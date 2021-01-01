The Qatari Mancs exclusive is from the Daily Mail. Alex Miller who is a Sports Finance journo works for the Daily Mail said we're in talks with QIA of Qatar.
If the mancs Qatar bid is legit and I don't doubt it is then the Mancs will have to inform the Stock Exchange. Have they done that?
Hes said its imminent, not that its happened yet, its also the Daily Mail so theyll no doubt be massively over dramatising it because thats how they work, but it sounds like theres something in it.
Ive no doubt that Qataris have held conversations with us, but whatever way you spin it the Mancs interest appears far further down the line than ours does, which is a good thing considering the people rumoured to be buying them.
Whether it happens or not is another thing entirely, but its not right to say that whats being reported about Qatari interest in United is the same as in Liverpools as theyve clearly gone far further on the United interest since that article dropped last night.