I was talking to some lads at a family party who went through the Liverpool academy system together. I asked them who THE kid was on the youth circuit who everyone knew would be a top player. I was thinking of fowler and Rooney who were the stand out youth players of their generations in Liverpool.



They all said Mason Greenwood which surprised me. They said that everyone was talking about him for years and that he was the best they ever played against. If he is seen to have so much potential I wonder if City might go for him on the basis that it wont affect their sponsorship and the fans have already sold their soul so no worries about fan protests etc.



If Man U keep him I think they will loan him out abroad and if he starts banging them in they can sell him for full price or their fans will be hounding them to bring him back in the team.