Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

stewil007

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42960 on: Today at 01:38:10 pm
Is there a 'good' middle eastern buyer?
ScouserAtHeart

  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42961 on: Today at 01:47:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:35:07 pm
Some of these same sources have said Middle Eastern people are talking with us too but some of you lads don't believe that.  :D

I guess having it in the Guardian makes it more real?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42962 on: Today at 01:50:08 pm
Any hopes of mine that the City investigations might help crack down on these types of buyouts are fading a little.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Andy82lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42963 on: Today at 01:55:45 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:50:08 pm
Any hopes of mine that the City investigations might help crack down on these types of buyouts are fading a little.

Mate soon as they let Saudi in that was the end of any hope, I mean there are not many places to go after that barring North Korea. PL aint stopping anything.
Red_Rich

  Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42964 on: Today at 01:57:29 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:32:37 pm
Yep, looks like this is actually possible now with actual real sources confirming.

To be pessimistic these fuckers will welcome them with open arms and hard to see them not doing a Man City.

Yeah people will try and comfort themselves with how much theyve spent already etc but we know how state owned clubs operate and it simple wont be the same as the Glazers.

Going to be impossible to stomach if that happens and probably start the end of the road for me with the league then saturated with 3 state owned clubs.

Fuck that thank you, Ill have my bags packed and ready to go the minute Klopp does.


They won't be 'doing a City' though.  City came from obscurity.  United's starting point is far higher.  The levels of improvement won't be as dramatic.  They'll be the very best version of themselves, of course, but it's not like we'll be getting yet another new boy on the block to contend with.  I'd be more pissed off if say Everton or Villa were getting Qatari backing.

Anyone saying that United will clean up automatically needs to rethink.  Will they win titles again very soon?  Yes.  Will they dominate like under Ferguson?  I think not. There are too many others at the table now.  Chelsea, Newcastle will win titles again soon, and City will no doubt bat this investigation to one side and continue to win as well.  We'll still be in the mix as well.  In short, I think it will be a case of taking it in turns when it comes to winning titles.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42965 on: Today at 02:08:18 pm
How do their supporters feel about being owned by Sportswashers?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42966 on: Today at 02:11:18 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:08:18 pm
How do their supporters feel about being owned by Sportswashers?

Its quite clear that most dont give a shit.

I absolutely do not want Liverpool to be owned by a sportswasher. But when push comes to shove, am i going to walk away and not watch Liverpool? I dont think i can say i would do that and right now i would say I am 70-30 to continue to keep supporting and watching the side.

I guess then really when it comes down to it, you cant really be fully against then can you?
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42967 on: Today at 02:11:41 pm
Alex Miller saying the same thing.  Qatar and QIA still talking with us.

https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1623227563123306496

Quote
Qatar bid incoming for @ManUtd according to the Daily Mail today... important to note that they are different investors to QIA, who are in talks with @LiverpoolFC
killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42968 on: Today at 02:14:59 pm
Are they really different people?
newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42969 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:14:59 pm
Are they really different people?

Of course. One has an "IA" in their title. Clearly different and they will provide assurances to the same.
Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42970 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:14:59 pm
Are they really different people?

Doubt it. Qatar is a relatively small country and I'd imagine all roads lead to the same family/people.
JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
    Funny T-Shirts
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42971 on: Today at 02:18:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:14:59 pm
Are they really different people?

The very believable "legally binding assurances" will say that they're different.
RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42972 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm
I can't see Qataris going Qataris in the PL, never mind the 2 biggest teams in the PL, could be a conflict of interest as well with Qatari nationals going against the state.

If the Emir of Qatar is the one who wants United then it will be under the QIA banner, like PIF and Mubadala are at their clubs.

QSI which is under the banner of QIA are supposedly leaving PSG in 2026, they are talking about selling a 40% stake to American investors since the WC ended and leaving in 2026.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42973 on: Today at 02:30:06 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:57:04 pm
So Qataris are willing to pay 6/7 billion for United but no one at all willing to pay 3 billion for us.
Even Qatar doesnt want to pay £6bn. A £4bn asking price significantly reduces the pool of potential buyers for both clubs.
Andy82lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42974 on: Today at 02:36:43 pm
Even if they are different Qatar are hardly going to have two entities in the same league playing against each other.

There are vague as you like rumours from 1 or two? Journos in the UK saying there are talks happening with Liverpool, same as was reported months ago.

An actual bid is being reported for Man U, if thats accepted Qatar are done in the PL, they arent buying several clubs. Different entities or not.

An any thoughts that a superhero like Klopp will be able to compete with another Man City on steroids is fiction. Thats not even considering what Newcastle will become in a few years time.

Sorry, but just cant be arsed with this optimistic stuff if Qatar take United. If that happens the league becomes winnable only in the luckiest of occasions. CL will of course still be possible as always with the set up, but having a domestic competition and having to fight against 3 oil states, no thanks.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42975 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm
No actual bid has been made for the mancs for fucks sakes. This was a Daily mail exclusive and what do you know Mancs who are on the stock exchange, their shares went up.  Funny how some believe everything when it comes to other clubs but not when it concerns us too. ;D
Lusty

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42976 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:11:18 pm
Its quite clear that most dont give a shit.

I absolutely do not want Liverpool to be owned by a sportswasher. But when push comes to shove, am i going to walk away and not watch Liverpool? I dont think i can say i would do that and right now i would say I am 70-30 to continue to keep supporting and watching the side.

I guess then really when it comes down to it, you cant really be fully against then can you?
I don't think it's binary.  I think if we were owned by a sportswasher I would probably still be a Liverpool fan and describe myself as one if I was asked, but I don't think I'd go out of my way to watch every game and I'd probably visit Anfield a lot less if ever.  I'd just stop caring a bit.  I think I've been sliding a bit in that direction anyway and this would just push me further along.

I think a lot of the older school Utd fans would be the same, but like us they have a lot of Social Media fans who wouldn't care less.
Jshooters

  Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42977 on: Today at 02:42:41 pm
https://www.football365.com/news/gakpo-refused-my-advice-to-snub-dream-club-man-utd-despite-liverpool-being-ten-times-smaller

Quote
I also wanted him to join United  not just because its my club and I love them, but also because they are better than Liverpool and offer a lot more potential to their players.

Van Nistelrooy then revealed that Gakpo ignored his advice after being tempted by Liverpool defender and his Netherlands teammate, Virgil van Dijk.

He continued: But United did not make a bid in January, so I advised him to wait til the summer.

Something happened and he refused my advice and listened to Virgil who tempted him to join his team. He told me he wanted to move abroad in January.


Perhaps trying to further endear himself to the United fan base, Van Nistelrooy added that Liverpool are ten times smaller in every department. Blimey.

He also believes Gakpo would be scoring goals for the Red Devils thanks to their great midfielders.

The fact is Liverpool is ten times smaller than Manchester United, in every department, the former striker said.

I feel lucky that I played for the two biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

 :lmao

Believer

Andy82lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42978 on: Today at 02:44:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:38:49 pm
No actual bid has been made for the mancs for fucks sakes. This was a Daily mail exclusive and what do you know Mancs who are on the stock exchange, their shares went up.  Funny how some believe everything when it comes to other clubs but not when it concerns us too. ;D

Big article in the Guardian also though mate, they dont say a bid made but everything else.

Cant see how nothing but one line and a couple of tweets from the UK press would be made if the same was so for us.

If Im being objective right now to me it looks like Man U have a few bids lined up and FSG have absolutely Fuck all.

No way of knowing though so its a waiting game.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42979 on: Today at 02:46:15 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:44:04 pm
Big article in the Guardian also though mate, they dont say a bid made but everything else.

Cant see how nothing but one line and a couple of tweets from the UK press would be made if the same was so for us.

If Im being objective right now to me it looks like Man U have a few bids lined up and FSG have absolutely Fuck all.

No way of knowing though so its a waiting game.

Everyone has an article on this though because it's the mancs. The original reporting is from the Daily Mail who if you believe them or not saying the Qatari's will bid. Alex Miller who is a Sports Finance journo also works for them so I believe that they will bid but that bid has yet to materialise.
RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42980 on: Today at 02:50:16 pm
Fruity

  Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #42981 on: Today at 02:56:08 pm
Thing is with United is they won't need to worry about FFP. They comfortably make enough money and if they actually had some proper investment into their infrastructure they could be earning a lot more. The Sportswashers would probably give them the infrastructure they need and so they could comfortably increase their turnover. Fact is if a deal like this went through and with all the hype potentially surrounding it I bet their sponsorship deals etc would go up massively from the start off. There is huge potential with united from a business point of view. You could literally turn Old trafford into some sort of "theme park". Could easily have hotels for daytrippers etc. Would take a ton of investment but I think a sports washing nation would be up for it. And they wouldn't need to lie about their income as United would be making enough each season.

I really hope radcliffe buys them or another American outfit.
alf a pound of braeburns!
