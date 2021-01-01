« previous next »
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42920 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Were fucked arent we
Well be fine with our 40 million net spend.
Offline Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42921 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Were fucked arent we

Fair to say United, Chelsea and Arsenal have got their ball back.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42922 on: Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm »
Them setting a deadline for bids was a rationale plan.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42923 on: Yesterday at 10:40:51 pm »
Well that would be irritating.
Offline Legs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42924 on: Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm »
Wouldnt their fans want Radcliffe as owner ?

Its a risky game if they take oil money with what is going on at City
Offline rushyman

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42925 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Fair to say United, Chelsea and Arsenal have got their ball back.

Why

At this point the sugar daddy rush will be dead in the water. United have spent a billion quid with no league title. Their success will now be like ours, completely dependant in whos there and who has a good season. Like it was in the 60s and 70s. We are the biggest clubs in the land.

Arsenals current team strike me as a flash in the pan. Could be wrong, dont think I am

Chelsea have owners acting like football is a PS game. Who fucking knows with them. The most psychotic club in world football
Online Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42926 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Fair to say United, Chelsea and Arsenal have got their ball back.
Christ you're a fucking shithouse for the ages aren't you? Look under coward in a dictionary and there you'll be.

Just as I was warming to you in recent months, and all. Fucking hell!
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42927 on: Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Wouldnt their fans want Radcliffe as owner ?

Its a risky game if they take oil money with what is going on at City

Nah most have been begging for this from what I've seen, any of the few that don't want it are met with "no billionaire will be perfectly clean" "but America..." etc, the usual shit.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42928 on: Yesterday at 10:57:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
Nah most have been begging for this from what I've seen, any of the few that don't want it are met with "no billionaire will be perfectly clean" "but America..." etc, the usual shit.

So Qataris are willing to pay 6/7 billion for United but no one at all willing to pay 3 billion for us.

Offline Robinred

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42929 on: Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:57:04 pm
So Qataris are willing to pay 6/7 billion for United but no one at all willing to pay 3 billion for us.



If thats accurate, maybe its a reflection of the difference in the fan bases?

Its very clear that our fan base is adamant we dont want sportswashers anywhere near us. The same seemingly cant be said about Utd.
Offline Cesar

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42930 on: Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm »
But the people writing in Arabic with the qatari flag avatars on twitter said they were buying us! Surely that wasn't all a massive blag?????
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42931 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm »
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?
Offline rushyman

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42932 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:59:38 pm
If thats accurate, maybe its a reflection of the difference in the fan bases?

Its very clear that our fan base is adamant we dont want sportswashers anywhere near us. The same seemingly cant be said about Utd.

Rape excusers for the sake of around 12 goals a season

Thats what they are. Taking oil cash is nothing
Offline CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42933 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

They're buying us both and moving us to become Warrington Unitedpool
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42934 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?
I will sure appreciate us sliding down midtable in the next few years.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42935 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

Would be my conclusion too.
Offline MBL?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42936 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm »
This doesnt seem any more solid than the news that we are in talks with a group from there? Both from the daily mail as well.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42937 on: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

As long as we dont end up with Harris Blitzer, that would be hicks and gillett round two.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42938 on: Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:09:06 pm
I will sure appreciate us sliding down midtable in the next few years.

Yeah but seriously you dont want us to be owned by sportswashers do you? Of course we are all pissed off with how the season has gone but if the alternative was that or be owned by Qataris, Saudis etc. then its no contest.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42939 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Surely thats good for us because it means we dont get the Qataris owning us?

Of course it is good. Liveroool Football Club as we know it and love it would be dead if we are owned by a sportswashing regime ...
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42940 on: Today at 12:20:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm
Yeah but seriously you dont want us to be owned by sportswashers do you? Of course we are all pissed off with how the season has gone but if the alternative was that or be owned by Qataris, Saudis etc. then its no contest.

Amen!
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42941 on: Today at 04:43:41 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 10:24:11 pm
They'll go from spending 200m per season to 200m per season.

This. They've been spending massive amounts anyway. Sadly, they seem to be spending it a bit more wisely now. It's the manager who has been the game changer for them.
