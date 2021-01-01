« previous next »
The Qatari Mancs exclusive is from the Daily Mail. Alex Miller who is a Sports Finance journo works for the Daily Mail said we're in talks with QIA of Qatar.

If the mancs Qatar bid is legit and I don't doubt it is then the Mancs will have to inform the Stock Exchange. Have they done that?
;D

So we're in the same position then? No bid for the mancs has been confirmed otherwise they'd have to to inform the Stock Exchange.  We're not listed on the Stock Exchange so if we did get a bid FSG would notify all journos straight away.

No, you're right, nothing confirmed but that's with ignoring all of the smoke in the house. Let's just say I'm more of a cup half empty guy on this one right now  ;D
The Qatari Mancs exclusive is from the Daily Mail. Alex Miller who is a Sports Finance journo works for the Daily Mail said we're in talks with QIA of Qatar.

If the mancs Qatar bid is legit and I don't doubt it is then the Mancs will have to inform the Stock Exchange. Have they done that?


You are the lone voice in all this Samie. Its been established that the Qatari's have bought United, signed Mbappe and Bellingham and we are just finalising a deal to be bought out by Venky's.
The Qatari Mancs exclusive is from the Daily Mail. Alex Miller who is a Sports Finance journo works for the Daily Mail said we're in talks with QIA of Qatar.

If the mancs Qatar bid is legit and I don't doubt it is then the Mancs will have to inform the Stock Exchange. Have they done that?

Hes said its imminent, not that its happened yet, its also the Daily Mail so theyll no doubt be massively over dramatising it because thats how they work, but it sounds like theres something in it.

Ive no doubt that Qataris have held conversations with us, but whatever way you spin it the Mancs interest appears far further down the line than ours does, which is a good thing considering the people rumoured to be buying them.

Whether it happens or not is another thing entirely, but its not right to say that whats being reported about Qatari interest in United is the same as in Liverpools as theyve clearly gone far further on the United interest since that article dropped last night.
But you happily take money from Nike, Standard Chartered and AXA? I'm not for a sports-wash ownership, but sometimes it's a bit hypocritical on this forum. Those companies are exactly doing something similar we just like to ignore them becos we're consumers of their products. Either we have a standard or we don't. I know someone we'll say "It's not the same" it's not, but both kill innocent human-beings one on a state-level and one on company-level (something we can actually change or effect). You can't pick and choose when somethings is right or not.








Tell us again when Nike Axa and Standard chartered last executed over 80 people for the hell of it?
Hes said its imminent, not that its happened yet, its also the Daily Mail so theyll no doubt be massively over dramatising it because thats how they work, but it sounds like theres something in it.

Ive no doubt that Qataris have held conversations with us, but whatever way you spin it the Mancs interest appears far further down the line than ours does, which is a good thing considering the people rumoured to be buying them.

Whether it happens or not is another thing entirely, but its not right to say that whats being reported about Qatari interest in United is the same as in Liverpools as theyve clearly gone far further on the United interest since that article dropped last night.

could also be the Qatari's are smoking FSG out. They want Liverpool at a certain price and if not will move on to United. Who knows?

The one thing is I don't want us bought by the Qataris but don't want united bought by them either.  Bit of a problem really.
QSI (PSG owners) are interested in the mancs

QIA are interested in LFC


If you want to believe that is.  ;D



could also be the Qatari's are smoking FSG out. They want Liverpool at a certain price and if not will move on to United. Who knows?

The one thing is I don't want us bought by the Qataris but don't want united bought by them either.  Bit of a problem really.

Yeah definitely, but if its a choice between the two Id rather them than us, and I cant see it being both.
Tell us again when Nike Axa and Standard chartered last executed over 80 people for the hell of it?
Barnesy's really let himself go....
Yeah definitely, but if its a choice between the two Id rather them than us, and I cant see it being both.

Why not? Money isn't their interest here, its sportswashing and whatever else they are up to. They have about £300 billion in the wealth fund to play with and they will get hundreds of thousands of uk based and millions of non uk based fans who will buy into this. Their dream CL final, played in Doha, is Liverpool v Man United.
