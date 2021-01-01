« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Were fucked arent we
Well be fine with our 40 million net spend.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Were fucked arent we

Fair to say United, Chelsea and Arsenal have got their ball back.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Them setting a deadline for bids was a rationale plan.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:40:51 pm
Well that would be irritating.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Wouldnt their fans want Radcliffe as owner ?

Its a risky game if they take oil money with what is going on at City
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Fair to say United, Chelsea and Arsenal have got their ball back.

Why

At this point the sugar daddy rush will be dead in the water. United have spent a billion quid with no league title. Their success will now be like ours, completely dependant in whos there and who has a good season. Like it was in the 60s and 70s. We are the biggest clubs in the land.

Arsenals current team strike me as a flash in the pan. Could be wrong, dont think I am

Chelsea have owners acting like football is a PS game. Who fucking knows with them. The most psychotic club in world football
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Fair to say United, Chelsea and Arsenal have got their ball back.
Christ you're a fucking shithouse for the ages aren't you? Look under coward in a dictionary and there you'll be.

Just as I was warming to you in recent months, and all. Fucking hell!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Wouldnt their fans want Radcliffe as owner ?

Its a risky game if they take oil money with what is going on at City

Nah most have been begging for this from what I've seen, any of the few that don't want it are met with "no billionaire will be perfectly clean" "but America..." etc, the usual shit.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:57:04 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
Nah most have been begging for this from what I've seen, any of the few that don't want it are met with "no billionaire will be perfectly clean" "but America..." etc, the usual shit.

So Qataris are willing to pay 6/7 billion for United but no one at all willing to pay 3 billion for us.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:57:04 pm
So Qataris are willing to pay 6/7 billion for United but no one at all willing to pay 3 billion for us.



If thats accurate, maybe its a reflection of the difference in the fan bases?

Its very clear that our fan base is adamant we dont want sportswashers anywhere near us. The same seemingly cant be said about Utd.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
But the people writing in Arabic with the qatari flag avatars on twitter said they were buying us! Surely that wasn't all a massive blag?????
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm
If thats accurate, maybe its a reflection of the difference in the fan bases?

Its very clear that our fan base is adamant we dont want sportswashers anywhere near us. The same seemingly cant be said about Utd.

Rape excusers for the sake of around 12 goals a season

Thats what they are. Taking oil cash is nothing
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

They're buying us both and moving us to become Warrington Unitedpool
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?
I will sure appreciate us sliding down midtable in the next few years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

Would be my conclusion too.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
This doesnt seem any more solid than the news that we are in talks with a group from there? Both from the daily mail as well.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

As long as we dont end up with Harris Blitzer, that would be hicks and gillett round two.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
I will sure appreciate us sliding down midtable in the next few years.

Yeah but seriously you dont want us to be owned by sportswashers do you? Of course we are all pissed off with how the season has gone but if the alternative was that or be owned by Qataris, Saudis etc. then its no contest.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

Of course it is good. Liveroool Football Club as we know it and love it would be dead if we are owned by a sportswashing regime ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:20:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm
Yeah but seriously you dont want us to be owned by sportswashers do you? Of course we are all pissed off with how the season has gone but if the alternative was that or be owned by Qataris, Saudis etc. then its no contest.

Amen!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:43:41 am
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 10:24:11 pm
They'll go from spending 200m per season to 200m per season.

This. They've been spending massive amounts anyway. Sadly, they seem to be spending it a bit more wisely now. It's the manager who has been the game changer for them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:17:15 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm
Christ you're a fucking shithouse for the ages aren't you? Look under coward in a dictionary and there you'll be.

Just as I was warming to you in recent months, and all. Fucking hell!

He makes Marvin the paranoid Android look like the happiest being in the universe.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:18:43 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
I will sure appreciate us sliding down midtable in the next few years.

Better than being owned by a murderous homophobic regime.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:20:50 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:18:43 am
Better than being owned by a murderous homophobic regime.

Definitely is. Alex Miller is saying this morning we are still in talks with different investors from qatar.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:40:30 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:43:41 am
This. They've been spending massive amounts anyway. Sadly, they seem to be spending it a bit more wisely now. It's the manager who has been the game changer for them.
He spent 100m on Antony.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:44:50 am
Its 20/21 all over again. Loads of clubs go to shit, United ride a new manager bounce aided by a couple of players in unsustainably hot form and....they're back.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:10:22 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:44:50 am
Its 20/21 all over again. Loads of clubs go to shit, United ride a new manager bounce aided by a couple of players in unsustainably hot form and....they're back.

Then Klopp gets us sorted and...........6th
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:14:52 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
I will sure appreciate us sliding down midtable in the next few years.

If that's the price to pay for not being owned by despotic oil states then so be it.

I don't want trophies at the expense of people being murdered and oppressed for having a different opinion to their overlords.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:19:47 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:57:04 pm
So Qataris are willing to pay 6/7 billion for United but no one at all willing to pay 3 billion for us.



Public statement from a fan supports group regarding the issues they bring vs one of the biggest voices in football punditry willing them in.

Not surprised.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:55:33 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:19:47 am
Public statement from a fan supports group regarding the issues they bring vs one of the biggest voices in football punditry willing them in.

Not surprised.

Well he is cosy with them after his job they gave him in the World Cup ...Mmmm makes you think of their motive doesnt it.

It is mean of me to say the above as he was going to educate them to be fair 😉
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:17:41 pm
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
But the people writing in Arabic with the qatari flag avatars on twitter said they were buying us! Surely that wasn't all a massive blag?????

At least they wont have to change those, theyll have got a new bandwagon to hop on.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:30:37 pm
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
But the people writing in Arabic with the qatari flag avatars on twitter said they were buying us! Surely that wasn't all a massive blag?????

You can already tell what's coming next.

"FSG were too greedy. They wanted 5-6 billion. Qatar was happy to pay 3-4 billion, not more. It's all FSG's fault that Qatar went to Man Utd instead"
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:50:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:17:15 am
He makes Marvin the paranoid Android look like the happiest being in the universe.

I hate my life.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:09:23 pm
Emir of Qatar interested in buying Manchester United for £4.5bn

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani enters race for club
Solution required over existing Qatar-ownership of PSG

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is interested in buying Manchester United. He values the club below the Glazer familys £6bn price and there is recognition Uefa may have to agree to a regulation change as the countrys ruler already owns Paris Saint-Germain.

The emir purchased PSG in 2011 through Qatar Sports Investment. Current Uefa rules do not allow clubs with the same owners to face each other in one of its competitions, so a Qatar-owned United and Qatar-owned PSG would not be allowed to compete in a Champions League tie should such a fixture arise.

While the purchase of United is being explored, it is understood those driving the Qatar interest are conscious of the Uefa rules and a solution is being sought. This could include trying to persuade Uefa to consider the possibility of adjusting or changing its regulations.

The Glazer family put United up for sale in November, announcing it is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, potentially bringing an end to its 17-year ownership of the club. The Raine Group, which oversaw the sale of Chelsea, has been appointed as the exclusive financial adviser, and it believed £6bn is wanted for the 20-times champions of England. However, the emir believes £4.5bn is a more realistic price.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a billionaire regarded as being one of Britains richest people, confirmed his company, Ineos, was in the running to buy United last month. Radcliffe, 70, was born in Failsworth in Greater Manchester, and is a lifelong United supporter.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/08/emir-of-qatar-interested-in-buying-manchester-united-for-45bn
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:11:55 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:09:23 pm
Emir of Qatar interested in buying Manchester United for £4.5bn

The emir purchased PSG in 2011 through Qatar Sports Investment. Current Uefa rules do not allow clubs with the same owners to face each other in one of its competitions, so a Qatar-owned United and Qatar-owned PSG would not be allowed to compete in a Champions League tie should such a fixture arise.

PSG in the Champions League, mancs in the Europa League. There, problem solved.

I'm available for all your UEFA consultancy needs.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:19:24 pm
£4.5bn can't see Glazers accepting that when FSG asking £4bn for LFC.

Also surely UEFA don't change a rule to accommodate Man Utd like that?
