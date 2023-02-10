Goldbridge pushing the Qatar angle like the little shill that he is. Reckons Qatar will find a way past any concerns UEFA and PL will have regards owning two clubs, which is probably true.

It's the perfect time for the sposrtwashers to take over Man United as their fans are so desperate for success now after 10 years in the wilderness. Compliance from the fans will be a breeze. There'll be a few dissenters I'm sure but they will be quickly drowned out.