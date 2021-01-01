« previous next »
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43240 on: Today at 11:16:27 pm
They are about to inflate the market even further.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43241 on: Today at 11:17:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:05:12 pm
I'm guessing you'd like a bit of sand, amirite?  ;)

Jesus you guys are actually insufferable. No one wants sportswashers to take us over, but the fans on here who are rightly worried that this might absolutely tank the league for Liverpool going forward have every right to voice their concerns without being patronised
please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43242 on: Today at 11:18:10 pm
Scenes when they pay £200m on Jude and he wins them the title in a couple of years.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,170
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43243 on: Today at 11:18:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:32:18 pm
I know at the end of the day it's 11v11, but when the teams you face her to pick their 11 first it's likely to be once every decade or so you even have a shot of winning. If you have to get past three or more teams in that situation it's going to be almost impossible. If there's only one 'clean' spot for CL imagine how hard it will be to attract top players. I know there will be five spots soon. But if there are three taken already...
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:38:20 pm
I think the only issue i have is not so much being able to compete financially with these states, but also with clubs who are not affiliated with states. Arsenal, current Chelsea, even Spurs, all spending significantly more on transfers than us. There is no way we are competing if that continues to be the case.
What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?

Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.

If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:

1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us

2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!

3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.

It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.

I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,543
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43244 on: Today at 11:20:35 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:17:05 pm
Jesus you guys are actually insufferable. No one wants sportswashers to take us over, but the fans on here who are rightly worried that this might absolutely tank the league for Liverpool going forward have every right to voice their concerns without being patronised

You might want to look at that closed FSG thread.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43245 on: Today at 11:21:59 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:56:31 pm
The usual head in the sand merchants patronising the fans on here who are (fairly) stating that if this goes through it potentially leaves us in the dust. Same people patronising the fans in the summer who were (fairly) stating that a lack of funds could cost us. Rinse and repeat

There are always going to be 2 sides.personally feel that if we dont have new owners with financial backing we will get left behind.
Yes we can potentially buy a cheap gem with the current structure, but with the age of our team we need a lot of investment and FSG will not do it.
Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43246 on: Today at 11:22:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:18:43 pm
What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?

Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.

If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:

1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us

2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!

3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.

It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.

I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.

Pushing the owners that is likely to cash in10x the amount they put in is not 4). never mind
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,170
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43247 on: Today at 11:26:13 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:17:05 pm
Jesus you guys are actually insufferable.
Heh heh, it was an open goal. Beggng for it. How could I resist? ;D

Quote
No one wants sportswashers to take us over,
Quite a few people do. And those numbers will, sadly, grow, as will the clamour that goes with it.

Quote
but the fans on here who are rightly worried that this might absolutely tank the league for Liverpool going forward have every right to voice their concerns without being patronised
Nah. No one gets to say anything with impunity. You can say what you want. And then others can reply to it. Just like you are allowed to reply to me and call me patronising and insufferable. More power to you. See my sig.

Once again it seems like some people just want to be able to say what they want without comeback, which is broadly the definition of a narrow minded echo chamber. Thankfully this place ain't it.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,170
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43248 on: Today at 11:31:11 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 11:22:39 pm
Pushing the owners that is likely to cash in10x the amount they put in is not 4). never mind
Yer wha?

Not quite sure what you mean but if I understand that correctly that's an FSG discussion point, not a nation states buying up clubs discussion point. Blah blah blah every thread is an FSG thread blah blah
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43249 on: Today at 11:32:50 pm
The United news is public as they are trading on the stock exchange.hard to keep it under wraps.
Almost certain we will have some interest.
If FSG are not willing to put in their own money to fund transfers (significant transfers) they will soon realise that they will struggle to compete with the state clubs.and in all likelihood their investment value will not rise a lot moreand may drop especially if we lose out on CL income.
In my opinion, if the United and Spurs transactions go through.will almost certainly want to sell.
Before anyone asks, I dont have a source.but these guys are businessmen, they have made over 10x their investment. They will be selling us at the top of the price range. They would be stupid not to sell.

Jus to add, wouldnt be surprised if one of Uniteds bidders does not bid for us if they fail with the United bid
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,374
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43250 on: Today at 11:36:38 pm
If we don't win the damn transfer window next summer, well that's it for me.



Seems to be all some care about.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,620
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43251 on: Today at 11:39:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:18:43 pm
What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?

Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.

If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:

1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us

2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!

3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.

It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.

I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.

Im not talking about state owned countries i am talking about clubs not owned by states right now. We are bigger than Arsenal and Spurs and we should spend more than them.
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43252 on: Today at 11:41:41 pm
Not really that arsed if they want to be owned by an oil state, weve proved we can battle with them lot and win leagues against them.

That said anyone thinking this wont mean the mancs being the new PSG, buying anyone they want in world football and trying to dominate for years is incredibly optimistic.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,170
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43253 on: Today at 11:44:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:35 pm
Im not talking about state owned countries i am talking about clubs not owned by states right now. We are bigger than Arsenal and Spurs and we should spend more than them.
Sure and that could be part of option 1 - do what we can to ameliorate the disparities. The owners changing their model can be part of that. But say we don't. We keep the same owners and the same model. What then?

The options are still the same. Well options 2 or 3: give up or keep trying.

There's no option as far as I can see but to keep trying and fighting
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 543
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #43254 on: Today at 11:46:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:26:13 pm
Heh heh, it was an open goal. Beggng for it. How could I resist? ;D
Quite a few people do. And those numbers will, sadly, grow, as will the clamour that goes with it.
Nah. No one gets to say anything with impunity. You can say what you want. And then others can reply to it. Just like you are allowed to reply to me and call me patronising and insufferable. More power to you. See my sig.

Once again it seems like some people just want to be able to say what they want without comeback, which is broadly the definition of a narrow minded echo chamber. Thankfully this place ain't it.

But people like yourself use quotes from other fans who have a different view and twist it to fit your agenda.

At no point did I say I wanted a sportwasher to take us over - your response to me was to insinuate that that is what I wanted..It's always the same

