Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Henry Gale

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:32:51 pm
There'll be a reason for that I imagine.

But couldn't the CPS go ahead anyway with recorded evidence?

Well we don't know for sure but she's been spotted with him numerous times the past few months so if she continues to press charges against him he will probably never play football again so she's lost her meal ticket. Now her dad may have put pressure on her as we all saw the shocking statement he put out at the time but it seems like the family don't want to lose the lifestyle they have become accustomed to.

The CPS can still charge but I'm guessing the girl wouldn't help so they didn't have enough evidence. They had the recording but she could easily put that down to some weird roleplay stuff so the CPS didn't pursue it.

Unfortunately this was always going to be the outcome, I'm just surprised it's taken so long.
RyanBabel19

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm
Well we don't know for sure but she's been spotted with him numerous times the past few months so if she continues to press charges against him he will probably never play football again so she's lost her meal ticket. Now her dad may have put pressure on her as we all saw the shocking statement he put out at the time but it seems like the family don't want to lose the lifestyle they have become accustomed to.

The CPS can still charge but I'm guessing the girl wouldn't help so they didn't have enough evidence. They had the recording but she could easily put that down to some weird roleplay stuff so the CPS didn't pursue it.

Unfortunately this was always going to be the outcome, I'm just surprised it's taken so long.

To be honest victims of abuse often go back and are manipulated heavily, calling it her meal ticket is pretty harsh considering this is a young girl who is doing something many people decades older than her have done (returning to an abuser). I dont think she should really be getting criticism or labelled as if shes just reaping the benefits considering the nature of abusive relationships and what it seems like shes been going through.

Unless some more news came out that I havent seen, shes the victim and shouldnt be getting stick for what he has done. Part of the issue with these things is that this is how these women are seen rather than just as victims of disgusting crimes
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm by RyanBabel19
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm
Theyre saying an important witness has dropped out and refused to testify. That can only be the girl herself. If she refuses to testify it makes the case very difficult .

They were letting Greenwood meet with her non-stop over many, many months according to Greenwood's own lawyer. It's complete horseshit. No wonder there are problems getting convictions when the police themselves are this cavalier about the actual fucking law. Crazy.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm
Different levels, I know, but David Goodwillie was found not proven of his crimes and was only fought guilty of rape in a civil court because the girl actually saw it through despite the law courts verdict, but look at the mess that turned in to when Raith Rovers signed him. Go look it up if you are unaware of it.

If sponsors of any club accepted Greenwood back I would be shocked, if fans accepted it I would find it sad and would be another nail in the coffin with me and football.
RJH

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm
They were letting Greenwood meet with her non-stop over many, many months according to Greenwood's own lawyer. It's complete horseshit. No wonder there are problems getting convictions when the police themselves are this cavalier about the actual fucking law. Crazy.

Seems farcical from the police/CPS.

Greenwood was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour, and a condition of his bail was not to contact the allleged victim.
He breached that condition, apparently faced no consequences for it, and the victim/witness then withdrew from the case.


red_Mark1980

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:04:32 pm
Read into what you will. It's all really rather disgusting
PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:12:11 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm
To be honest victims of abuse often go back and are manipulated heavily, calling it her meal ticket is pretty harsh considering this is a young girl who is doing something many people decades older than her have done (returning to an abuser). I dont think she should really be getting criticism or labelled as if shes just reaping the benefits considering the nature of abusive relationships and what it seems like shes been going through.

Unless some more news came out that I havent seen, shes the victim and shouldnt be getting stick for what he has done. Part of the issue with these things is that this is how these women are seen rather than just as victims of disgusting crimes

Well said.  I'd like to think being a father of three girls isn't biasing me, but I feel this case also sends out a terrible example.
A few posts a few pages back queried if this wouldn't happen with a multimillionaire footballer, and I'd like to pedantically query if a multimillionaire that's not really in the public eye might well have similar influence.

Someone on the radio before Christmas was commenting on the Rooney\Vardey thing and saying nobody wins when you get to court. Even the winner is totally humiliated and dragged through the mud.  I imagine in sexual offence cases, then pretty much every prior relationship will be microscopically examined by the prosecution. And in any circumstances might be advised by her lawyers to think very carefully.

I'd like to think I'm fair and would consider 2nd chances to anyone, but if I owned a football club he wouldn't be playing for me. That said I suspect if United cancel his contract, he's got grounds (legal, but not moral) for unfair dismissal. Not sure how it plays out if Ten Hag refuses to play him. Arguably (and I'm no lawyer), they could drop him on some kind of disrepute grounds.
norecat

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:16:43 pm
In a sense this development is academic. For whatever reason she doesn't want him charged. In the eyes of the public his 'name' is ruined on the basis of the leaked audio. I'll be honest if he was our player and Klopp played him I'd be gutted after what he did.
Are their grounds for her to be charged with wasting police time? Based on the audio this was a pretty open and shut case.

I just can't see how he can play for United again. He'll probably join Ronaldo at Al Nassr  ;D
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm by norecat
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:49:21 pm
Ched Evans, Partey and Bissouma? Think he'll be just fine in England when it's all said and done.

What has Ched Evans got to do with it? He was found to be innocent.
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
He is utterly guilty in my opinion.  The problem is a massive power disparity between the abuser and the victim, leaving her to choose between poverty and a millionaire lifestyle.

PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
What has Ched Evans got to do with it? He was found to be innocent.

Being pedantic, wasn't he found not guilty?
Which means we can't find enough evidence to show he's guilty beyond reasonable doubt.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:39:34 pm
The world saw the pictures of violence, and heard the audio of violence.
It doesn't matter if the charges dropped or not, everyone knows the truth.
norecat

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm
I see Neville liked a tweet about Greenwood's charges being dropped then has the gall to say his like was misinterpreted. Some neck.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm
Being pedantic, wasn't he found not guilty?
Which means we can't find enough evidence to show he's guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

I'm no expert, but it was deemed consensual, therefore innocent.
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm
I see Neville liked a tweet about Greenwood's charges being dropped then has the gall to say his like was misinterpreted. Some neck.

In Neville's defence, it might have reminded him of his dad getting off.
PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:14:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
I'm no expert, but it was deemed consensual, therefore innocent.

Apologies . I may have been getting them mixed up.
Lone Star Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:51:17 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
What has Ched Evans got to do with it? He was found to be innocent.

The point was that he probably doesnt need to leave England to find a club willing to sign him. Like Evans, who was released from prison and had (English) clubs immediately clamoring for him, well before he had a retrial and was found to be not guilty.
hide5seek

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:35:51 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
What has Ched Evans got to do with it? He was found to be innocent.
Not as clear cut as that https://thesecretbarrister.com/2016/10/14/10-myths-busted-about-the-ched-evans-case/
Redbonnie

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 05:04:51 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 02:35:51 am
Not as clear cut as that https://thesecretbarrister.com/2016/10/14/10-myths-busted-about-the-ched-evans-case/

On Cheds own evidence his behaviour that night painted him as a scumbag. Their description of what they got up to was 🤮. However he paid a massive price for what he did and spent a long time in prison unlike Greenwood. Whats the betting Greenwood dumps her now the charges have been dropped would be the best thing for her and would serve her Dad right.
Redbonnie

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 05:21:40 am
I was talking to some lads at a family party who went through the Liverpool academy system together.  I asked them who THE kid was on the youth circuit who everyone knew would be a top player. I was thinking of fowler and Rooney who were the stand out youth players of their generations in Liverpool.

They all said Mason Greenwood which surprised me. They said that everyone was talking about him for years and that he was the best they ever played against.  If he is seen to have so much potential I wonder if City might go for him on the basis that it wont affect their sponsorship and the fans have already sold their soul so no worries about fan protests etc.

If Man U keep him I think they will loan him out abroad and if he starts banging them in they can sell him for full price or their fans will be hounding them to bring him back in the team.
deano2727

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 06:59:31 am
Any club that signs him in this country (or any country if we're being honest) needs to have a massive word with themselves. If he does get signed by someone he should be hounded every single moment he is on the ball by both players and fans. Ignoring the rivalry with United, I expect them to do the right thing and release him. Not sure how realistic that is now. Would they even have grounds to terminate his contract without compensation given there was no sentence?
rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:52:42 am
Still debating this? Said it before, he'll be quietly reintegrated into the squad and probably receive an extension to "compensate" both him and the club for a lost 12 months. There'll be no repercussions, and wouldn't surprise me if they put out some shite about him attending some sort of therapy or re-education to smooth things over.

Morals don't even come into it for that shower of deviants. Giggs, Ronaldo, Rooney, Evans, De Gea, Anderson etc.
Last Edit: Today at 07:55:23 am by rossipersempre
Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:10:31 am
Just seen this lot have Palace at home at the weekend and Leeds at home midweek. Do these fuckers ever play away (please ignore the open goal Ive left you!)?
rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:14:56 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:10:31 am
Just seen this lot have Palace at home at the weekend and Leeds at home midweek. Do these fuckers ever play away (please ignore the open goal Ive left you!)?
Was it Scudamore as CEO of the PL who said "the PL needs a strong Manchester United". Where there's a will....
Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:28:46 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:14:56 am
Was it Scudamore as CEO of the PL who said "the PL needs a strong Manchester United". Where there's a will....

Its like when City played Burnley and Watford at home on a loop for about 3 years and no one seemed to notice that either.
Circa1892

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:32:21 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:52:42 am

Morals don't even come into it for that shower of deviants. Giggs, Ronaldo, Rooney, Evans, De Gea, Anderson etc.

Minor point - but feels a bit off having Rooney in that list unless Im forgetting something? Giggs, Greenwood, Ronaldo etc have been accused of serious violence and/or sexual assault against women. Dont think its right to conflate other potentially poor behaviour just to make a list?
