing how out of touch I am... didn't even notice this was Europa, not CL. So never mind, not arsed if they progress in this.
tamadic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:25:56 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
We could outperform one state owned team but there is now two which could be three very soon.

We're fucked for league titles if the above happens especially with Chelsea too.

Part of me thinks fuck it I cant be bothered anymore its a complete joke anyway the whole game from money refs VAR oil money.


Well, don't give up, once in a while, another Lei will win the title when every Oil teams get slump?
Might be once in every decade? In a century, we might have a chance to win once or twice?
tamadic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:27:43 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:01:33 am
Or instead of one club being able to outspend everyone, there are now three. But there is a finite amount of top players. So they are split three ways. Hence each of the three spenders have their squads diluted. Then a well run club, spends smart, assembles a " team" who can play together and still wins in spite of the perceived disadvantage.

Positivity well deserved a thumb up!
tubby

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 05:33:56 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:15:08 am
It's what we've been doing the last 7 years. Worked well so far. I like what we've won.



But in those 7 years we would've won a lot more had it not been for a sports washed team who spent way more than us.  Will be even more difficult to complete if there's more of them.
Caps4444

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:55:49 am
Im sorry, its fantasy if people think we can outperform 3 state oil teams and Chelsea.
Klopp wont be here forever and yes we may find another Klopp.but beating one state team is hard enough, beating 3 or 4 will be too much.
Yes, winning is not the be all and end all.but Liverpool FC want to win, have a history of winning and need to continue to have a reasonable and fair chance.and we wont without matching at least 50% of the fees that the state clubs will pay.
Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:58:08 am
Quote from: tamadic on Today at 03:25:56 am
Well, don't give up, once in a while, another Lei will win the title when every Oil teams get slump?
Might be once in every decade? In a century, we might have a chance to win once or twice?

I feel like it's going to be like Don Quixote's fight against the windmills,the windmills being the oil state clubs and maybe Chelsea.

Still,i'll be glad to take them on as long as we don't become one of them and fingers crossed the Abu Dhabi model of cheating is going to be blocked by the PL adhering to FFP which can even the odds somewhat at least.

Glad i've lived to see us win everything in the past and in recent times and we may yet do it again,have faith people!
Andy82lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:05:45 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:33:56 am
But in those 7 years we would've won a lot more had it not been for a sports washed team who spent way more than us.  Will be even more difficult to complete if there's more of them.

Exactly.

Im all for positivity and its great some posters still have lots of hope but if we have another Abu Dhabi here, an lets face it thats not even in question as weve seen what Qatar have done with PSG, then there is a decent chance the league will be fucked as a competition.

I still have hope with Klopp here, always will, the man is a once in a lifetime genius. We will just have to hope for another soon after he leaves or that he stays until hes 80, which is optimistic even for this thread.
killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:34:01 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm
What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?

Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.

If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:

1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us

2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!

3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.

It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.

I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.

Glorious failure, bit of a heady drop from the Shankly and Paisley mottos ;D . Doesnt quite have the same ring to it.
moondog

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:48:28 am
Just watching Lou Macari and his fantastic scheme to help the homeless in Manchester, his foundation does incredible work putting people in small homes and safety. There is a fundraiser sleepout at Stoke FC tonight and Lou deserves the respect of us all for his brilliant work.
FlashGordon

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:15:27 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:01:33 am
Or instead of one club being able to outspend everyone, there are now three. But there is a finite amount of top players. So they are split three ways. Hence each of the three spenders have their squads diluted. Then a well run club, spends smart, assembles a " team" who can play together and still wins in spite of the perceived disadvantage.

Or they get in to bidding wars, which leads to hyper inflation in the transfer market and we're quoted 120 million for midfielders with 6 months of football behind them in the Portuguese league.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:59:25 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:55:49 am
Im sorry, its fantasy if people think we can outperform 3 state oil teams and Chelsea.
Klopp wont be here forever and yes we may find another Klopp.but beating one state team is hard enough, beating 3 or 4 will be too much.
Yes, winning is not the be all and end all.but Liverpool FC want to win, have a history of winning and need to continue to have a reasonable and fair chance.and we wont without matching at least 50% of the fees that the state clubs will pay.

If they are all that good then they'll all take points and players off each other, which means the tally needed to win the league will be lower.
rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:22:16 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:15:27 am
Or they get in to bidding wars, which leads to hyper inflation in the transfer market and we're quoted 120 million for midfielders with 6 months of football behind them in the Portuguese league.
We've already reached this point.
SamLad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:22:59 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm
If we don't win the damn transfer window next summer, well that's it for me.



Seems to be all some care about.
One of my concerns is that pretty soon a whole generation of top young players (use Jude as an example) read the tea leaves and think they can only end up with a successful career if they join an oil club, and signing on to a "plucky pricipled adversary" is akin to deliberately deciding to lose out on career honours.

Edit: Guimares is a much better example.
