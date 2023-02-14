« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2737515 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43120 on: February 14, 2023, 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 14, 2023, 11:58:32 am


Fabrizio Romano has 14m followers and he's the biggest chancer on Twitter.

The amount of followers someone has doesn't determine whether they know things or not.

Especially you can buy followers on Twitter.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43121 on: February 14, 2023, 12:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 14, 2023, 12:01:54 pm






One Man U fan on another [non-football] site I go on has been as much of a critic of sportwashing as me. Hates it.

Well, hated it.

He's now doing mental contortions as to why he thinks Man U getting bought by sportwashers isn't a problem. I've been ripping the tit to shreds and posting some of his previous posts. He's coalesced now behind 'Football is just escapism to me, a bit of pleasure in my shitty life, and if we win stuff then all the better. I don't think football and politics should mix'. I pointed out to him that evil dictatorships using football clubs as sportwashing projects is absolutely politics. He's not responded and the yellow shithouse won't.
The Emir is attending PSG's next game  :D There's no way they can prove that the ultimate owner isn't the same person. It'd come down to politics.

With regards to sportwashers, a part of them will always feel dirty about being owned by people like that. The ironic thing is that they din't even need them. They just need someone to come in and repay their debts then fund infrastructure improvements. After that, the club can run itself.

It's similar to us. We've reached a stage where we generate enough to to be self-sufficient. All we need is a refinance of the stadium and training ground to freed up funds that can be invested in the team.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43122 on: February 14, 2023, 12:43:27 pm »
So I think it is reprehensible for state owned clubs taking over the game. It's horrendous, but sadly predictable.

But I also think in terms of United it isn't a massive change - they spent stupid money already, so they will just continue to do so. If they smarten up in their backroom (which they appear to be doing) they would always be a threat.
Online Legs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43123 on: February 14, 2023, 12:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 14, 2023, 12:43:27 pm
So I think it is reprehensible for state owned clubs taking over the game. It's horrendous, but sadly predictable.

But I also think in terms of United it isn't a massive change - they spent stupid money already, so they will just continue to do so. If they smarten up in their backroom (which they appear to be doing) they would always be a threat.

True but they usually spend £150-200m a summer.

That might go up to £300-400m and if like you say they are getting smart it makes them dangerous.
Offline Sharado

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43124 on: February 14, 2023, 01:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on February 14, 2023, 12:57:19 pm
True but they usually spend £150-200m a summer.

That might go up to £300-400m and if like you say they are getting smart it makes them dangerous.

I don't mean to be glib about this, but I just feel completely 'so what' about it. If United, Newcastle and City [and Chelsea] get into a pissing contest where they're all spending £300m every window I just can't bring myself to care about premier league football. It's just a bit of entertainment at that point. And if we got bought out by a similar party, for me Liverpool would become nothing more than a TV show as I wouldn't go back to Anfield. A few years back the idea of Utd with unlimited money would have been cause for concern for me, now I genuinely don't care as I think the game at the top level is beyond fixing.
Online clinical

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43125 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm »
Big day for them tomorrow then. Qatar set to take over according to twitter. Wonder how many will be against it. I reckon the answer is not many at all. Gary Neville won't hide his delight.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43126 on: Today at 05:19:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:12:54 pm
Big day for them tomorrow then. Qatar set to take over according to twitter.
What's happened to Ratcliffe then?
Online Skeeve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43127 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:19:23 pm
What's happened to Ratcliffe then?

It turns out being a billionaire that loves their club is not enough money for that club and their fans.
Online clinical

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43128 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:21:37 pm
It turns out being a billionaire that loves their club is not enough money for that club and their fans.

They are going to dwarf Chelsea's spending. This could well be the end of football. It's getting ridiculous.
Online JackWard33

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43129 on: Today at 05:24:19 pm »
So the Premier league will become a Saudi vs Abu Dhabi vs Qatar wank off ....... why on earth would anyone care anymore?.. what a shambles 
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43130 on: Today at 05:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:21:37 pm
It turns out being a billionaire that loves their club is not enough money for that club and their fans.
As if they have a say.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43131 on: Today at 05:28:49 pm »
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43132 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm »
For all the talk of Qatar, they'll still need to reassure UEFA there's no conflict and how to avoid both their clubs facing each other in Europe.

Easily solution of course, as only PSG rutinely make the KO rounds of the CL. United will just be their feeder/second tier club in the Europa or Conference.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43133 on: Today at 05:31:36 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 05:28:49 pm
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-09/jim-ratcliffe-taps-jpmorgan-goldman-to-advise-on-man-united-bid
Thanks. So he's very much still in the mix. I doubt the Glazers will care if it's another LBO as long as they get their asking price.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43134 on: Today at 05:32:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:12:54 pm
Big day for them tomorrow then. Qatar set to take over according to twitter. Wonder how many will be against it. I reckon the answer is not many at all. Gary Neville won't hide his delight.

Anyone against it on redcafe (very few) get destroyed with "no nice billionaires" "the UK isn't perfect either" etc etc. Grim stuff.

They've spent years cheering on City as their success is supposedly meaningless yet are begging for the same for themselves.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43135 on: Today at 05:32:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:24:19 pm
So the Premier league will become a Saudi vs Abu Dhabi vs Qatar wank off ....... why on earth would anyone care anymore?.. what a shambles

I stopped caring many years ago.

Of course the Klopp years have been great, but as far as top-level football as a sport is concerned, I really couldn't give a fuck.

I still keep an eye on my local teams, but that's about it.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43136 on: Today at 05:34:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:32:15 pm
Anyone against it on redcafe (very few) get destroyed with "no nice billionaires" "the UK isn't perfect either" etc etc. Grim stuff.

They've spent years cheering on City as their success is supposedly meaningless yet are begging for the same for themselves.
It's the age old "if you can't beat them, join them..." argument.

Absolutely desperate to be relevant again, by whatever means necessary.
Online S

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43137 on: Today at 05:35:25 pm »
Purely in terms of signings this doesnt change much. Theyve always paid extortionate sums and been able to attract just about anybody.

Theres also no way that United will be the feeder club in such a situation either. PSG are nobodies compared to United.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43138 on: Today at 05:36:43 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:35:25 pm
Purely in terms of signings this doesnt change much. Theyve always paid extortionate sums and been able to attract just about anybody.

Theres also no way that United will be the feeder club in such a situation either. PSG are nobodies compared to United.

Agreed.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43139 on: Today at 05:37:21 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:35:25 pm
Theres also no way that United will be the feeder club in such a situation either. PSG are nobodies compared to United.
I wasn't being serious, didn't think it needed a ;)
