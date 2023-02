You've got some absolute clowns (I'm talking about our very own fan base) losing their head over utd potentially being taken over and the fact that nothing seems imminent when it comes to Liverpool. I for one am glad we're keeping our cards close to our chest and not playing it out in the media. This doesn't mean we aren't in serious talks. We will know when the time is right. Unlike utd, we haven't set a deadline for bids to be made hence no daily stories in the media about potential bids. I'm calm and still believe FSG are looking to sell the whole club.