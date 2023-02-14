











One Man U fan on another [non-football] site I go on has been as much of a critic of sportwashing as me. Hates it.



Well, hated it.



He's now doing mental contortions as to why he thinks Man U getting bought by sportwashers isn't a problem. I've been ripping the tit to shreds and posting some of his previous posts. He's coalesced now behind 'Football is just escapism to me, a bit of pleasure in my shitty life, and if we win stuff then all the better. I don't think football and politics should mix'. I pointed out to him that evil dictatorships using football clubs as sportwashing projects is absolutely politics. He's not responded and the yellow shithouse won't.



The Emir is attending PSG's next gameThere's no way they can prove that the ultimate owner isn't the same person. It'd come down to politics.With regards to sportwashers, a part of them will always feel dirty about being owned by people like that. The ironic thing is that they din't even need them. They just need someone to come in and repay their debts then fund infrastructure improvements. After that, the club can run itself.It's similar to us. We've reached a stage where we generate enough to to be self-sufficient. All we need is a refinance of the stadium and training ground to freed up funds that can be invested in the team.