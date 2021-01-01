I know at the end of the day it's 11v11, but when the teams you face her to pick their 11 first it's likely to be once every decade or so you even have a shot of winning. If you have to get past three or more teams in that situation it's going to be almost impossible. If there's only one 'clean' spot for CL imagine how hard it will be to attract top players. I know there will be five spots soon. But if there are three taken already...



I think the only issue i have is not so much being able to compete financially with these states, but also with clubs who are not affiliated with states. Arsenal, current Chelsea, even Spurs, all spending significantly more on transfers than us. There is no way we are competing if that continues to be the case.



What it comes down to is this: what else can we do?Let's assume for a moment that City weather the current storm and are stil in situ after it and that attempts to curb this distortion of the sport fail. That could mean that in a couple of years time we have City, United, Newcastle and maybe Spurs all owned by nation states with practically infinite funds, plus Chelsea whose owner seems to spend like he's a nation state, or who may also be brought up by a nation by then.If so what can we do? Seems to me we would have only three real choices:1) Join 'em. Put out our stall and beg for a nation state to come and buy us as well. I know some of our fans already want this, but most don't so it would be anathema to most of us2) Give up. Basically accept that it's over and reconcile ourselves to a future of midtable (or lower) mediocrity in which we are no longer in the conversation for trophies and success. Really? Fuck that!3) Fight. Keep fighting. Keep looking for ways to overcome the advantageous of wealth that the others have. Use our amazing manager while he's here, and then our name and our history to attract the next amazing manager and fight against the nation clubs and find ways to win.It may be that our existence is a perpetual 2nd leg, 0-3 down against Barca, but in that case we do what we did then. Never give up, as Mo's T-shirt said.I'm talking about the club here, not individual fans. Many individuals have said that they will walk away, give up football in that scenario, and that's fine. I'm not criticising anyone for that choice. I might well do so myself, I don't know. But the club continues and IMO has no choice but to do No.3. It might be a glorious failure but it will still be glorious because we are Liverpool.