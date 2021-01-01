Even if they are different Qatar are hardly going to have two entities in the same league playing against each other.



There are vague as you like rumours from 1 or two? Journos in the UK saying there are talks happening with Liverpool, same as was reported months ago.



An actual bid is being reported for Man U, if thats accepted Qatar are done in the PL, they arent buying several clubs. Different entities or not.



An any thoughts that a superhero like Klopp will be able to compete with another Man City on steroids is fiction. Thats not even considering what Newcastle will become in a few years time.



Sorry, but just cant be arsed with this optimistic stuff if Qatar take United. If that happens the league becomes winnable only in the luckiest of occasions. CL will of course still be possible as always with the set up, but having a domestic competition and having to fight against 3 oil states, no thanks.