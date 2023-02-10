« previous next »
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43080 on: February 10, 2023, 10:19:50 pm »
Oh look not like they released takeover news to put their share prices up and now this tonight.  ::)

Joel and Avram Glazer are said to be more open to the idea of the family retaining control of the club by accepting a minority investment. [@TimesSport]
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43081 on: Yesterday at 02:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2023, 10:19:50 pm
Oh look not like they released takeover news to put their share prices up and now this tonight.  ::)

Che Neville will be livid. Cash Cow for the Glazers forever more.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43082 on: Yesterday at 02:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2023, 10:19:50 pm
Oh look not like they released takeover news to put their share prices up and now this tonight.  ::)


The greedy bastards have obviously got wind of this.
Mark Kleinman
@MarkKleinmanSky

Exclusive: The Premier League told clubs at a meeting today that a new six-year partnership with Electronic Arts, the video games group, would be worth close to £500m (more than twice the current annual value) and underlines the League's ongoing commercial pull. More soon.

Haha! Good lads! ;D
Offline kennedy81

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43083 on: Today at 02:22:58 pm »
Goldbridge pushing the Qatar angle like the little shill that he is. Reckons Qatar will find a way past any concerns UEFA and PL will have regards owning two clubs, which is probably true.
It's the perfect time for the sposrtwashers to take over Man United as their fans are so desperate for success now after 10 years in the wilderness. Compliance from the fans will be a breeze. There'll be a few dissenters I'm sure but they will be quickly drowned out.
Online A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43084 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm »
Manchester... one of the UK's most progressive cities...

Manchester... birthplace of the Trade Unions...

Fans of BOTH Manc clubs now convincing themselves that 'sportswashing' is OK... and the lives and well-being of a few (slave) workers, gay folk and women don't really matter.

Their forefathers will be turning in their graves.  :(
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43085 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
These are still shit
Online MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43086 on: Today at 04:05:24 pm »
Just hand it over to them already.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43087 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:22:58 pm
Goldbridge pushing the Qatar angle like the little shill that he is. Reckons Qatar will find a way past any concerns UEFA and PL will have regards owning two clubs, which is probably true.
It's the perfect time for the sposrtwashers to take over Man United as their fans are so desperate for success now after 10 years in the wilderness. Compliance from the fans will be a breeze. There'll be a few dissenters I'm sure but they will be quickly drowned out.

To be honest, I wouldn't mind them being taken over by Qatar. That way, we will remain the only real big club in England, with only Arsenal aspiring to catch us ...
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43088 on: Today at 04:09:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:05:24 pm
Just hand it over to them already.
Top 4 spot?
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43089 on: Today at 04:09:35 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43090 on: Today at 04:10:03 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:09:05 pm
Top 4 spot?
The title. I'm taking the piss.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43091 on: Today at 04:10:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:05:24 pm
Just hand it over to them already.

Go sit on the naughty step and repeat 500 times "I must not be a fanny"
Online MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43092 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:10:28 pm
Go sit on the naughty step and repeat 500 times "I must not be a fanny"
:D

I said it tongue in cheek.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43093 on: Today at 04:11:41 pm »
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43094 on: Today at 04:11:48 pm »
Online Red_Rich

  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43095 on: Today at 04:15:28 pm »
I just won't accept that a team which has let in the same amount of goals as us is in a title race.  No chance.  That said, you can bet your house that City and Arsenal will now draw both their head-to-heads, benefiting no one bar United.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43096 on: Today at 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:33:58 pm
These are still shit
Can't believe they are third. Dreadful.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #43097 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 04:15:28 pm
I just won't accept that a team which has let in the same amount of goals as us is in a title race.  No chance.  That said, you can bet your house that City and Arsenal will now draw both their head-to-heads, benefiting no one bar United.

They may well be unimpressive, but it's been one of those seasons so far mate. We need either City or Arsenal to win both games. Preferably Arsenal.
