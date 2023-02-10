Joel and Avram Glazer are said to be more open to the idea of the family retaining control of the club by accepting a minority investment. [@TimesSport]
Oh look not like they released takeover news to put their share prices up and now this tonight.
Mark Kleinman@MarkKleinmanSkyExclusive: The Premier League told clubs at a meeting today that a new six-year partnership with Electronic Arts, the video games group, would be worth close to £500m (more than twice the current annual value) and underlines the League's ongoing commercial pull. More soon.
Goldbridge pushing the Qatar angle like the little shill that he is. Reckons Qatar will find a way past any concerns UEFA and PL will have regards owning two clubs, which is probably true.It's the perfect time for the sposrtwashers to take over Man United as their fans are so desperate for success now after 10 years in the wilderness. Compliance from the fans will be a breeze. There'll be a few dissenters I'm sure but they will be quickly drowned out.
Just hand it over to them already.
Top 4 spot?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Go sit on the naughty step and repeat 500 times "I must not be a fanny"
I said it tongue in cheek.
The title. I'm taking the piss.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
These are still shit
I just won't accept that a team which has let in the same amount of goals as us is in a title race. No chance. That said, you can bet your house that City and Arsenal will now draw both their head-to-heads, benefiting no one bar United.
