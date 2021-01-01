Fair to say United, Chelsea and Arsenal have got their ball back.



WhyAt this point the sugar daddy rush will be dead in the water. United have spent a billion quid with no league title. Their success will now be like ours, completely dependant in whos there and who has a good season. Like it was in the 60s and 70s. We are the biggest clubs in the land.Arsenals current team strike me as a flash in the pan. Could be wrong, dont think I amChelsea have owners acting like football is a PS game. Who fucking knows with them. The most psychotic club in world football